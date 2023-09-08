September 8, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

MP Santosh Kumar | వికారాబాద్ అడ‌వుల్లో 150 ఏండ్ల నాటి మామిడి చెట్టును బీఆర్ఎస్ సీనియ‌ర్ నాయ‌కులు, ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ శుక్ర‌వారం సంద‌ర్శించారు. వికారాబాద్ అడ‌వుల్లో న‌డిబొడ్డున ఉన్న 150 ఏండ్ల నాటి మామిడి చెట్టును చూసినందుకు చాలా థ్రిల్‌గా ఉంద‌ని సంతోష్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ప్రకృతి ప్రేమికుడిగా ఏండ్ల‌ నాటి ఈ మామిడిచెట్టును చూడటం మరచిపోలేని అనుభూతిని ఇచ్చింది. మనందరం కలిసి ఇలాంటి సంపదను కాపాడుకుందాం అని సంతోష్ కుమార్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

Absolutely thrilled to have encountered a 150-year-old mango tree in the heart of Vikarabad forest 🌳! Being a nature enthusiast, it’s a humbling experience to witness the sheer resilience and beauty of this ancient giant. Nature’s wonders never cease to amaze me. Let’s cherish… pic.twitter.com/IfGygL640U

— Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) September 8, 2023