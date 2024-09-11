Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Telangana Brs Leader Santosh Kumar Remembered Forest Martyrs

అటవీ అమరులను గుర్తుచేసుకున్న మాజీ ఎంపీ సంతోశ్‌కుమార్‌

అటవీ అమరవీరుల దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా గ్రీన్‌ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్‌ ఫౌండర్‌, మాజీ ఎంపీ సంతోశ్‌కుమార్‌ నివాళులర్పించారు. మన అడవులను, వన్య ప్రాణులను రక్షించడానికి తమ ప్రాణాలను అర్పించిన వారిని గౌరవిద్దామని అన్నారు. 1730లో ఇదే రోజున మార్వార్‌ చెట్లను కాపాడటం కోసం బిష్ణోయ్‌ తెగ వాళ్లు తమ ప్రాణాలను త్యాగం చేశారని గుర్తు చేశారు.

అటవీ అమరులను గుర్తుచేసుకున్న మాజీ ఎంపీ సంతోశ్‌కుమార్‌

అటవీ అమరవీరుల దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా గ్రీన్‌ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్‌ ఫౌండర్‌, మాజీ ఎంపీ సంతోశ్‌కుమార్‌ నివాళులర్పించారు. మన అడవులను, వన్య ప్రాణులను రక్షించడానికి తమ ప్రాణాలను అర్పించిన వారిని గౌరవిద్దామని అన్నారు. 1730లో ఇదే రోజున మార్వార్‌ చెట్లను కాపాడటం కోసం బిష్ణోయ్‌ తెగ వాళ్లు తమ ప్రాణాలను త్యాగం చేశారని గుర్తు చేశారు.

క్రూర పాలకులు మరణిస్తారు, వాళ్ల పాలన ముగుస్తుంది, అదే అమరులు మరణిస్తారు. కానీ వాళ్ల పాలన అప్పుడే మొదలవుతుందని ప్రముఖ తత్వవేత్త సోరెన్‌ కీర్కెగార్డ్‌ చెప్పిన మాటలను ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆయన ప్రస్తావించారు.

 

Read Today's Latest Telangana News in Telugu and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు