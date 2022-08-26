Apps:
ద‌క్షిణాదిలో పార్ల‌మెంట్ సీట్లు త‌గ్గే అవ‌కాశం.. కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్

హైద‌రాబాద్ : జ‌నాభా నియంత్ర‌ణ‌తో స‌హా అనేక అంశాల్లో ద‌క్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలు మెరుగైన ప‌నితీరును క‌న‌బరుస్తున్నాయ‌ని రాష్ట్ర మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. త‌న‌కున్న స‌మాచారం ప్ర‌కారం.. డీలిమిటేష‌న్ ప్ర‌క్రియ‌లో భాగంగా ద‌క్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో పార్ల‌మెంట్ సీట్ల సంఖ్య‌ను త‌గ్గించే అవ‌కాశం ఉంద‌ని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఒక వేళ అదే క‌నుక జ‌రిగితే.. న్యాయాన్ని అప‌హాస్యం చేసిన‌ట్టే అవుతుంద‌ని కేటీఆర్ అన్నారు.

ద‌క్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల్లో 1951లో 26.2 శాతం జ‌నాభా ఉంటే.. 2022 నాటికి 19.8 శాతానికి చేరింది. ఇక ఉత్త‌రాదిలో 39.1 శాతం నుంచి 43.2 శాతానికి జ‌నాభా చేరింది. ద‌క్షిణాదిలో 6.4 శాతం జ‌నాభా త‌గ్గ‌గా, ఉత్త‌రాదిలో 4.1 శాతం జ‌నాభా పెరిగింది.

2026 డీలిమిటేష‌న్ ప్ర‌క్రియ భార‌త ప్ర‌జాస్వామ్యానికి అతి పెద్ద ముప్పు అని నాయిని అనురాగ్ రెడ్డి అనే ఔత్సాహిక పారిశ్రామికవేత్త త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాలు త‌మ ఉనికిని కోల్పోతాయ‌న్నారు.

