Selling is a very difficult job..

April 26, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

PERSISTENCE:

Mostly, the success sales people are persistent. They dont easily take NO for an answer.

-Many sales people give up after the first contact and win very less sales. If you want to get a bigger slice of the prospects, the only one way is to use persistence and recall , track carefully, systematically, who want more information and ask to be called back.

-Salespeople who are not persistent sometimes fall prey to the idea that they should spend time calling on easier targets, people who will easily agree to spend time with them. More often than not, prospects dont have orders to give them, or at least not the same volume of the real target

prospects.

-It is impossible to maintain persistence if you are not sure what you are aiming for. The more specific you are with your action steps, the easier it will be to visualize your goal and attack each step with persistence. Maintaining a positive attitude and persistence is easier when you have sales solutions that enable success.

HONESTY AND INTEGRITY:

A person to be honest in all dealings with the prospect. Honesty is the act of being truthful. Successful salespeople are honest about the difficulties and challenges implementing and executing their outcome they sell.

-Integrity is acting consistent with your words, your values, and your principles. It is keeping your word and walking your talk. If you have integrity, you certainly save your customer time. In todays world time is more precious than the money for a lot of people. If your customers cannot believe in you, then they spend a lot time with you without any purpose.

-When honesty and integrity are missing, salespeople provide a vision that they cannot bring to reality. They sell outcomes that are impossible. They avoid discussing the challenges of implementation and execution, sometimes intentionally and some

-times because they are afraid it will prevent a deal.

CUSTOMER-ORIENTED:

It is defined as an approach to sales and customer relations in which staff focus on helping customers to meet their long term needs and wants.

-Sales people, call-centre staff and customer service representatives are the front-line communicators of a companys customer orientation. The key to having customer orientation is to add as much value as possible to your products. The customers love the company that provides them value. Some companies are respected because their products are designed completely by keeping the customer in mind. The most satisfied customers are those who think they have received value for their money. The critical aspect to a positive experience by the customers is the after sales service which is given to the customers.

PATIENCE:

A sales person should have a lot of patience to succeed in this competitive market. A sales person will have to explain to entire process or product to a prospect and get the orders. The sales person should be pleasant and patient while taking the customer through the sales process. Negotiating is an area where patience provides the professional salespersons with the powerful advantages. Selling is tough, so those who are good at patience will overcome the hurdles.

OPTIMISM:

As we know selling is a very difficult job. You may have something great to offer, but no matter how hard you try, some customers are not going to like it. Salesman does not nail the every customer. A sales person wont close every deal or chase down every lead. Dealing with kind of rejection day after day can really wear your salesperson down if he does not have the right mind set. One of the most crucial sales skills can help your sales person is the ability to effectively manage adversity and overcome rejections through the power of positive thinking.

-Always growing, studying, reading, attending seminars and trainings, learning all the time, their goal is movement in a positive direction. These salespeople seek out opportunities to perfect their presentations and volunteer leadership positions so they can stretch themselves as people and professionals.

-First and foremost is the right attitude. You will hear this throughout you sales workshops because the right attitude is the difference between those that give up and those who never quit.

