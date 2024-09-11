September 11, 2024 / 10:42 AM IST

అటవీ అమరవీరుల దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా గ్రీన్‌ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్‌ ఫౌండర్‌, మాజీ ఎంపీ సంతోశ్‌కుమార్‌ నివాళులర్పించారు. మన అడవులను, వన్య ప్రాణులను రక్షించడానికి తమ ప్రాణాలను అర్పించిన వారిని గౌరవిద్దామని అన్నారు. 1730లో ఇదే రోజున మార్వార్‌ చెట్లను కాపాడటం కోసం బిష్ణోయ్‌ తెగ వాళ్లు తమ ప్రాణాలను త్యాగం చేశారని గుర్తు చేశారు.

క్రూర పాలకులు మరణిస్తారు, వాళ్ల పాలన ముగుస్తుంది, అదే అమరులు మరణిస్తారు. కానీ వాళ్ల పాలన అప్పుడే మొదలవుతుందని ప్రముఖ తత్వవేత్త సోరెన్‌ కీర్కెగార్డ్‌ చెప్పిన మాటలను ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయన ప్రస్తావించారు.

Today, we honor those who gave their lives to protect our forests and wildlife. This day commemorates the 1730 Khejarli massacre, where the Bishnoi community sacrificed their lives for trees in Marwar.

– Trees are the solution, not the problem.

