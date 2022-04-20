Scholarships | స్కాలర్‌షిప్‌లు

April 20, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Scholarship Name 1: Google PhD Fellowship India Program 2022

Description: Google PhD Fellowship India Program 2022 is an initiative of Google to support promising Ph.D. candidates of all backgrounds who seek to influence the future of technology.

Eligibility: Open for candidates enrolled in Ph.D. programme at an Indian University with an undergraduate/master’s degree from an Indian University. The candidates must be professionals who are employed with a registered organization in India.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to USD 50K and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 18-05-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/OGL7

Scholarship Name 2: Lady Meherbai D Tata Education Scholarship 2022

Description: Lady Meherbai D Tata Education Scholarship 2022 is an initiative by Tata Education Trust for Indian women graduates of reputed universities who wish to pursue higher education abroad in the specified fields.

Eligibility: Open for Indian women graduates from a reputed university who have a consistent and remarkable academic record. The applicants must have applied for admission or preferably secured admission to reputed universities or institutions in the United States, UK or Europe for the year 2022- 2023 with relevant work experience of a minimum of 2 years.

Prizes & Rewards: Variable awards

Last Date to Apply: 02-05-2022

Application mode: via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/TET7

Scholarship Name 3: ICCR Scholarship for Indian Culture 2022-23

Description: ICCR Scholarship for Indian Culture 2022-23 is an initiative for students between 18-30 years of age by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open for candidates between 18-30 years of age who are pursuing the study of Indian Culture such as dance, music, theatre, performing art, sculpture, Indian languages, Indian cuisine, etc.

Prizes & Rewards: Variable awards

Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/ICS7

549982