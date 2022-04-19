The word Ballad comes from..?

Study of Literary Forms features of an elegy.

-It should be sorrowful and reveal the pensive mood.

-It must deal with dark and grave themes like fall of something or lost love.

-It must be a tribute to somebody or something loved or lost.

-The speaker begins by imoking the muses

-There should be a closing consolation.

Types of Elegies

There are two types of Elegies

-Personal Elegies: Here the poet expresses the his personal loss of someone very near to him.

-Impersonal Elegies: The poet deals with life in general and its sorrow.

Some Elegies and themes

-Lord Tennysons In Memorian (1850) is on the death of Author Hallam.

-WH Audens In Memory of WB Yeats (1940) is on WB Yeats.

-Mathew Arnolds Rugby Chapel is about the passage of life of mortal men.

-John Miltons Lycid as (1638) is an elegy over the loss of Miltons friend Edward King.

-Thomes Grays Elegy written in a country churchyard (1757), expresses the sorrowful feelings of the poet which arise in his mind on seeing the grave of the poor country people buried near the church.

-Walt whitmans When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloomd (1866) is an elegy on Lincoln.

-Since the 1980s, there has been different themes. For example, some elegies in America express the mourning over the death wrought by AIDS among talented young intellectuals, poets and artists.

-In some elegies digressions can also occur. For example, while lamenting the death of his friend, the poet may also lament over the degradation of poetry, religion, life and desting etc.

-Dirge: It is also a versified expression of grief on the occasion of a particular persons death, but differs from the elegy in that it is short, less formal and usually represented as a text to be sung.

-Pastoral Elegy: In this elegy, the poet is a shepherd and he weeps over the death of his fellow shepherd.

BALLAD

-A ballad is a narrative poem which tells a story. It can be sung with the accompaniment of music and dance.

-Ballads were first created in medieval France.

-The word Ballad comes from the French term Balladee. Which means a dancing song

-Most of the ballads in England remain anonymous and they were transmitted from one generation to the next.

-The ballad is dramatic, condensed and impersonal.

-These are written in a stanza form called Ballad Stanza. (A Ballad stanza is a quatrain in alternate four lines with the rhyme scheme of ABCB)

Features of a Ballad

-Every ballad is a short story in verse, that deals with one particular episode of the story.

-Every ballad touches upon a specific subject, which has a universal appeal. It deals with whole humanity.

-The poet uses colloquial language and common words.

-Ballad has an abrupt and unexpected opening.

-There are no extra details about the surroundings.

-In every ballad, there is a refrain.

-It makes use of supernatural elements.

-Ballads are simple in structure, style and diction.

-There will be an incremental repetition, in which a line or stanza is repeated.

-Written in Ballad stanza with ABCB rhyming pattern.

Some popular ballads are..

-ST coleridges Rime of the Ancient Mariner. Walter Scotts Proud Maisie

Keats, La Belle Dame Sans Merci.

LYRIC

-originally, a lyric was a poem which was set to music for performance as a solo song.

-A lyric is any fairly short poem uttered by a single speaker, who expresses a state of mind, a thought, a mood or an emotion.

-It is often written in the first person.

-The word Lyric has its roots in Greek and it came from the Greek word Lyre. So a lyric is a song sung by the accompaniment of a lyre.

Features of the Lyric

-The poet expresses his single emotion or feeling in simple language.

-It appeals to the heart than to the brain.

-Subjectivity or personal in character.

-The feeling precedes the thought

-It is always composed in a musical language.

-Love, joy, sorrow, death and birth are the common themes of the lynic.

-It has a variety of forms.

-The subclasses of the lyric are: elegy, hymn, ode, sonnet, dramatic monologue, epithalamion.

DRAMATIC MONOLOGUE

A dramatic monologue is a type of lyric poem which is spoken by a single fictional character.

-It is spoken in a specific situation to some hearer, and the situation and the hearer have to be deduced by the reader.

-In the course of the poem, the speaker reveals his character to the reader.

Features

-A single person, who is not the poet, utters the speech that makes up the whole of the poem in a specific situation at a critical moment.

-This person addresses and interacts with one or more other people.

-The dramatic monologue has a long history, but it was in the victorian Age that it became a highly developed genre.

-It is Robert Brownings favourite poetic form, and he offers a wide variety of characters from many different ages and backgrounds.

Popular Dramatic Monologues

-Brownings- My last Duchess, Andrea del Sarto, Fra Lippo Lippi

-Tennysons- Ulysses.

Practice Questions

1. Who wrote the maximum number of sonnets?

1) William Shakespeare

2) John Mitton

3) Sir Philip Sidney

4) William Wordsworth

2. Which of the following odes is not by Keats?

1) Ode to a Nightingale

2) Ode to Autumn

3) Ode on Intimations of immortality

4) Ode on Grecian Urn

3. Elegy is a form of?

1) Didactic Poetry

2) Reflective Poetry

3) Narrative poetry

4) Dramatic Poetry

4. A Sonnet comprises?

1) 16 lines 2) 14 lines

3) 12 lines 4) 20 lines

5. Which Italian poet is most famous for his sonnets?

1) Dante 2) Petrarch

3) Orid 4) Blake

