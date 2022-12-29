December 29, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

హైదరాబాద్‌: జాతీయ స్థాయిలో పతకాలు సాధించిన తెలంగాణ క్రీడాకారిణిలు నిఖత్ జరీన్, ఇషా సింగ్‌లను ఎమ్మెల్సీ కల్వకుంట్ల కవిత అభినందించారు. హైదరాబాద్‌లోని నివాసంలో నిఖత్ జరీన్, ఇషా సింగ్‌లు ఎమ్మెల్సీ కవితను కలిసారు. జాతీయ బాక్సింగ్ చాంపియన్ షిప్‌లో తెలంగాణ తేజం నిఖత్ జరీన్ బంగారు పతకం సాధించగా, జాతీయ షూటింగ్‌ చాంపియన్‌షిప్‌లో ఇషా సింగ్‌ రజత పతకం సాధించడం పట్ల సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. వీరిద్దరి విజయాలు ఎందరికో స్ఫూర్తిదాయకంగా నిలుస్తాయని తెలిపారు.

Met and honoured the Golden Girl of Telangana and India, Boxing Champion @nikhat_zareen

We are so proud of her accomplishments and achievements. Wishing her all the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/KMaYhLWtur

— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 29, 2022