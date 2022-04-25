Apps:
మే 5, 6 తేదీల్లో హైద‌రాబాద్‌లో ఇంక్@వాష్‌.. లోగో ఆవిష్క‌రించిన కేటీఆర్

హైద‌రాబాద్ : వాష్ ఇన్నోవేష‌న్ హ‌బ్ లోగోను రాష్ట్ర ఐటీ, పుర‌పాల‌క శాఖ‌ల మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ఆవిష్క‌రించారు. నీరు, పారిశుద్ధ్యం, ప‌రిశుభ్ర‌త అంశాల్లో ఆవిష్క‌ర‌ణ‌ల‌కు ప్రోత్సాహం క‌ల్పించ‌నున్నారు. ఆస్కితో క‌లిసి వాష్ ఇన్నోవేష‌న్ హ‌బ్‌ను పుర‌పాల‌క శాఖ ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. మే 5, 6వ తేదీల్లో హైద‌రాబాద్‌లో ఇంక్@వాష్ 3.0 కార్య‌క్ర‌మం నిర్వ‌హించ‌నున్నారు. ఇంక్@వాష్ కార్య‌క్ర‌మంలో భాగ‌స్వాములు కావాల‌ని కేటీఆర్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

