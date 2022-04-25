April 25, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

హైద‌రాబాద్ : వాష్ ఇన్నోవేష‌న్ హ‌బ్ లోగోను రాష్ట్ర ఐటీ, పుర‌పాల‌క శాఖ‌ల మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ఆవిష్క‌రించారు. నీరు, పారిశుద్ధ్యం, ప‌రిశుభ్ర‌త అంశాల్లో ఆవిష్క‌ర‌ణ‌ల‌కు ప్రోత్సాహం క‌ల్పించ‌నున్నారు. ఆస్కితో క‌లిసి వాష్ ఇన్నోవేష‌న్ హ‌బ్‌ను పుర‌పాల‌క శాఖ ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. మే 5, 6వ తేదీల్లో హైద‌రాబాద్‌లో ఇంక్@వాష్ 3.0 కార్య‌క్ర‌మం నిర్వ‌హించ‌నున్నారు. ఇంక్@వాష్ కార్య‌క్ర‌మంలో భాగ‌స్వాములు కావాల‌ని కేటీఆర్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు.

Shri @KTRTRS extends a warm welcome to attend INK@WASH 3.0 at Hyderabad on 5 & 6 May to learn from over 150 innovations and Start-ups in WASH Register now: https://t.co/VrJQyfPxTT @MinisterKTR @arvindkumar_ias @Chary_VSC @ASCIMEDIA @MoHUA_India @RoopaMishra77 @amrut_MoHUA pic.twitter.com/74kyDA2CRO

During the meeting, Minister @KTRTRS appealed to the innovation enthusiasts to participate in the @InkWash19 annual event which will be held on May 5th and 6th, 2022 in Hyderabad.

Register here : https://t.co/ALXyJKB6kR

— Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 25, 2022