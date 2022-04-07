April 7, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

హైద‌రాబాద్ : రాష్ట్ర వైద్యారోగ్య శాఖ మంత్రి హ‌రీశ్‌రావు తెలంగాణ ప్ర‌జ‌లందరికీ ప్ర‌పంచ ఆరోగ్య దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలుపుతూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి కేసీఆర్ నాయ‌క‌త్వంలో ప్ర‌పంచ స్థాయి, అంద‌రికీ అందుబాటులోఉండే ఆరోగ్య మౌలిక స‌దుపాయాల‌ను క‌ల్పించేందుకు తెలంగాణ ప్ర‌భుత్వం చిత్త‌శుద్ధితో ఉంద‌ని తెలిపారు. ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు, హెల్త్ కేర్ సెక్టార్‌కు సేవ చేయాల‌నే కేసీఆర్ దృష్టి.. తెలంగాణ‌ను గ్లోబ‌ల్ మెడిక‌ల్ హ‌బ్‌గా మార్చింద‌ని హ‌రీశ్‌రావు పేర్కొన్నారు.

Greetings of #WorldHealthDay to all.

The Govt of Telangana under the leadership of #CMKCR Garu has committed itself to build a world class & accessible health infrastructure for all. His vision to serve both the people & healthcare sector has made Telangana, a global medical hub. pic.twitter.com/dT4q4Tekrs

— Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) April 7, 2022