June 23, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ : ప్ర‌ధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ గౌర‌వార్ధం అమెరికా అధ్య‌క్షుడు జో బైడెన్ ఈనెల 22న వైట్‌హౌస్‌లో ఇచ్చిన అధికారిక డిన్న‌ర్‌లో అమెరికాలో భార‌త సంత‌తికి చెందిన ప్ర‌ముఖులతో (Anand Mahindra) పాటు భిన్న రంగాల‌కు చెందిన ప్ర‌ముఖులు పాల్గొన్నారు. అతిధుల జాబితాలో పారిశ్రామిక దిగ్గ‌జం, మ‌హీంద్ర గ్రూప్ చీఫ్ ఆనంద్ మ‌హీంద్ర కూడా ఉన్నారు.

I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish… (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cnNjiE1r6C

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023