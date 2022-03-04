Apps:
Shane Warne | లెజెండరీ లెగ్ స్పిన్నర్ వార్న్ మృతిపై క్రికెటర్ల స్పందన

ప్రపంచ క్రికెట్‌లో లెజెండరీ లెగ్ స్పిన్నర్ షేన్ వార్న్ హఠాన్మరణం.. క్రికెట్ ప్రపంచాన్ని దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. 52 ఏళ్ల వార్న్.. స్పృహ తప్పిన పరిస్థితిలో ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. కానీ అక్కడ వైద్యులు ఎంత ప్రయత్నించినా వార్న్ కళ్లు తెరవలేదు. వార్న్ మృతిపై పలువురు ప్రముఖులు స్పందించారు. ‘‘నేను లెగ్‌స్పిన్ నేర్చుకుంది వార్న్ స్ఫూర్తితోనే. ఈ మెసేజ్ టైప్ చేసేటప్పుడు నా చేతులు వణుకుతున్నాయి’’ అని టీమిండియా స్పిన్నర్ యుజ్వేంద్ర చాహల్ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

వార్న్ బంతితో వికెట్ తీసినప్పుడల్లా.. క్రికెట్ ఆట మరో టర్న్ తీసుకునేదని వసీం జాఫర్ అన్నాడు. వీళ్లేకాదు గౌతమ్ గంభీర్, వసీం అక్రమ్, అజిత్ అగార్కర్, షోయబ్ అక్తర్, రోహిత్ శర్మ, ఆడమ్ గిల్‌క్రిస్ట్, వివియన్ రిచర్డ్స్, మయాంక్ అగర్వాల్ సహా పలువురు ప్రముఖ క్రికెటర్లు వార్న్ మృతికి సంతాపం తెలిపారు.

