LANGUAGE & LITERATURE

1. Choose the incorrect expression.

a. Apples are grown in Kashmir.

b. The Snake was seen going into the hole.

c. The honey is sweet when it is tasted.

d.Vegetables are sell in the market.

2. Which is the correct expression to the following statements ?

She was ill. So she could not attended the meeting.

i. If she was ill, she could not attend the meeting.

ii. If she had been well, she could have attended the meeting.

iii. If she had not been ill, she could have attended the meeting.

iv. If she was not ill, she could attended the meeting.

a. Only iii is correct

b. i and ii are correct

c. ii and iii are correct

d. ii, iii and iv are correct

3. Chandu said to Gouthami, When you have a holiday?

Choose the correct Reported Speech from the following.

a. Chandu asked Gouthami when he had had holiday.

b. Chandu asked Gouthami when she had had a holiday?

c. Chandu asked Gouthami when she had had a holiday.

d. Chandu asked Gouthami when she had a holiday.

4. Which is wrong expression ?

a. Unless you work hard, you wont get job.

b. When Swathi had reached the station, the train had left.

c. When Padmavathi reached the station, the train had left.

d. While Rajini was watching T.V., the power went off.

5. All expressions are correct except

a. If Nehru had not become PM, he would have become great writer.

b. Had Nehru not become PM, he would have become great writer.

c. Mr. Feroz told Ashok to come here.

d. Pratap asked Raghu when he had had lunch.

6. All statements are correct except

a. Srinivas has been dancing since morning.

b. Jeethender has lived here since 2006.

c. Prime Minister comes to Hyderabad tomorrow.

d. Safina has visited the Tajmahal last year.

7. Rishi came in and went out The underlined words are_______

a. Preposition, Preposition

b. Adverb, Preposition

c. Adverb, Adverb

d. Adverb, Preposition

8. Raghavender gave up job. Gangadhar went up and came down The underlined words are used as

a. Preposition, Adverb

b. Adverb, Preposition

c. Adverb, Adverb

d. Adverb, Preposition

9. Prathyusha really need to wrap her brain around the concept before her exam.

The underlined expression means

a. Extreme hard work

b. Concentrate on something in an effort to understand

c. Do many different types of tasks

d. Inexperienced

10. Whole of a time means

a. Immature b.Enjoy a lot

c. Watch carefully d. Incorrect

11. All sentences are incorrect except

a. They have played the match for 7 clock.

b. I prefer coffee than tea.

c. He goes to office by walk.

d. She sat beside her friend.

12. He saw ____ stick _____ stick was strong.

a. the, the b. a, a

c. a, the d. the, a

13. i. Kohli is a top class batsmen.

ii. Manasa is in class X.

The underlined words are called __________

a. Homograph

b. Homophone

c. Homonym d. Syntax

14. Pushpalatha has some knowledge about politics.

This sum from chapter X is very difficult.

The underlined words are called——

a. Homophone b. Homograph

c. Homonym d. Syntax

15. Choose the coordinating conjunction.

a. hardly b. when c. since d. yet

16. Venu ekes out lot of reputation

a. lose b. earn c. harm d. stop

17. Choose the correct question tag. Lets dance, __________?

a. Shant we b. arent we

c. shall we d. shall they

18. Choose the reported speech to the following direct speech.

Lekhana says, I went to movie.

a. Lekhana said that she went to movie.

b. Lekhana says that she had gone to movie.

c. Lekhana says that she went to movie.

d. Lekhana says that she had gone to move.

19.The definite article the is used in the following cases expect

a. Before holy books names and historical movements.

b. Before nouns of which there is only one.

c. Before a thing known or already referred to

d. Before proper nouns and name of games.

20. Choose the correct grammatically expression .

a. We must discuss about your plans.

b. She married with a friend of her sister.

c. See you on next Monday.

d. The boss has been ill with flue this week.

21. Hyphens can be used in following cases except

a. Compound verbs beginning with a noun

b. With compound adjectives

c. With compound nouns

d. With primary words

22. Past form of lie

a.lain b. laid

c. lay d. lays

23. May can be used in following cases except

a. Possibility

b. Uncertain intention

c. Permission

d. Logical certainty

24. The Present Perfect Tense can be used in the following cases except

a. In the recent past

b. A past action that has relevance to the present. Repeated actions

c. To express tentative actions

25. How many voyages does Gulliver take ?

a. 4 b. 5 c. 7 d. 2

26. Students brought benches and kept in room.In the word benches, es is pronounced as

a. /s/ b. /iz/ c. /z/ d. /id/

27. Swapna booked a ticket for movie. In the word booked, ed is pronounced as

a. /d/ b. /id/ c. /t/ d. /s/

28. Choose the incorrect adverb of position.

a. I would just like to change things a bit.

b. Unfortunately Omkar forgot swimming.

c. I am flying to Agra tomorrow.

d. Pavani quickly ate.

29. All sentences are grammat-ically incorrect except

a. Now a days, many women involve in politics.

b. The advertisement invites for married couples to apply.

c. Thank you for your invitation to the party.

d. It was kind of you to invite me for your party.

30. All expressions are grammatically correct except

a. His lessons are always very interesting.

b. I am looking forward to meeting you.

c. Narender suggested meeting us outside the cinema.

d. My sister is elder than my brother.

31. Choose the grammatically incorrect sentence.

a. Vinay made them do the work.

b. It is nice to have finished work.

c. Vanitha is considering offering to help the refugees.

d.Snigdha refuses to risking lose so much money.

32. All the sentences are grammatically correct except

a. I drove all the way without to stop.

b. He is keen on riding.

c. Naresh likes his new job, but the driving makes him tired.

d. Ganesh annoyed to find the office closed.

33. Participle can be used in the following cases except

a. Participle + noun

b. an adverb before a noun

c. verb + Participle

d. participle with a suffix

34. Probably he is mistaken means

a. It is likely that he is mistaken.

b. It is not probable that he is mistaken.

c. It is sure that he is not mistaken.

d. It is not possible that he is not mistaken.

35. Identify the grammatically correct sentence.

a. Its getting to summer.

b. Its getting to be summer.

c. Its getting summer.

d. Its getting winter.

36. Between journey and travel _________

a.Travel is countable but journey is uncountable.

b.Both are uncountable.

c.Journey is countable but travel is uncountable.

d.Both are countable.

37. Identify the correct suffix that can be add to official ;

a. ery b. —dom c. —ity d. —ary

38. Choose the wrong stress from the following words

a. Ambitious b. official

c. zoology d. civilize

39. A light numerous play full of silly happenings is called __________

a. fiction b. novelette

c. comedy d. farce

40. A decision from which are one cannot go back is called __________

a. irresponsive b. indomitable

c. irrevocable d. inaudible

41. All the following are proverbs except

a. Prevention is better than cure.

b. An empty vessel makes much noise.

c. It takes two to make a quarrel.

d. To be worth its weight in gold.

42. Naveen could not assuage his feelings.Choose the antonym to the underlined word.

a.appease b.placate

c.enrage d.mercy

43. Ganesh bore his misfortune with equanimity Choose the synonym to the underlined word.

a. tremble b. determination

c. boldness d. calmness of mind

44. Identify the figure of speech in the following line :

I have many mouths to feed!

a. pun b. oxymoron

c. metaphor d. synecdoche

45. Choose the figure of speech in the following line:

Youth is full of pleasure, Age is full of care

a. Oxymoron b. antithesis

c. pun d. metaphor

46. Identify the sentence with the correct marks of punctuation.

a. Go then, said the ant, and dance winter away.

b. Go then said the ant and dance winter away.

c. Go then, said the ant, and dance winter away.

d. Go then, said the ant, and dance winter away

47. Choose the grammatically correct sentence

a. Lead is heavier than all other materials

b. I do not know whether he is not innocent.

c. Promises should be keep.

d. I am not sure that I see her tomorrow.

48. Choose the correct question tag.

a. I am well, amnt I ?

b. Machender never comes to school, does he?

c. He never comes to college, doesnt he?

d. Lets do it, shant we?

49. The phrases neither&. nor, both&. and, not only &.. but also are&&.

a. Conjunctions

b. Subordinating conjunctions

c. Coordinating conjunctions

d. Correlative conjunctions

50. Which type of sentence is the following?

Do come tomorrow.

a. Interrogative sentence

b. Imperative sentence

c. Assertive sentence

d. Exclamatory sentence

51. A tattered coat upon a stick. This is an example of __________

a. Simile b. metaphor

c. Irony d. metonymy

Read the following poem and answer questions (52 to 55)

A Bird came down the Walk

He did not know I saw

He bit an Angleworm in halves

And ate the fellow, raw,

And then he drank a Dew

From a convenient Grass-

And then hopped sidewise to the Wall

To let a Beetle pass-

He glanced with rapid eyes

That hurried all around-

They looked like frightened Beads, I thought-

He stirred his Velvet Head

Like one in danger, Cautious,

I offered him a Crumb

And he unrolled his feathers

And rowed him softer home –

Than Oars divide the Ocean,

Too silver for a seam-

Or Butterflies, off Banks of Noon

Leap, plashless as they swim.

52. Is a convenient Grass an example of transferred epithet?

a. Yes, it is. The convenience of Grass is transferred from the Bird to the poet who finds grass convenient of access.

b. Yes, it is. The Grass is not convenient, but he is transferred from the bird who finds the grass convenient of access.

c. No, it is a regular epithet.

d. No, it is not an epithet in the strict sense.

53. Which of the following is not an example of kinetic imagery?

a. Unrolled his feathers

b. Hopped his sidewise

c. Velvet Head d. Rowed him

54. The poem stages an encounter between :

a. The human and the non human

b. Distrust of the non human about the humans

c. Two old friends.

d. Two old enemies

55. Like one in danger& who is in danger?

a. The Bird b. The Poet

c. The Angleworm

d. Frightened Beads

Read the following passage and choose the appropriate option (56-60)

All of us live in society, and are members of a nationality with its own language, tradition historical situation. To what extent are intellectuals servants of these actualities to what extent enemies? The same is true of all intellectuals relationship with institutions (academy, church, professional guild) and with worldly powers, which in our times have co-opted the intelligentsia to an extraordinary degree. Thus in my view the principal duty is the search for relative independence from such pressures. Hence my characterization of the intellectual as an exile and marginal, as amateur, and as the author of a language that tries to speak the truth to power.

56. Name four important sources to which an intellectual is related basically :

a. Society , institution, worldly powers and government

b. Institutions , language, truth and power

c. Nationality, language, tradition, and historical situation

d. Nationality, truth, language and tradition

57. What is meaning of intellectuals being servants?

a. The intellectual may be appropriated by his tradition, historical and other actualities of his nation and society

b. The intellectual may be appropriately co-opted by agencies of the government

c. The intellectual may be sent into exile and made marginal

d. The intellectual may be forced into accepting the unacceptable propositions

58. What are the four important institutions that co-opt an intellectual?

a. Society, institutions, worldly powers and truth

b. Academy, church, professional guild and worldly power

c. Society, truth, professional guild and worldly power

d. Academy, worldly powers, truth and government

59. What is the meaning of relative independence?

a. Liberating oneself from the pressures of government and institutions

b. Liberating oneself from the pressures of religion and state

c. Liberating oneself from the pressures of institutions and worldly powers

d. Liberating oneself from all religious secular pressures

60. What is the duty of an intellectual and how many identities does he acquire to perform his role?

a. To achieve complete independence and be characterized as an exile, marginal and amateur.

b. To achieve complete independence and be characterized as the author of a language.

c. To manoeuvre independence and be characterized as a keeper of his own conscience

d. To search for relative independence and be characterized as an exile, marginal and amateur and author

61. What is the full title of Middlemarch?

a. A study of provincial life

b. A novel without a hero

c. Vanity fair d. The Radical

62. Adam Bede was published in &. ?

a. 1858 b. 1860 c. 1861 d. 1863

63. Which two novels were published in the same year?

a. Oliver Twist, the mill on the Floss

b. Great Expectations, Silas Marner

c. Hard Times , Adam Bede

d. A Tale of Two cities, Silas Marner

64. Thomas Carlyles Sartor Resartus appeared in &..

a. The London Magazine

b. Frazers Magazine

c. The Morning Post

d. Gentlemans Magazine

65. Which is not Carlyles socio-political work?

a. Chartism b. Past and Present

c. Latter Day pamphlets d. Life of Schiller

66. Which Carlyles work is a mixture of autobiography and German mysticism?

a. Sartor Resartus

b. Te French Revolution

c. Past and Present

d. Chartism

67. Sartor Resartus was published in book from in&..

a.1841 b.1838 c.1850 d.1843

68. In Carlyles Socio-political Writings, he praised &.

a. The Medieval age

b. The Victorian age

c. The Romantic age

d. The Modern age

69. John Ruskins Modern Painters in &&& Volumes

a. 4 b. 5 c. 6 d. 7

70. Which work extols Gothic and condemns Renaissance architecture?

a. The seven Lamps of Architecture

b. Modern painters

c. The stones of Venice

d. Sesame and lilies

71. John Ruskins Unto This Last appeared in

a. Cornhill Magazine

b. Frazers Magazine

c. Gentlemens Magazine

d. The London magazine

72. Ruskins Munera Pulveris appeared in &&..

a. Gentlemens Magazine

b. Cornhill Magazine

c. The London magazine

d. Frazers Magazine

73. Ruskins The Crown of Wild Olive contains three lectures except

a. War b. Traffic c. Work d. Jealousy

74. Ruskins Fors Clavigera is a &

a. Collection of Letters

b. Collection of Tales

c. Collection of Poems

d. Collection of Essays

75. Choose Ruskins uncompleted autobiography

a. Praeterita

b. Sesame and Lilies

c. Unto This Last d. Munera Pulveris

76. The rhyme scheme of the Shakespeare sonnet is _____

a. ab ab cd cd ef ef gg

b. ab ba cd dc ef ef gg

c. ab ab cd cd ef ef ee

d. ab bc cd cd ef ef ff

77. Spensers Amoretti is ______

a. A Sonnet addressed to his wife.

b. A Sonnet written on the death his friend

c. A collections of his love lyrics

d. A collections of love Sonnets

78. How many sonnets were written by Milton?

a. 24 b. 26 c. 20 d. 25

79. How many sonnets were written by Shakespeare?

a. 140 b. 154 c. 160 d. 145

80. Sir Philip Sidneys Astrophel and Stella is a series of ______

a. Essays b. plays

c. sonnets d. novels

81. The Nightingale and the Rose is a story of

a. Love, sacrifice and selfishness

b. Love, sacrifice and self respect

c. Love, sacrifice and selflessness

d. Love, sacrifice and self pity

82. In the story, How to Live to be 200 , people like Jiggins are said to suffer from ______

a. Over eating b. Health habit

c. Illness d. Health mania

83. In the story, The Face on the Wall, the face on the wall resembled the face of _______

a. Mr. Ormond Wall

b. Mr. Boulogne Wall

c. Mr. Great Ormand Wall

d. Mr. Edward Wall

84. In the story, The Gold Frame , what fell on the photograph when Datta shook the folds of his dothi?

a. Black enamel paint

b. White enamel paint

c. Pen d. The Frame

85. By what name is Gulliver known in Brobdingnag?

a. Mannikin b. Splacknuck

c. Glumadlalclitch d. Grildrig

86. None so credulous as infidels is an example of _____

a. paradox b. antithesis

c. metonymy d. oxymoron

87. Childe Harolds Pilgrimage is a _

a. Utopian Novel b. fairy tale c. religious allegory d. long poem

88. Robert Brownings Rabbi Ben Ezra is a defense of _____

a. Knowledge against power

b. Power against knowledge

c. Old age against youth

d. Youth against old age

89. Which of these is not a pastoral elegy?

a. Adonais b. Thyrsis

c. In Memoriam d. Lycidas

90. When one line of poetry runs in to the next, with no punctuation to slow the reading, it is a case of _

a. Hyperbole b. Consonance

c. enjambment d. caesura

91. Which of the following is not a characteristic of the Victorian Age?

a. The grow of rural traditions and movement from loge cities

b. A romantic focus on home and family.

c. An emphasis on strictly controlled social behaviour.

d. The rise of a highly competitive industrial technology.

92. The opposite of hyperbole is ___

a. Inversion b. synecdoche c. anagnorisis d. meiosis

93. In Gulliver Travels Struldbrugs are ______

a.People lured by new ideal

b.People persecuted by pets

c.People exempt from natural death

d.People replete abstract learning

