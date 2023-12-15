MLC Kavitha | మీ ప్రేమాభిమానాలకు కృతజ్ఞతలు : ఎమ్మెల్సీ కవిత

December 15, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

హైదరాబాద్: క్లిష్ట సమయంలో దేశ నలుమూలల నుంచి బీఆర్ఎస్ అధినేత, కేసీఆర్(KCR) పట్ల ప్రేమాభిమానాలు కనబర్చినందుకు ఎమ్మెల్సీ కల్వకుంట్ల కవిత(MLC Kavitha) కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. యశోద హాస్పిటల్‌(Yashoda hospital) నుంచి డిశ్చార్జ్ అయిన తర్వాత కేసీఆర్ నంది నగర్ లోని తన నివాసానికి చేరుకున్న నేపథ్యంలో కవిత ‘ఎక్స్’లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

తుంటి మార్పడి శస్త్రచికిత్స విజయవంతమై యశోద హాస్పిటల్‌ నుంచి కేసీఆర్ డిశ్చార్జ్ అయ్యారని తెలిపారు. కేసీఆర్‌కు చికిత్స అందించిన డాక్టర్లు, నర్సులతో పాటు అన్ని విధాలా సహకరించిన దవాఖాన సిబ్బందికి ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేశారు. ఈ క్లిష్టమైన సమయంలో దేశ నలుమూలల నుంచి లభించిన ప్రేమాభిమానాలకు కృతజ్ఞులమని పేర్కొన్నారు.

After a successful surgery, dad was discharged from the hospital today. Thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who helped in every way possible.

All the warmth and love we received from across the country during this difficult time was very heartwarming to KCR garu and the… pic.twitter.com/0VTPKGUJ12

— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 15, 2023