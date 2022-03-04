Shane Warne | లెజెండరీ లెగ్ స్పిన్నర్ వార్న్ మృతిపై క్రికెటర్ల స్పందన

March 4, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST

ప్రపంచ క్రికెట్‌లో లెజెండరీ లెగ్ స్పిన్నర్ షేన్ వార్న్ హఠాన్మరణం.. క్రికెట్ ప్రపంచాన్ని దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. 52 ఏళ్ల వార్న్.. స్పృహ తప్పిన పరిస్థితిలో ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. కానీ అక్కడ వైద్యులు ఎంత ప్రయత్నించినా వార్న్ కళ్లు తెరవలేదు. వార్న్ మృతిపై పలువురు ప్రముఖులు స్పందించారు. ‘‘నేను లెగ్‌స్పిన్ నేర్చుకుంది వార్న్ స్ఫూర్తితోనే. ఈ మెసేజ్ టైప్ చేసేటప్పుడు నా చేతులు వణుకుతున్నాయి’’ అని టీమిండియా స్పిన్నర్ యుజ్వేంద్ర చాహల్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

వార్న్ బంతితో వికెట్ తీసినప్పుడల్లా.. క్రికెట్ ఆట మరో టర్న్ తీసుకునేదని వసీం జాఫర్ అన్నాడు. వీళ్లేకాదు గౌతమ్ గంభీర్, వసీం అక్రమ్, అజిత్ అగార్కర్, షోయబ్ అక్తర్, రోహిత్ శర్మ, ఆడమ్ గిల్‌క్రిస్ట్, వివియన్ రిచర్డ్స్, మయాంక్ అగర్వాల్ సహా పలువురు ప్రముఖ క్రికెటర్లు వార్న్ మృతికి సంతాపం తెలిపారు.

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of the legendary cricketer @ShaneWarne @CricketAus. I consider him my idol & I chose to be a spinner only because of him. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #OmShanti #RIP #ShaneWarne #legend pic.twitter.com/ONagPvFyS8 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Heartbreaking 💔 Rest in peace Shane #LEGEND — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) March 4, 2022

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022

Please no 😢….heartbroken.

Already miss “The King” 💔 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 4, 2022

Can feel my hands shaking as I type this out

The reason behind me opting for bowling leg spin

My inspiration my idol since childhood

RIP LEGEND 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Dgnz5BdRCt — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 4, 2022

I am shocked and extremely sad to hear about the sudden death of my friend Warnie… he has always been in touch and always helpful.. apart from an iconic bowler he was a great entertainer… my condolences to the family and friends .. rest in peace my friend . — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 4, 2022

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true… Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket" My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

