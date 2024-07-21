It Was A Bolt From The Blue

July 21, 2024 / 02:05 AM IST

మానసికశాస్త్రం ప్రకారం నీలం రంగు ప్రశాంతతను,విశ్రాంతిని సూచిస్తుంది. స్థిరత్వానికి, నమ్మకానికి నీలాన్నిప్రతీకగా భావిస్తారు. ఆంగ్లంలో ‘బ్లూ’ అని పిలిచే నీలాన్ని సంభాషణలో ఆలంకారికంగా ఉపయోగిస్తుంటారు. కృష్ణ, వెంకట్‌ సంభాషణ కూడా నీలం రంగు చుట్టూనే తిరుగుతుంది. అందరూ బాగా ఇష్టపడే వ్యక్తి అనడానికి, అకస్మాత్తుగా ఊడిపడ్డారని చెప్పడానికి, పిడుగుపాటు వార్త అని ప్రకటించడానికి…

‘బ్లూ’ పదాన్ని ఎలా ఉపయోగిస్తారో ఈ సంభాషణ వివరిస్తుంది.

Venkat: Why do you say ‘in blues’?

Krishna: Hi, Venku. How do you do?

Venkat: How do you do, Krish?

Krishna: Everybody in our class likes Srikar.

Venkat: He is a blue-eyed boy.

Krishna: No, he has black eyes just like you and I.

Venkat: What I mean is he is well-loved and a favourite among us.

Krishna: How nice is the expression! Blue-eyed& favourite& Can you ‘blue’ in other ways?

Venkat: Yes, we can use blue in other ways. Our world-cup winning team &

Krishna: Yes, I’ve got it. Our men in blues!

Krishna: Basic! Isn’t their jersey blue?

Venkat: They are men in blue!

Krishna: Do you say ‘blues’ means sorrow, melancholy, depression, low spirits?

Venkat: Exactly.

Krishna: You’re a master. Please tell me more about ‘blue’.

Venkat: Have you heard about the tragedy in Ramu’s family?

Krishna: Yes. The terrible accident in which his father died. Very tragic.

Venkat: A great loss for the family. Irreparable loss.

Krishna: Nobody could expect such a tragic turn of life.

Venkat: It was a bolt from the blue.

Krishna: So unexpected! They need help and support now.

Venkat: Till at least Ramu gets a job.

Krishna: Ramu has an uncle – his father’s brother.

Venkat: He’s is far away.

Krishna: Does he visit them quite often? Is he well off? Is he helpful?

Venkat: I don’t think so. He visits them once in a blue moon.

Krishna: What is this blue moon thing?

Venkat: Means very rare and seldom.

Krishna: Look who is coming!

Venkat: O it is Sampath!

Krishna: He’s in Pune. Did you know he was coming?

Venkat: No, I didn’t. He’s coming out of the blue.

Krishna: I don’t get you.

Venkat: Without warning or intimation.

Krishna: I’m happy that he’s coming. Such a lovely, dependable friend.

Venkat: Yes. He’s a true blue.

Krishna: Pardon?

Venkat: Constant, faithful and loyal.

Krishna: I now remember how people referred to his mother as blue& something.

Venkat: A bluestocking!

Krishna: Meaning?

Venkat: She was highly educated. She was interested in philosophical and intellectual discussions.

Hair- Chair

Daughter: Where is my hair?

Dad: It is on your head.

Daughter: Don’t make fun of me, dad. I want to sit at the table.

Dad: Why don’t you check your message before sending?

Daughter: Checking for what?

Dad: For spellings. If it is ‘chair’, you can find it in the next room.

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

