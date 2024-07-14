Please Dont Use This This Has Run Out

క్రికెట్‌లో బ్యాట్స్‌మన్‌ ఔటయ్యే విధాల్లో ‘రన్‌ ఔట్‌' ఒకటి. అయితే, రన్‌ అనే పదాన్ని ఆంగ్లంలో ఒక్క ఆట విషయంలోనే కాకుండా జీవిత అనుభవాల్లోనూ ఉపయోగించవచ్చు. ఎవరైనా డబ్బు కోసం వెంపర్లాడుతూ ఉంటే ‘రన్నింగ్‌ ఆఫ్టర్‌ మనీ’ అని పేర్కొంటారు.

క్రికెట్‌లో బ్యాట్స్‌మన్‌ ఔటయ్యే విధాల్లో ‘రన్‌ ఔట్‌’ ఒకటి. అయితే, రన్‌ అనే పదాన్ని ఆంగ్లంలో ఒక్క ఆట విషయంలోనే కాకుండా జీవిత అనుభవాల్లోనూ ఉపయోగించవచ్చు. ఎవరైనా డబ్బు కోసం వెంపర్లాడుతూ ఉంటే ‘రన్నింగ్‌ ఆఫ్టర్‌ మనీ’ అని పేర్కొంటారు. అదే ఎవరైనా బలహీనంగా కనిపిస్తే ‘రన్‌ డౌన్‌’ అని ప్రయోగిస్తారు. మందుల ఎక్స్‌పైరీ డేట్‌ముగిసిపోతే ‘రన్‌ ఔట్‌’ అనే ప్రయోగంతో

వ్యక్తీకరిస్తారు. కిరణ్‌, వాసు సంభాషణ ఇలాంటి పదబంధాల ప్రయోగాన్ని వివరిస్తుంది.

Kiran: If I were he, I wouldn’t do that.

Vasu: Even I too wouldn’t do that.

Kiran: Was he caught or bowled or run out?

Vasu: Run out.

Kiran: By the by, in how many ways can you run?

Vasu: Pardon?

Kiran: In how many ways can we use the word ‘run’?

Vasu: You seem run down. What’s the matter?

Kiran: I don’t get you.

Vasu: You look very weak.

Kiran: Of late, I’ve been working overtime. To earn an extra buck.

Vasu: What’s that you’re holding?

Kiran: A tonic prescribed by the doctor. To overcome my weakness. Bought it today.

Vasu: Let me see it. & Please don’t use this. This has run out!

Kiran: What do you mean?

Vasu: It has expired. Didn’t you check the expiry date?

Kiran: Thank you for your timely discovery. I’ll return it.

Vasu: Do you know my friend Suresh whom I’d not met for a long time?

Kiran: Yes, the guy was your schoolmate, if I’m not wrong.

Vasu: I ran into him yesterday.

Kiran: Pardon?

Vasu: I met him unexpectedly at the railway station.

Kiran: How is he?

Vasu: He looked cheerless and lifeless.

Kiran: What’s the matter? You told me once that he had inherited huge wealth.

Vasu: He fell into bad company and became a gambler.

Kiran: Oh my God!

Vasu:He ran through what all he had inherited. He is almost begging now-a-days.

Kiran: Can such a comedown happen to anyone?

Vasu: Not a comedown. A downfall! He ran into debt. To come out of it, he had to sell his house, land and all.

Kiran: But I don’t understand one thing.

Vasu: What’s that?

Kiran: With such wealth and security, why did he go to clubs or pubs or casinos?

Vasu: Because he was running after money. He wanted more and more of easy, quick money.

Kiran: Last month my expenses went a little more than usual. I got very scared.

Vasu: Even my expenses ran up a few months ago. I’ve been frugal since then.

Kiran: I too must get into saving mode.

Vasu: If you save today, your coffers will run over in future.

Running… Running

Dhanush: What are you running?

Suresh: Ask me properly.

Dhanush: Isn’t my question correct?

Suresh: No, it isn’t.

Dhanush: Why are you running?

Suresh: Because stray dogs are barking at me.

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

