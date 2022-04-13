PEDAGOGY OF SOCIAL STUDIES

April 13, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

PAPER – I PRACTICE TEST

1. What is the purpose of the summative assessment of students?

A. Assessment of a project

B. Assessing at the end of the lesson

C.Assessing at the end of the term

D. Assessing during the class

2. What is the purpose of the formative assessment of students?

A. Check the student difficulties in learning

B. Assessing at the end of term

C. Assessing a project

D. Give a rank

3. Which of the following statement would be considered as statement of evaluation?

A. Bhagya got 50% in Maths

B. Ram got 80% in Maths

C. Dheeraj got more than 75% in Maths

D.Venkat has good comprehensive ability

4. A teacher wants to assign a project on “Partition of india’’ based on primary sources. Which of following is not a primary source?

A. Oral history

B. News paper archives

C. Novels

D. Autobiography

5. Which of the following learning materials is most relevant to teaching of ‘rotation of the earth’ at class vii level.

A. Atlas B. Globe

C. Map D. Chart

6. Achievement tests are–

A. Standardised test

B. Teacher made tests

C. Both 1&2

D. None of the above

7. Explain in detail the impact of british rule of Indian education? What type of test item is this?

A. Objective type

B. Essay type

C. Short Answer type

D. Completion type

8. The Degree to which the test actually succeeds in measure is called?

A. Validity B. Reliability

C. Objectivity D. None

9. If the teacher identifies that the students is having problem with map reading, the teacher has used

A. Summative evaluation

B. Formative evaluation

C. Diagnostic evaluation

D. Placement evaluation

10. Properly constructed objective type tests are

A. As objective as essay type

B. Subjective

C. Highly objective

D. None of the above

11. Match the number at columns in the format with the type of plan in b

1. six columns a. lesson plan

2. four columns b. unit plan

3. five columns c. year plan

Ans

A. 1-b, 2-a, 3-c B. 1-c, 2-a, 3-b

C. 1-c, 2-b,3-c D. 1-b, 2-a, 3c

12.Which of the following is best suitable for matching type test?

A.causes-french revolution

B. Inventors-inventions

C. Capitals- birth place of the mahatma Gandhi

D. Planets-sun

13. Check list, rating scales, anecdotal records are

A. Sociometric techniques

B. Self-report techniques

C. Observational techniques

D. Projective techniques

14. In these tools if the opinion is expressed in numbers 1,2,3,4,5 or description like agree, strongly agree,disagree etc, these are called:

A. Check lists

B. Rating scales

C. Cumulative records

D. Anecdotal records

15. Evaluation should be

A. conclusion oriented

B. decision oriented

C. both of the above

D. none of the above

16.Which of the following is not characteristic of good evaluation?

A. Excellence B. Reliability

C. Validity D. Practicability

17. The ability to break down information into smaller pieces and to establish relation among parts and the whole is

A. analyzing

B. remembering

C. understanding

D. applying

18.What is the purpose of evalution?

A. To identify problem of students

B. To improve teaching-learning process

C. To rank children

D. To encourage competition

19.What is the most important elements of teaching

A. teacher students relationship

B. content

C. teaching aids D. computer

20. Learning atmosphere should be

A. adverse B. noisy

C. quiet D. social

21. Mind mapping refers to

A. An action plan for an adventure

B. A technique to enhance comprehension

C. Drawing the picture of mind

D. studying the function of mind

22. Collection of information about the local weather from the news papers is an example of — source

A. Primary B. Secondary

C. tertiary D. none of these

23. Locating a place on the map is associated with

A. knowledge

B. comprehension

C. application

D. skill

24. The collection of weather information by using weather instruments is an example of collecting

A. tertiary data B. generic data

C. primary data

D. secondary data

25. Which of the following topics can be effectively taught with the lecture cum demonstration methods?

A.Formation of day and nights

B. French revolution

C.Human rights

D.Indian Economy

26. Supervised study method is very effectively used in

A. Government schools

B. Private schools

C. Residential schools

D. Sainik schools

27.Project method is based on this following school of thought?

A. pragmatism B. naturalism

C. idealism D. existentialism

28. Match the list-I with list-II

a. Library 1. Maps, Globe charts

b. Social science laboratory 2. Books

c. Classroom 3. Desktops, Internet

d. Computer laboratory 4. Seating facilities, Table, Black board

A) a-1, b-2, c-3, d-4 B) a-2, b-1, c-3, d-4

C) a-3, b-4, c-2, d-1 D) a-2, b-1, c-4, d-3

29.Which of the following is not a part of the problem solving method?

A. Identification the problem

B. Analysis of the problem

C. Collection of data

D. Preparation of charts

30.The approach where a general law is drawn from particular cases is called

A.Detective B. Inductive

C. analytic D. synthetic

31. National curriculum frame work 2005 emphasized on this type of acquisition of knowledge

A.Behaviourist B.Constructivistic

C. Deductive D.Analytic

32. Jurisprudential enquiry model was evolved by

A. Donald Oliver and James p shaver

B. Jerome brunner

C. Vygotsky

D. BF Skinner & NA Crowder

33. The 5 ‘E’s of Constructivism are

A. Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate and Evaluate

B. Entertain, Explore, Explain, Elaborate and Evaluate

C. Evaluate, Elaborate, Explain, Explore, Engage

D. Evidence, Elaborate, Explain, Explore, Engage

34. The play, pageant, pantomime and puppetry are the different form of..

A. problem solving method

B. Team teaching procedure

C. Dramatization

D. Project method activities

35. This method is described as the oldest method.

A. Project Method

B. Problem Solving Method

C. Programmed Learning

D. Lecture

36. If a student forms a generalization that “all the Himalayan born rivers are perennial” from the given data, the teacher used the approach.

A. Analytic B. Synthetic

C. Inductive D. Deductive

37. Dyslexia is associated mainly with difficulties in

A. Hearing B. Reading

C. Speaking

D. Speaking and hearing

38. Which one of the following is the most suitable teaching aid to show proportionate size and shape of continents?

A. Globe

B. Political Map of the world

C. Physical Map of the World

D. Poster of the earth

39. Which is an example of ‘field trip’?

A. Book

B. Panchayat Office

C. Map D. Globe

40. At the upper primary stage according to ncf 2005, the content of social studies will draw its content from which of the following subjects?

A. History, Civics and Geography

B. History, Geography, Political Science and Economics

C. Environmental science, History, civics and geography

D. Disaster Management, History, Political Science and Values Education

41. In the present time the role of teacher is as

A. Knowledge giver

B. facilitator

C. Friend D. Manager

42. One of the most important and effective methods of teaching history at elementary level is

A. Lecture Method

B. Discussion Method

C. Story telling Method

D. Problem Solving Method

43. Which of the following places is not advisable for a field trip in social sciences?

A. Zoo

B. Railway station

C. Volcanic eruption

D. Agriculture field

44. Learning disability in motor skills is called

A. Dysphasia B. Dyspraxia

C. Dyscalculia D. Dyslexia

45. Which of the following is a teaching aid

1. LCD Projector

2. Green Board

3. Tape recorder

4. Puppet

Ans

A. 1, 2, 3 Only B. 1, 2, 3, 4

C. Only 1& 4

D. None of the above

46. In a computer a byte generally consists of

A. 4 bits B. 8 bits

C. 16 bits D. 10 bits

47. The process of copying files to a CD-ROM is known as

A. Burning B. Zipping

C. Digitizing D. Ripping

48. Which of the following is not an input device

A. Microphone B. Key board

C. Joystick D. Monitor

49. Which of the following is not an output device?

A. Printer B. Speaker

C. Monitor D. Key board

50. Globe is a ____ representation of the earth

A. Two dimensional

B. Uni dimensional

C. Three Dimensional

D. Multy Dimensional

51. Which of the following is a social network?

A. Amazon.com B. E-Bay

C. Gmail.com D. Twitter

52.—- is a play way device

A. Mock parliament

B. Assignment

C. Puppetry D. diorama

53. Match the following boards are their purpose

a. Flannel board 1. Newspaper clippings, Photographs

b. Bulletin board 2. Depicting diagrams, Writing purpose

c. Notice board 3. To convey important messages

d. 3-d aids 4. Specimens

A) a-1, b-2, c-3, d-4 C) a-1, b-3, c-2, d-4

B) a-3, b-4, c-2, d-1 D) a-3, b-1, c-2, d-4

54. ‘WWW’ stands for

A. Work with web

B. World wide web

C. Word wide web

D. Worth while web

55. The following one is an important community resource

A. Text book

B. Library

C. Historical Places

D. E-Resources

56. RAM Means

A. Random Access Memory

B. Rigid Access Memory

C. Rapid Access Memory

D. Revolving Access Memory

57. Which of the following statement is correct?

A. Modem is a software

B. Modem helps in stabilizing the voltage

C. Modern is the operating System

D. Modern Converts the analog signal into digital signal and vice-vers

58. Structural approach lays stress on

A. Developing linguistic competence

B. Selection and Gradation of materials

C. Improving fluency

D. Developing accuracy

59. Role Play is an activity for promoting

A. Assessment B. Listening

C. Writing

D. Speaking and listening

60. Brainstorming technique is useful for

A. Overcoming the problems of spelling

B. Helping student in forming new sentences

C. Improving students spontaneous sensitivity

D. Developing learner’s vocabulary

61. The main aim of teaching history is

A. To develop citizens

B. To Develop countries

C. To understand society

D. To give information about science & technology

62. Which of the following statement is not correct?

A. Lecture method can develop reasoning

B. Lecture method can develop knowledge?

C. Lecture method is one way process

D. During Lecture Method student are passive

63. One reason that cooperative learning is important is that

A. It allows students more control over time

B. It allows students with democratic values

C. It reduces the need for teachers to manage student behaviour

D. It allows individuals to set their own learning

64. Which of the following is not an outcome of cooperative learning?

A. Academic achievement

B. Individualistic self reliance

C. Social Skills

D. Acceptance of diversity

65. Which education commission said integrated approach should be follow at the lower stage?

A. Kothari Commission

B. Mudaliar Commission

C. Secondary Education

D. Ishwar bhai patel committee

66. Which of the following source is useful to teach a lesson an administrative system of nizam’s period

A. Auto biographies written during this period

B. Visiting Qutub Shahi tombs

C. Farmanas issued by nizam

D. Folk song sung against nizam

67. Major defeat in the present system of Education is

A. More content burden

B. More stress on some work

C. Examination centered

D. More freedom for children

68. For teaching primary schools children which method not suitable

A. Lecture Method

B. Activity Based method

C. Play way method

D. Demonstration Method

69. The test useful to identify the learning difficulties among the students

A. Attitude scale

B. Aptitude test

C. Diagnostic tests

D. Interest inventory

70. Govt of AP started implementing new revised school curriculum in which year?

A. 1991-92 B.1992-93

C.1993-94 D.1994-95

71. An official order is this kind of source

A. Primary source

B. Secondary source

C. Territory source

D. Monumental source

72. On being motivated a student after listening to the topic historical place visited 1000 pillors temple along with his on a holiday in the relationship of this objective?

A. Application B. Appreciation

C. Interest D. Attitude

73. Appreciation of the role of United Nations Organization in achieving world peace in the aim of this subject

A. Geography B. Civics

C. History D. Economics

74. This is not characteristic feature of syllabus

A. Syllabus formulates curriculum

B. Syllabus organized from curriculum

C. Syllabus is a practice based

D. Syllabus is a subject centred

75. Analysis approach is…

A. Psychological

B. Logical

C. Ideal D. Theoretical

76. The step that produce the evaluation in project method

A. planning

B. recording

C. Executing the plan

D. select

77. ‘The future of the child, the future of the community, the future of the nation and the future of the mankind at large depend on the teacher?’ who said

A. Kowhai B. Gandhi

C. Sarvepalli Radhakrishna

D. Abdul Radhakrishna

78. ‘Analysis for the reason for gender equalities in the society’ is a question related to which objective

A. knowledge B. Attitude

C. Application D. Understand

79. Chennai harbor is this kind of resource

A. Historical value resource

B. Geography value resource

C. Scientific value resource

D. Economical value resource

80. The common point including lesson plan and unit plan?

A. Black board B. TLM

C. Evaluation D. Activity

81. Discrimination is the specification of this objective?

A. Knowledge B. Understanding

C. Application D. Skill

82. The three factors that are important in teaching according blooms

A. Teacher, Content, steps

B. Content, Teaching strategy & steps

C. Objectives, Teaching strategy & evaluation

D. Teacher, content, student

83. The following is not the aim of social studies

A. Appreciate the culture of heritage

B. To develop the good citizenship

C. To develop the all round development

D. To offer employment to every one

84. This criteria is not suitable for a good social studies text book

A. suitable to the age, ability & interest of the people

B. it should teacher centred

C. Explanation such as photographs,pictures & Maps

D. should be written in simple sentences

85. The device is teaching aim to teaching is from general to particular

A. inductive B. deductive

C. story telling

D. Question & answer

86. A non book resource in the social studies library

A. text book

B. reference material

C. biographies

D. publications

87.One of the following is not learning disability

A. dyslexia B. Disgraphia

C. dysphasia D. Amnesia

88. Which one of the part of discussion method?

A. Brain mapping

B. Brainstorming

C. juristic method

D. sources method

89. Supervising a class for 7-10 days allotted for a single subject is

A. Double period

B. Divided period

C. Standard period

D. Integrated period

90. The word heuristic means

A. To investigate

B. To show C. To observe

D. To Understand

91. Thinking about thinking, learning about learning…is which level of knowledge

A. factual Knowledge

B. Conceptual knowledge

C. procedural knowledge

D. Meta cognitive knowledge

92. Basic elements on information is which level knowledge

A. Factual Knowledge

B.Conceptual knowledge

C.procedural knowledge

D. Meta cognitive knowledge

93. Krathwhol explained revised blooms taxonomy in how many levels

A.6 B.8 C. 12 D. 24

94. Theories, methods, techniques & principles is which level of knowledge

A. Factual Knowledge

B.Conceptual knowledge

C. Procedural knowledge

D. Meta cognitive knowledge

95. Explain the origin of maha janapadas?

A. Conceptacle understanding

B. communication & information skill

C. Reflect on cotemporary in current affairs

D. Appreciation and senility

96. Questioning on the present policy on GST?

A. Conceptacle understanding

B. communication & information skill

C. Reflect on cotemporary in current affairs

D.Appreciation and senility

97. Prepare the table to show unifying the factors of various religions.

A. Conceptacle understanding

B. Communication & information skill

C. Reflect on cotemporary in current affairs

D. Appreciation and senility

98. Appreciating the massive plantation Programme ‘Haritha Haram’ by Telangana Government is

A. Conceptacle understanding

B. Communication & information skill

C. Reflect on cotemporary in current affairs

D. Appreciation and senility

99. Preparing a pamphlet to show the unity in diversity in swatch bharat programme is

A. Conceptacle understanding

B. Communication & information skill

C. Reflect on cotemporary in current affairs

D. Appreciation and senility

100. Commenting on demonetization results is….

A. Reading the text & understanding & interpret

B. Communication & information skill

C. Reflect on cotemporary in current affairs

D. Appreciation and senility

101.‘Inter relation with the social and physical environment and to develop democratic value system’

A. JM forester B. Michelin

C. MP Moffat D. Heams

102.‘Curriculum as the totality learning Experience in the school & out the school’

A. Secondary education committee

B. NCF 2005

C. Cunning home D. NCERT

103. Which order framing is useful & meaning full approach in curriculum?

A. logical

B. psychological

C. topical D. sphyre

104.Which approach is related to individual differences

A. logical B. psychological

C. topical D. sphyre

105. The interlink between Success of Shivaji and his geographical conditions…

A. Internal co relation

B. External co relation

C. Situational co relation

D. Subject co relation

106. Micro teaching time confined to

A. 15-10 minutes B. 10-20 minutes

C. 5-10 minutes D. 30-45 minutes

107. Similar results in different situations will be seen in which test?

A. Validity B. Reliability

C. Objectivity D. Discriminative

108. In the given below options is not concerned with geography 5 central themes

A. Location B. Place

C. Religion D. Movement

109. Experiment and explanation going on simultaneously in which method

A. Lecture Method

B. Lecture cum Demonstration Method

C. Project method

D. Problem solving method

110. Sundial making by a student is which type of project

A. Procedures project

B. Consumer type project

C. Problem type project

D. Drilling type project

111. A particular problem is the centre theme of the teaching learning process in this method

A. Project B. Resource

C. Problem solving

D. Supervision method

112. In the given options which is the sixth step of the problem solving method

A. Generalization

B. Selection the hypothesis

C. Accept the hypothesis

D. Formation of the hypothesis

113. Which is the most important step in problem solving method?

A. Analysis the problem

B. Identify the problem

C. Generalization

D. Analysis the data

114.‘It is most suitable in the beginning’ is in which approach?

A. Inductive B. Deductive

C. Analysis D. Synthesis

115.‘It is very wise an law full’ is in which approach?

A. Inductive B. Deductive

C. Analysis D. Synthesis

116. Which map is similar to physical map?

A. Political map B. Thematic map

C. Topographic map

D. Physical map

117. Low elevation coastal regions are in which colour in map?

A. Dark brown B. Light brown

C. Light green D. Dark green

118. Which map contains the study of under water depth of lakes or oceans?

A. Vegetation map

B. Ethnographical Map

C. Bathymetric Map

D. Topographical map

119. Which is very apt to miniature?

A. Slides B. Dioramas

C. Model D. Charts

120. Which one is define on replica?

A. Slides B. Dioramas

C. Model D. Charts

121. Which one of the back bone of ICY?

A. TV B. Computer

C. Internet D. Smart phone

122. Micro teaching developed in America in which year?

A.1960 B.1963 C.1936 D. 1916

123. Which one is top priority In curriculum organization principle

A. Principle of life centered

B. Principle of child centered

C. Principle of activity centered

D. Principle of utility centered

124. Which one of the not related in 10 core curricular areas

A. National integration

B. National freedom movement

C. Nuclear family

D. Human Rights protection

125. Any class and any topic full fledged was not given maintain continuity

A. spiral approach

B. concentric approach

C. topical approach

D. chronological approach

126. Arranging events in their order of sequence in time

A. Spiral approach

B. Concentric approach

C. Topical approach

D. Chronological approach

127. Which one is not related to morrison unit steps?

A.Exploration B. Assimilation

C. Recitation D. Coordination

128. Which unit is knowledge hub

A. resource unit B. subject unit

C. teaching unit D. experience unit

129. ‘Now a days school students missing the joyful learning’ comment by

A. Kothari B. NCF 2005

C. National Advisory committee

D. APSCF 2011

130. The basic elements is very strong in which approach

A. Topical approach

B. Concentratic approach

C. Spiral approach

D. Chronological approach

131. Unit approach was developed by

A.Wesley B. Herberts

C. Morrison D. John due

132. Descriptive feed back is essential in which type of learning?

A. Assesment as learning

B. Assesment for learning

C. Assesment of learning

D. Assesment in learning

133. Which one not recommended in CCE

A. Kothari commission

B. NCF 2005

C. Secondary education committee

D. RTE 2009

134. Match the following

a. Time line chart 1. Information

is presented in a tabular form

b. Table chart 2. To show the

relationship between different things

c. Flow chart 3. Arranging

events according to chronological order

A) a-1, b-2, c-3 B) a-2, b-1, c-3

C) a-3, b-2, c-1 D) a-1, b-2, c-3

135. How much weightage to allotted to Conceptable understanding?

A. 40% B. 15% C. 10% D. 50

136. Discrimination index between which range?

A. +1 to -1 B. 0 to +1

C. -1 to 0 D. 0 to 2

137. Which question is higher order thinking level

A. Multiple choice questions

B. Alternative questions

C. Matching questions

D. Essay type question

138. Which one is not related in social studies group?

A. Anthropology B. Sociology

C. Ethics D. Psychology

139. Studying the maps & gaps is called?

A. Ornithology

B. Numerology

C. Cartography

D. Philanthropy

140. Social studies means?

A) Study of environment

B) Study of society

C) Study of society with environment

D) Study of cultural diversity

141. The new pattern CCE focuses on

A) easy of type question

B) descriptive question

C) free response question

D) fixed response question

142. Which institution develops national curriculum from work for school children?

A) UGC B) Education ministry

C) NCERT D) CBSE

143. The project method given to the students is based on

A) The principle of learning by doing

B) The principle of critical thinking

C) The principle of selection

D) The principle of inspiration

144. Which country is regarded as the birth land of social studies?

A) USA B) UK

C) USSR D) India

145. Best way to teach the topic ‘Function of parliament is through?

A) Lecture method B) Story telling

C) Modal parliament D) Field trips

146. Which one of the following is not an objective of teaching social science?

A) Social development of the child

B) To prepare an ideal citizen

C) Creation of leadership quality among student’s

D) Memorisation of content

147. Diagnostic testing in social science will help a teacher understand?

A) The part of the topic the student has not memorised

B) Learning difficulties a student is facing in social science

C) How revision work has helped her students

D) How intelligent her students are

148. The father of question answer strategy?

A) Plato B) Aristotle

C) Socrates D) Bloom’s

149. A project is a whole hearted purposeful activity proceeding in a school environment who is the speaker?

A) WH Kilpatrick B) Prof. Ballard

C) Stevenson D) Wesly

150. ‘A Major problem is solved through the combined solution of a number of smaller related problems’. Who is the speaker?

A) CY good B) M James C) Baining & Baining D) Kill patrick

1. Which one of the following method is most suitable for teaching of Geography at the upper primary level?

A) Story telling B) Debate

C) Discussion D) Field visit

2. The teaching of social studies textbooks at the upper primary level focusses on which one of the following approaches?

A) Rote learning

B) Learning through synthesis of concepts

C) Learning through real life situation

D) Learning through definitions

3. Match the following

a. Projected aids 1. Cartoons, Photographs

b. Audio aids 2. Slides, OHP, Film strips

c. Graphic aids 3. Tape recorder

d. 3-d aids 4. Specimens

A) a-1, b-2, c-3, d-4 B) a-2, b-3, c-1, d-4

C) a-3, b-2, c-4, d-1 D) a-4, b-3, c-1, d-4

540152