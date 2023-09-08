Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Telangana Mp Santosh Kumar Visits 150 Years Old Mango Tree In Vikarabad Forest

MP Santosh Kumar | 150 ఏండ్ల నాటి మామిడి చెట్టును సంద‌ర్శించిన ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్

MP Santosh Kumar | వికారాబాద్ అడ‌వుల్లో 150 ఏండ్ల నాటి మామిడి చెట్టును బీఆర్ఎస్ సీనియ‌ర్ నాయ‌కులు, ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ శుక్ర‌వారం సంద‌ర్శించారు. వికారాబాద్ అడ‌వుల్లో న‌డిబొడ్డున ఉన్న మామిడి చెట్టును చూసినందుకు చాలా థ్రిల్‌గా ఉంద‌ని సంతోష్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

MP Santosh Kumar | 150 ఏండ్ల నాటి మామిడి చెట్టును సంద‌ర్శించిన ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్

MP Santosh Kumar | వికారాబాద్ అడ‌వుల్లో 150 ఏండ్ల నాటి మామిడి చెట్టును బీఆర్ఎస్ సీనియ‌ర్ నాయ‌కులు, ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ శుక్ర‌వారం సంద‌ర్శించారు. వికారాబాద్ అడ‌వుల్లో న‌డిబొడ్డున ఉన్న 150 ఏండ్ల నాటి మామిడి చెట్టును చూసినందుకు చాలా థ్రిల్‌గా ఉంద‌ని సంతోష్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ప్రకృతి ప్రేమికుడిగా ఏండ్ల‌ నాటి ఈ మామిడిచెట్టును చూడటం మరచిపోలేని అనుభూతిని ఇచ్చింది. మనందరం కలిసి ఇలాంటి సంపదను కాపాడుకుందాం అని సంతోష్ కుమార్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు