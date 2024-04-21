Ipl Season Is In Full Swing The Spinners Are Taking Wickets With Josh

ఐపీఎల్‌ సీజన్‌ జోరుమీదుంది. స్పిన్నర్లు జోష్‌తో వికెట్లు పడగొడుతున్నారు.ఇంట్లో టీవీలో కలిసి మ్యాచ్‌లు చూసే తండ్రీకొడుకుల ముచ్చట్లకు కొదువేం ఉంటుంది. స్పిన్‌ బౌలింగ్‌తో క్రికెట్‌ను ఓ ఆట ఆడుకున్న అనుభవం తండ్రిది.

Arjun: You can go to a public playground, can’t you?

Kiran: Dad! You say that you were a good cricket player in your college days.

Arjun: Yes.

Kiran: Were you a batsman or a bowler?

Arjun: I was a spin bowler.

Kiran:: What is spin bowling? I have poor knowledge of cricket.

Arjun: That’s your bad luck. You’re not at all playing any outdoor game.

Kiran: We have neither encouragement nor any facilities.

Arjun: Our college had such a large playground.

Kiran: Our college is run in a residential building.

Arjun: You can go to a public playground, can’t you?

Kiran: We are not encouraged to play.

Arjun: Unlike you, we were forced to play.

Kiran: With so many subjects to study, we are left with no time to play.

Arjun: We had a physical director, a cricket coach, a football coach &

Kiran: By the by, what is spin bowling?

Arjun: As the ball hits the pitch, the ball deviates from the straight path.

Kiran: Deviates?

Arjun: It turns from right to left, or from left to right.

Kiran: How does the bowler achieve it?

Arjun: The bowler uses his fingers or wrist to turn the ball.

Kiran: Turns from right to left?

Arjun: If a right-arm bowler bowls off spin, it turns from the left to the right.

Kiran: If he bowls leg spin?

Arjun: If a right-arm bowler bowls leg spin, it turns from the right to the left.

Kiran: Tell me about a left-arm spinner.

Arjun: A left-arm spinner’s off spin is leg spin to the right-handed batsman. It’s called orthodox spin.

Kiran: Is there unorthodox spin?

Arjun: A left-arm spinner’s leg spin is off spin to the right-handed batsman. It’s called unorthodox spin.

Kiran: So, finger spin and wrist spin!

Arjun: Usually off spin is finger spin and leg spin is wrist spin.

Kiran: What is drift?

Arjun: The spinner may also cause the ball to deviate in the air. This deviation is called drift.

Kiran: What is a doosra?

Arjun: If an off spinner bowls leg spin with off spin action, it is called a doosra.

Kiran: What is a googly?

Arjun: If a leg spinner bowls off spin with leg spin action, it is called a googly.

Kiran: What is a topspinner?

Arjun: If the ball spins towards the batsman, it is called a top spinner.

Kiran: What is a slider?

Arjun: If the ball spins away from the batsman, it is called a slider.

Favourite bath

Saran: Can you guess my

favourite bath?

Kamal: Hot-water bath?

Saran: No.

Kamal: Cold-water bath?

Saran: No.

Kamal: Partial bath? Full-bed bath?

Saran: No.

Kamal: Tub bath?

Saran: No. Tomato bath!

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

