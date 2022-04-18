TDF convenor was?

April 18, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

1. The main cause for Social and Economical system in Telangana was due to? (4)

1) Land lords

2) Renaissance

3) End of nizams rule

4) Naxalbury movement

2. During the early Telangana main cause for the development of SC, ST, BCs was? (4)

1) Feudalism abolished

2) Social customs abolished

3) Sati abolished

4) Bonded labour abolished

3. Telangana Regional board was abolished by… (3)

1) Nilam sanjeeva Reddy

2) Brahmananda Reddy

3) NTR 4) None of the above

4. Who actively participated in the 1969 Agitation? (3)

1) Political partys

2) Social organisations

3) Civil popular groups

4) Dalit Associations

5. Which period shall be considered as Pre-Formation stage? (4)

1) Between 1956-76

2) 1956-86

3) 1983-94 4) 1984-1996

6. Who of the following leaders participated in the 1969 movement? (5)

1) Jayashanker 2) Kaloji

3) Keshavarao jadav

4) Tippa reddy

5) All of the above are correct

7. Telangana Democratic Front (TDF) convenor was? (1)

1) Editor Satyanarayana

2) E.V.Padmanabham

3) Pratap Kishore

4) None of the above

8. In 1984 who established Telana-gana party at warangal? (4)

1) Pratap Kishore

2) E.V.Padmanabham

3) Satyanarayana

4) Devendra swamy

9. O.U Forum for Telangana was established on… (1)

1) 1987, September 17th

2) 1986, September 18th

3) 1989, September 17th

4) 1988, September 19th

10. The president of O.U forum for Telangana was …. (1)

1) Pro. G.Laxman

2) Pratap Kishore

3) Jaya Shanker

4) Ale Narendra

11. Which of the following points were not correct feature of O.U Forum for Telangana? (5)

1) Working for Telangana formation

2) Conducting different meetings

3) Development of Telangana

4) On 17th September conducting Telangana Freedom day

5) All the above are correct

12. When was first Telangana map released? (4)

1) 1984 2) 1985 3) 1987 4) 1988

13. The first person who made Padayatra to Delhi from Hyderabad was … (1)

1) Pratapa Kishore

2) Venkat Rao

3) Jaya Shanker 4) Kaloji

14. Telangana Porata Samithi was founded by … (3)

1) Machineni Kishan Rao

2) K.R. Amose 3) 1, 2

4) None of above

15. A Monthly magazine Maa Telangana was founded by Telanagana Prabhakar started by… (2)

1) Jaya Shanker 2) Kaloji

3) Venkatesh 4) Pratap

16. In 1993 Telangana Mukti Morcha was founded by whom? (4)

a) Machineni Kishan Rao

b) Dr. K. Purushotham Reddy

c) Ch. Laxmaiah

d) S.Naga Sen Reddy

e) Madan Mohan

f) Madhava Rao

g) Srinivas h) Khadir

1) a, b, c 2) d, e, f

3) g, h 4) All above are correct

17. If Economically destroyed we can recove politically neglected can recovered, but we lost cultural recognition we may lost our identity. Who gave this Question? (4)

1) Jaya Shanker 2) KCR

3) Kodanda Ram 4) Kaloji

18. Who founded the Telangana Pragati Vedika on 23th July 1997? (3)

1) Jaya Shanker 2) Kaloji

3) Rapolu Anand Bhaskar

4) Pratap

19. Who founded Dalita Bahujan Maha Sabha? (1)

1) Maroju Veeranna

2) Hara Gopal

3) Gade Innaiah 4) Belli Lalita

20. Telangana studies Forum was established in 1998 by … (4)

1) Gade Innaiah 2) Nirmala

3) Pittala Srisailam

4) All the above are correct

546989