అలంపూర్‌ బాలబ్రహ్మేశ్వరునికి ఎమ్మెల్సీ కవిత ప్రత్యేక పూజలు

February 18, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

గద్వాల: శివరాత్రి పర్వదినాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని ఎమ్మెల్సీ కవిత జోగులాంబ గద్వాల జిల్లాలోని అలంపూర్‌ బాలబ్రహ్మేశ్వర స్వామిని దర్శించుకున్నారు. బాలబ్రహ్మేశ్వరునికి ప్రత్యేకపూజలు చేశారు. ఆలయానికి చేరుకున్న కవితకు అర్చకులు పూర్ణకుంభంతో స్వాగతం పలికారు. దర్శనానంతరం అర్చకులు ఎమ్మెల్సీ కవితకు వేదాశీర్వచనం అందించారు. అధికారులు తీర్థప్రసాదాలు అందజేశారు.

While on the road … on the banks of river tungabadhra, jogulamba temple is 5th shakthibpeetam. Local folklore:lord Brahma did a penance here & lord shiva appears in 9 different forms .. so their are 9 shiva temples & one Devi temple in this ancient temple town. pic.twitter.com/BROhBYfFSh

— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 18, 2023