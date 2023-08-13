A foul-mouthed fellow!

సద్విమర్శలే మనిషిని సన్మార్గంలో పెడతాయి. కత్తిరించినప్పుడే కదా మొక్క కొత్త చిగురులు తొడుగుతుంది’ అంటారు ఓ కవి. ఎవరివైపు అయినా ఓ వేలెత్తి చూపుతున్నప్పుడు, మిగిలిన నాలుగు వేళ్లూ మనవైపే చూపిస్తాయని అర్థం చేసుకోవాలి.

August 13, 2023 / 03:44 AM IST

ఓ వేలెత్తి చూపుతున్నప్పుడు, మిగిలిన నాలుగు వేళ్లూ మనవైపే చూపిస్తాయని అర్థం చేసుకోవాలి. అప్పుడే, మన నోటికి బాధ్యత తెలుస్తుంది. మన మాటకు

విలువ పెరుగుతుంది. ఈ సంభాషణ సారమూ ఇదే.

Vishnu: Going for a walk?

Rakesh: Going to meet Anup. Would you like to come?

Vishnu:Anup? No. I swore never to meet him again in my life.

Rakesh: But you are very close friends, aren’t you?

Vishnu: Friend? A foul-mouthed fellow! Our friendship is history. We fell out last week.

Rakesh: Why?

Vishnu: I had said something to him, innocently and in a friendly manner. And he went on criticising me nonstop.

Rakesh: What did you say?

Vishnu: I said, Your hair is unkempt. And the front looks like the nest of a bird. No girl will ever love you.

Rakesh: What did he say?

Vishnu: He said, You don’t know how to shake hands. When you shake hands with others, they writhe in pain.

Rakesh: Do you shake or squeeze hands?

Vishnu: He said, You are not handsome. You look more like a jackal than like a young man.

Rakesh: He’s wrong. You’re quite handsome.

Vishnu: He said, When you smile, you seem to be frowning.

Rakesh: You have an infectious smile!

Vishnu: He said, You don’t know how to walk. When you walk, you look like a bull.

Rakesh: You have a graceful gait!

Vishnu: He said, You don’t know how to ride a bicycle. When you ride a bicycle, you look like a monkey in a circus.

Rakesh: Not at all!

Vishnu: He said, You don’t know how to eat. When you eat, you look like a bird pecking at a fruit.

Rakesh: No, don’t say that!

Vishnu: He said, You don’t know how to hold a pen. Holding a pen, you look like a thief holding a knife.

Rakesh: Like a thief?

Vishnu: He said, You don’t know how to sing. When you sing, you mew like a cat, bark like a dog and bray like an ass.

Rakesh: Vish! If you point one finger at others, three fingers will point at you.

Vishnu: You mean my one remark prompted all this carping criticism from him?

Rakesh: Yes. People living in glass houses should not throw stones at others.

Om Shanti

Dilip:Why Shanti said three times?

Pankaj:That prospective bride to the would-be mother-in-law? She said, My name is Shanti. Meri naam Shanti hai. Naa peru Shanti. To the amused and bewildered would-be mother-in-law, she again said, Madam, I’m a railway announcer.

Dilip:My dear humorist! That’s a stale joke. My question is: Why is Om Shanti said three times?

Pankaj:So that God may protect us from three kinds of suffering – adhyatmika, adibhoutika and adidaivika.

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.