Vinesh Phogat | రెజ్లర్‌ వినేశ్‌ ఫొగాట్‌ పతకం ఆశలు గల్లంతు.. అధిక బరువు కారణంగా అనర్హత వేటు..!

Vinesh Phogat : భారత రెజ్లర్‌ వినేశ్‌ ఫొగాట్ ‌(Vinesh Phogat ) పతకం ఆశలు గల్లంతయ్యాయి. మహిళల 50 కేజీల ఫ్రీస్టైల్‌ విభాగంలో ఫైనల్‌కు చేరిన ఫొగాట్‌ భారత్‌కు పతకం ఖాయం చేసింది. ఫైనల్లో గెలిచినా ఓడినా భారత్‌కు పతకం వచ్చేది. కానీ నిబంధనల ప్రకారం ఉండాల్సిన 50 కేజీల బరువు కంటే ఆమె 100 గ్రాములు ఎక్కువగా ఉండటంతో ఆమెపై అనర్హత వేటు పడింది.

అనర్హత కారణంగా ఆమె పతకం గెలిచే అవకాశం కోల్పోయింది. ఇండియన్‌ ఒలింపిక్‌ అసోషియేషన్‌ వినేశ్‌పై అనర్హత ఈ విషయాన్ని వెల్లడించింది. అయితే ఇంతకుమించి ఐఓఏ మరేమీ చెప్పలేదు. అయితే వినేశ్‌ ప్రతిభకు గౌరవం ఇవ్వాలని, చేతిలో మిగిలి ఉన్న మిగతా గేమ్‌లపై తాము దృష్టి సారిస్తున్నామని ఐఓఏ తెలిపింది.

