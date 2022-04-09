April 9, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

సుచియాన్‌: కొరియా ఓపెన్ వుమెన్స్ సింగిల్స్‌లో పీవీ సింధు ఓట‌మి పాలైంది. ఇవాళ జ‌రిగిన సెమీస్‌లో ఆన్ సుయాంగ్ చేతిలో సింధు ప‌రాజ‌యం పొందింది. 14-21, 17-21 స్కోర్ తేడాతో సెమీస్‌లో సింధు ఓడిపోయింది. గ‌తంలో ఆన్ సుయాంగ్ మూడు సార్లు సింధుపై గెలిచింది. ఇప్పుడు నాలుగోసారి కూడా సింధుపై ఆన్ సుయాంగ్ ఆధిప‌త్యం కొన‌సాగింది. బీడబ్ల్యూఎఫ్‌ వరల్డ్‌ టూర్‌ సూపర్‌-500 టోర్నీ మహిళల సింగిల్స్‌ క్వార్టర్‌ఫైనల్లో శుక్రవారం మూడో సీడ్‌ సింధు 21-10, 21-16తో బుసానన్‌ ఓంగ్‌బమ్రున్‌ఫాన్‌ (థాయ్‌లాండ్‌)పై అలవోక విజయం సాధించిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే.

The amazing An Seyoung made her way to the finals of the Korea Open 2022 after defeating Pusarla V. Sindhu in a straight set 21-14, 21-17 🔥💪🏻🏸

Will she win the title in her homeland? 🤩#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BadmintonLovers #KoreaOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/ed2Tgd5Bj3

— Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) April 9, 2022