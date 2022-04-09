సుచియాన్: కొరియా ఓపెన్ వుమెన్స్ సింగిల్స్లో పీవీ సింధు ఓటమి పాలైంది. ఇవాళ జరిగిన సెమీస్లో ఆన్ సుయాంగ్ చేతిలో సింధు పరాజయం పొందింది. 14-21, 17-21 స్కోర్ తేడాతో సెమీస్లో సింధు ఓడిపోయింది. గతంలో ఆన్ సుయాంగ్ మూడు సార్లు సింధుపై గెలిచింది. ఇప్పుడు నాలుగోసారి కూడా సింధుపై ఆన్ సుయాంగ్ ఆధిపత్యం కొనసాగింది. బీడబ్ల్యూఎఫ్ వరల్డ్ టూర్ సూపర్-500 టోర్నీ మహిళల సింగిల్స్ క్వార్టర్ఫైనల్లో శుక్రవారం మూడో సీడ్ సింధు 21-10, 21-16తో బుసానన్ ఓంగ్బమ్రున్ఫాన్ (థాయ్లాండ్)పై అలవోక విజయం సాధించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.
