శ్రీనగర్: జమ్ముకశ్మీర్లోని రెండు జిల్లాల్లో భద్రతా బలగాలు, ఉగ్రవాదులకు మధ్య ఎదురుకాల్పులు కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. కశ్మీర్లోని షోపియాన్ జిల్లా చిత్రగామ్, బారాముల్లా జిల్లాలోని పఠాన్లో శుక్రవారం తెల్లవారుజాము నుంచి కాల్పులు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఉగ్రవాదులు ఉన్నారనే సమాచారంతో గాలింపు చేపట్టారు. ఈక్రమంలో ఇరుపక్షాల మధ్య ఎదురు కాల్పులు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయి. రెండు ప్రాంతాల్లో ఆపరేషన్ కొనసాగుతున్నదని కశ్మీర్ జోన్ పోలీసులు ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
#Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 29, 2022
#Encounter has started at Chitragam area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 29, 2022