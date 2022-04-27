పునః స్థాపిత ఇంధన వనరులు ఏవి?

April 27, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

SECTION-A (3X10=30)

1. analise critically the character istics of developing economics with special reference to india.

భారతదేశాన్ని దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకుని అభివృద్ధి చెందుతున్న దేశాల లక్షణాలను విమర్శనాత్మకంగా విశ్లేషించండి?

2.what are the couses for rapid growth of population in india.

భారతదేశంలో జనాభా వేగంగా పెరగడానికి గల కారణాలేమిటి?

3. explain the remedial measures of poverty and unemployment in india.

భారతదేశంలో పేదరికం, నిరుద్యోగితల నివారణ చర్యలను వివరించండి.

4. describe the causes of low productivity in agriculture.

వ్యవసాయ రంగంలో అల్ప ఉత్పాదకతకు కారణాలను విశదీకరించండి.

5. examine the causes of reral indebtedness and its remedial meosures in india.

భారతదేశంలో గ్రామీణ రుణగ్రస్తతకు గల కారణాలను తెలిపి, వాటిని సరిదిద్దేందుకు తీసుకునే చర్యలను తెలపండి.

6. critically examine the industrial policy resolution 1991.

పారిశ్రామిక విధాన తీర్మానం, 1991 ను విమర్శనాత్మకంగా పరిశీలించండి.

7. Briefly explain the development and welfare programes of the governoment of telangana.

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం చేపట్టిన అభివృద్ధి, సంక్షేమ పథకాలను క్లుప్తంగా వివరించండి.

SECTION-B (8X5=40)

8. distinguish between economic growth and economic development.

ఆర్థిక వృద్ధి, ఆర్థికాభివృద్ధిల మధ్య తారతమ్యాలను తెలియజేయండి.

9. explain the theory of demographic transition.

జనాభా పరిణామ సిద్ధాంతాన్ని వివరించండి.

10. describe the family planning programme in india.

భారతదేశంలోని కుటుంబ నియంత్రణ పథకాన్ని విశదీకరించండి.

11. analyse the causes for unemploy ment in india.

భారతదేశంలో నిరుద్యోగితకు గల కారణాలను విశదీకరించండి.

12. examine the sectoral contribu tions to the national income.

జాతీయాదాయంలో రంగాల వారీ వాటాలను పరిశీలించండి.

13. examine the causes for poverty in india.(any five)

భారతదేశంలో పేదరికానికి గల కారణాలను పరిశీలించండి.(ఏవైనా ఐదు)

14. write a note on niti aayog.

నీతి ఆయోగ్‌పై లఘు వ్యాఖ్యను రాయండి.

15. what is planning? explain.

ప్రణాళిక అంటే ఏమిటి? వివరించండి.

16. assess the impact of the new agriculture strategy in india.

భారతదేశంలో నూతన వ్యవసాయక వ్యూహం ప్రభావాన్ని అంచనా వేయండి.

17. what are the defects of agricultural marketing in india.

భారతదేశ వ్యవసాయ మార్కెటింగ్‌లో గల లోపాలు ఏవి?

18. write a note on demonetization in india.

నోట్ల రద్దు గురించి రాయండి.

19. explain the importence of tertiary sector in indian economy.

భారత ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థలో తృతీయ రంగం ప్రాముఖ్యతను వివరించండి.

20. what are the types of renewable energy sources.

పునఃస్థాపిత ఇంధన వనరులు ఏమిటి?

21. assess the role of international trade on indian economy.

భారత ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థపై అంతర్జాతీయ వర్తక పాత్రను అంచనా వేయండి.

22. what is sustainable development.

సుస్థిర అభివృద్ధి అంటే ఏమిటి?

23. discuss the types of pollutions.

కాలుష్యం రకాలను చర్చించండి.

24. discuss the importence of kaleshwaram project.

కాళేశ్వరం ప్రాజెక్టు ప్రాముఖ్యతను చర్చించండి.

25. write a brief note on the education profile of the telangana state.

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలో విద్య తీరు తెన్నులను క్లుప్తంగా వ్యాఖ్యానించండి.

SECTION-C (15X2=30)

26. inciusive growth – సమ్మిళిత వృద్ధి

27. self- reliance- స్వావలంబన

28. literacy rate – అక్షరాస్యత రేటు

29. maternal mortility rate – ప్రసూతి మరణాల రేటు

30. janani suraksha yojana- జననీ సురక్ష యోజన

31. per capita income- తలసరి ఆదాయం

32. poverty gap- పేదరిక వ్యత్యాసం

33. balanced reginal development- సంతులత ప్రాంతీయాభివృద్ధి

34. plan holiday- ప్రణాళిక విరామం

35. micro finance- సూక్ష్మ విత్తం

36. land degradetion – భూసార క్షీణత

37 food security – ఆహార భద్రత

38. grading- శ్రేణీకరణ

39. global market- గ్లోబల్‌ మార్కెట్‌

40. make in india – భారతదేశంలో తయారు చేయడం

41. infrastructure- అవస్థాపన

42. GIC -GIC

43. water transport- జల రవాణా

44. FDI- FDI

45. balence of payment – విదేశీ వర్తక చెల్లింపుల సంతులనం/ శేషం

46. eco-system- ఆవరణ వ్యవస్థ

47. environment degradation – పర్యావరణ విచ్ఛేదనం

48. rythu bandu- రైతు బంధు

49. TS ipass- టీఎస్‌ ఐపాస్‌

50. sex ratio in telangana- తెలంగాణ స్త్రీ పురుష నిష్పత్తి

