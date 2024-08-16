Protest | ఆ రేపిస్టును ఉరితీయండి.. గౌహతి మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీలో జూడాల ఆందోళన.. Video

August 16, 2024 / 01:20 PM IST

Protest : పశ్చిమబెంగాల్‌ (West Bengal) రాజధాని కోల్‌కతా (Kolkata) లోని ఆర్జీ కర్‌ (RG Kar) మెడికల్ కాలేజీ (Medical College) లో ట్రెయినీ వైద్యురాలిపై అత్యాచారం, హత్య ఘటనపై దేశవ్యాప్తంగా నిరసనలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. ఈ ఘటనను నిరసిస్తూ దేశంలోని పలు ఆస్పత్రుల్లో జూనియర్‌ డాక్టర్‌లు (Junior Doctors) ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. నిందితుడిని వెంటనే ఉరి తీయాలని పట్టుబడుతున్నారు.

ఇవాళ అసోం రాజధాని గువాహటిలో కూడా గౌహతి మెడికల్‌ కాలేజీ (Gauhati Medical College) కి చెందిన జూడాలు ఆందోళనకు దిగారు. ‘ఉయ్‌ వాంట్‌ జస్టిస్‌.. హ్యాంగ్‌ ద రేపిస్ట్‌’ అంటూ నినాదాలు చేశారు. జూడాల ఆందోళనకు సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలను కింది వీడియోలో మీరు కూడా వీక్షించవచ్చు.

#WATCH | Assam: Junior doctors of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati protest against the rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata (West Bengal).

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Senior Resident Doctor at AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Sreeja says, "… On the eve of Independence Day, the protesting doctors at RG Kar faced mob attacks and also police attacks. The hospital was vandalised and evidence was erased. In condemnation of this, we…

