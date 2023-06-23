Apps:
ప్ర‌ధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ గౌర‌వార్ధం అమెరికా అధ్య‌క్షుడు జో బైడెన్ ఈనెల 22న వైట్‌హౌస్‌లో ఇచ్చిన అధికారిక డిన్న‌ర్‌లో అమెరికాలో భార‌త సంత‌తికి చెందిన ప్ర‌ముఖులతో (Anand Mahindra) పాటు భిన్న రంగాల‌కు చెందిన ప్ర‌ముఖులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

Anand Mahindra | మాట నిల‌బెట్టుకున్న ఆనంద్ మ‌హీంద్ర : వైట్‌హౌస్ డిన్న‌ర్ వీడియోల‌ను షేర్ చేసిన కార్పొరేట్ దిగ్గ‌జం

న్యూఢిల్లీ : ప్ర‌ధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ గౌర‌వార్ధం అమెరికా అధ్య‌క్షుడు జో బైడెన్ ఈనెల 22న వైట్‌హౌస్‌లో ఇచ్చిన అధికారిక డిన్న‌ర్‌లో అమెరికాలో భార‌త సంత‌తికి చెందిన ప్ర‌ముఖులతో (Anand Mahindra) పాటు భిన్న రంగాల‌కు చెందిన ప్ర‌ముఖులు పాల్గొన్నారు. అతిధుల జాబితాలో పారిశ్రామిక దిగ్గ‌జం, మ‌హీంద్ర గ్రూప్ చీఫ్ ఆనంద్ మ‌హీంద్ర కూడా ఉన్నారు.


ఈ డిన్న‌ర్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు, వీడియోల‌ను ఆయ‌న సోష‌ల్ మీడియా వేదిక‌గా షేర్ చేశారు. ప్ర‌దాని మోదీ గౌర‌వార్ధం వైట్‌హౌస్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన డిన్న‌ర్ ఫొటోల‌ను షేర్ చేస్తాన‌ని ప్రామిస్ చేశా..ఈ విందులో వంట‌కాల నుంచి మ్యూజిక్ వ‌ర‌కూ మొద‌టి నుంచి చివ‌రి వ‌ర‌కూ అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయ‌ని పోస్ట్‌కు కార్పొరేట్ దిగ్గ‌జం క్యాప్ష‌న్ ఇచ్చారు.

డిన్న‌ర్‌లో భార‌త సంస్కృతిని, సంప్ర‌దాయ వంట‌కాల‌ను ఆర‌గించేందుకు అతిధులు గుమికూడ‌గా ఏ మేరే వ‌త‌న్ కే లోగో అని బ్యాండ్ ప్లే చేస్తున్న బ్యూటిఫుల్ వీడియోను మ‌రో ట్వీట్‌లో ఆనంద్ మ‌హీంద్ర షేర్ చేశారు. ఇక అద్భుత‌మైన వీడియోల‌ను షేర్ చేశార‌ని ప‌లువురు నెటిజ‌న్లు ఆయ‌న‌కు ధ‌న్య‌వాదాలు తెలిపారు.

