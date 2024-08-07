Vinesh Phogat | రెజ్లర్‌ వినేశ్‌ ఫొగాట్‌ పతకం ఆశలు గల్లంతు.. అధిక బరువు కారణంగా అనర్హత వేటు..!

August 7, 2024 / 12:37 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat : భారత రెజ్లర్‌ వినేశ్‌ ఫొగాట్ ‌(Vinesh Phogat ) పతకం ఆశలు గల్లంతయ్యాయి. మహిళల 50 కేజీల ఫ్రీస్టైల్‌ విభాగంలో ఫైనల్‌కు చేరిన ఫొగాట్‌ భారత్‌కు పతకం ఖాయం చేసింది. ఫైనల్లో గెలిచినా ఓడినా భారత్‌కు పతకం వచ్చేది. కానీ నిబంధనల ప్రకారం ఉండాల్సిన 50 కేజీల బరువు కంటే ఆమె 100 గ్రాములు ఎక్కువగా ఉండటంతో ఆమెపై అనర్హత వేటు పడింది.

అనర్హత కారణంగా ఆమె పతకం గెలిచే అవకాశం కోల్పోయింది. ఇండియన్‌ ఒలింపిక్‌ అసోషియేషన్‌ వినేశ్‌పై అనర్హత ఈ విషయాన్ని వెల్లడించింది. అయితే ఇంతకుమించి ఐఓఏ మరేమీ చెప్పలేదు. అయితే వినేశ్‌ ప్రతిభకు గౌరవం ఇవ్వాలని, చేతిలో మిగిలి ఉన్న మిగతా గేమ్‌లపై తాము దృష్టి సారిస్తున్నామని ఐఓఏ తెలిపింది.

Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg for being overweight.

It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through… pic.twitter.com/xYrhzA1A2U

