Missing numbers

1. Given below is a sequence in which some letters are missing. From the choices, select the choice that gives the letters that can fill the blanks in the given series.

a__c d__c__a__ d a__d__b__

1. bbdcbac b. bbcdabc

c. bacbbabc d. bcdbabc

Ans: a

Explanation:

The given sequence is

a b c d b c d a c d a b d a b c

Thia is a series formed by the group of letters a, b, c and d in a cyclic order. Starting with a, we have the groups of letters abcd, bcda, cdab and dabc coming one after the other continuous. Hence, the missing letters in the sequence are bbdcbac

2. Find the missing number. 11:25::17:_

a. 33 b. 28 c. 41 d. 37

Ans: d

Explanation:

11×2+3 = 22+3 = 25

Similarly,

17×2+3 = 34+3 = 37

3. BDEG:DFGI::HKMO: ______

a. ILNP b. JMOP

c. JMOQ d. JNOQ

Ans: c

Explanation:

Two letters are added to each letter to get the next letters in the analogy.

B D E G

+2 +2 +2 +2

D F G I

Similarly,

H K M O

+2 +2 +2 +2

J M O Q

4. In a certain code language, if the word PLAYER is coded as ALEPRY, then how is the word MANAGER coded in that language?

a. aeagmnr b. AAGEMNR

c. AAEGMNR c. AAEGNMR

Ans: c

Explanation:

Word: P L A Y E R

Logic: The letters in the word are arranged in the increasing order of their value as in the alphabet.

Code: A E L P R Y

Similarly,The code for MANAGER is AAEGMNR.

5. In a certain code language, if the number 1 is assigned to all the letters in odd numbered places in the alphabet and the remaining letters are assigned the number 2, than what is the code for the word INDIAN?

a. 121212 b. 111222

c. 112212 d. 122112

Ans: d

Explanation:The code for the INDIAN is 122112.

6. Find the odd one among the following.

a. SORE b. SOTLU

c. NORGAE d. MEJNIAS

Ans: c

Explanation:the words are jumped the actual words are ROSE, LOTUS, ORANGE and JASMINE. All, except ORANGE, are flowers whereas ORANGE is a fruit.

7. If + stands for -, – stands for x, x stands for û and û stand for +, then what is the value of 56×7û13-11+15-8û2-7?

a. 30 b. 45

c. 60 d. 90

Ans: b

Explanation:

The given expression is

56×7û13-11+15-8û2-7

Changing the symbols as given in the problem the above expression is

56û7+13×11-15×8+2×7

Solving this BODMAS rule, we get

= 8+143-120+14

= 165-120

= 45

8. A person travels a distance of 5m towards the East from this house, he then travels a distance of 8m towards the North and then travels a distance of 4m towards the East and finally 12m towards North. What is his vertical distance from his house?

a. 10m b. 20m

c. 15m d. 25m

Ans: b

9. As fathers wifes mother is C, whose only child is D. How is D related to As brother?

a. Grandmother b. Aunt

c. Sister d. Mother

Ans: d

Explanation:As fathers wife is As mother. As mothers mother is C whose only child is D. Hence, D is the mother of A. Similarly, D is the mother of As brother.

10. The Managing Director came to the office to attend a meeting at 15 minutes past 12 and he came 25 minutes before the secretary who in turn was late by 30 minutes to the meeting. At what time was the meeting supposed to start?

a. 12:00 b. 12:10

c. 12:05 d. 12:20

Ans: b

Explanation:Managing Director came at = 12:15

Secretary came at = 12:40

Secretary was late by 30 minutes which means that the right time at which the secretary was expected in the office for the meeting is 12:10. Hence the meeting was scheduled at 12:10.s

11. The last day of a century cannot be.

a. Monday b. Wednesday

c. Thursday d. Tuesday

Ans: d

Explanation:

100 years contain 5o days

Last day of 1st century is Friday.

200 years contain (5×2) = 3 odd days

Last day of 2nd century is Wednesday

300 years contain (5×3)= 15 = 1 odd day.

Last day of 3rd century if Monday.

400years contain 0 odd day.

Last day of 4th Century is Sunday.

This cycle is repeated last day of a century be Tuesday or Thursday or Friday

12. How many times do the hands of clock coincide in a day?

a. 20 b. 21 c. 22 d. 24

Ans: c

Explanation:

The hands of a clock coincide 11 times in every 12 hours (since between 11 and 1, They coincide only once, i.e., at 12 oclock)

therefore,the hands coincide 22 times in a day.

13. Today is Monday, after 61 days. it will be.

a. Wednesday b. Saturday

c. Tuesday d. Thursday

Ans: b

Explanation:

Each day of the week is repeated after 7 days

So, after 63 days, it will be Monday

Therefore,

After 61 days, it will be Saturday.

14. Which of the following pairs has similar relationship.RUN:RACE?

a. party:dance b. study:book

c. Enjoy:Journey d. lecture:study

Ans: c

Explanation:

Race is contest between runners to see which is the fastest. Running is essential for any race, similarly people enjoy journey.

Directions (15-17): In a certain code language.

i. pit na sa means you are welcome

ii. na ho pa la means they are very good

iii. ka da la means who is good

iv. od ho pit la means they welcome good people

15. Which of the following means people in that code language?

a. ho b. pit c. la d. od

16. Which of the following means very in that code language?

a. na b. da c. pa d. data inadequate

17. Which of the following statement(s) is/ are redundant to answer the above two questions?

a. None b. (i) and (iii)

c. (ii) or (iv) d. none

Ans: 15- d, 16-c, 17-d

18. In a row of 40 girls, when Kamal was shifted to her left by 4 places her number from the left end of the row became 10. What was the number of Sujata from the right end of the row if Sujata was three places to the right of Kamals original positions?

a. 22 b. 26 c. 25 d. 23

Ans: d

Explanation:

Kamal when shifted to her left by 4 places she becomes 10th from the left. It means she was 15th from the left originally.

3 places to the right of Kamals originally Position means 18th from the left.

Number of Sujata from the right end = 40-18+1 = 23

19. Among P, Q, R, S, T and U, P is taller than R and S, but not shorter than T and U; and Q is taller than R, S, T and U but not as tall as P. Who amongst them is the tallest?

a. Data inadequate b. T

c. Q d. P

Ans: d

Explanation:

P>R, S , T, U

P>Q>R,S,T,U

Therefore, P is the tallest.

