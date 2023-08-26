Apps:
ISRO Women Scientists:ఇస్రో స‌క్సెస్‌లో మ‌హిళ శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త‌లు విశేష పాత్ర‌ను పోషించారు. ఆ ఇంజినీర్ల‌ను ఇవాళ ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ క‌లిశారు. వారిలో ప్రేర‌ణ శ‌క్తిని నింపే రీతిలో మాట్లాడారు. ప్ర‌ధాని ప్ర‌సంగం ప‌ట్ల ఆ శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త‌లు సంతోషాన్ని వ్య‌క్తం చేశారు.

ISRO Women Scientists: ఇస్రో మ‌హిళా శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త‌ల‌తో మోదీ .. చంద్ర‌యాన్‌-3పై ఆ వ‌నిత‌లేమ‌న్నారంటే.. వీడియో

బెంగుళూరు: చంద్ర‌యాన్‌-3 సక్సెస్‌లో ఎంతో మంది మ‌హిళా శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త‌లు(ISRO Women Scientists) పాత్ర ఉన్న‌ది. ఇవాళ ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ ఆ శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త‌ల‌ను క‌లిశారు. బెంగుళూరులోని ఇస్రో టెలిమెట్రీ ట్రాకింగ్ కార్యాల‌యంలో వారిని ఆయ‌న క‌లిశారు. మ‌హిళ‌ల పాత్ర అనిర్వ‌చ‌నీయ‌మ‌ని ఆయ‌న అభినందించారు. మ‌హిళ శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త‌ల్ని ప్ర‌ధాని మెచ్చుకున్నారు. వారితో క‌లిసి గ్రూపు ఫోటో కూడా దిగారు. విక్ర‌మ్ ల్యాండైన ప్రాంతాన్ని శివ‌శ‌క్తిగా ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ నామ‌క‌ర‌ణం చేసిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే.

మ‌హిశా శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త‌లు ఆనందంలో తేలిపోతున్నారు. ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ త‌మను మెచ్చుకోవ‌డం సంతోషంగా ఉంద‌ని రీమా ఘోస్ తెలిపారు. ప్ర‌జ్ఞాన్ రోవ‌ర్ బృందంలో ఆమె ప‌నిచేస్తున్నారు. ప్ర‌జ్ఞాన్ త‌న‌కు ఓ బేబీ లాంటిద‌ని, మూన్‌పై ఆ బేబీ స్టెప్పులేస్తున్న‌ట్లు ఆమె తెలిపారు. చంద్రుడిపై రోవ‌ర్ తిర‌గ‌డం ఆనందంగా ఉంద‌న్నారు. రాబోయే రోజుల్లో మార్స్‌, ఆదిత్య మిష‌న్లు చేప‌ట్ట‌నున్న‌ట్లు ఆమె తెలిపారు.

శివ‌శ‌క్తి, తిరంగా పేర్ల‌ను పెట్ట‌డం సంతోషంగా ఉంద‌ని ఇంజినీర్ ప‌ద్మావ‌తి తెలిపారు. ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ త‌మ కార్యాల‌యానికి వ‌చ్చి అభినందించ‌డం ఆనందంగా ఉంద‌న్నారు. ప్ర‌ధాని త‌మ‌లో ఎంతో స్పూర్తిని నింపార‌న్నారు. మేమంతా గ‌ర్వంగా ఫీల‌వుతున్నామ‌ని ఇస్రో మ‌హిళా ఇంజినీర్ స‌రితా రెడ్డి తెలిపారు.

ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీతో క‌లిసి మాట్లాడ‌డం చాలా సంతోషించ‌ద‌గ్గ విష‌య‌మ‌ని యూఆర్ రావు శాటిలైట్ సెంట‌ర్ శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త తెలిపారు. నారీ శ‌క్తిని గుర్తించి, ప్రోత్స‌హించ‌డం సంతోషంగా ఉంద‌ని యూఆర్ రావు శాటిలైట్ సెంట‌ర్ శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త ప్రియాంకా మిశ్రా తెలిపారు. ల్యాండ‌ర్‌, రోవ‌ర్‌కు చెందిన ప్రొప‌ల్ష‌న్ మాడ్యూల్‌కు ఆమె ప‌నిచేసింది.

గ‌గ‌న్‌యాన్ ప్రాజెక్టుకు చంద్ర‌యాన్ సక్సెస్ పెద్ద ప్రేర‌ణ‌గా నిలుస్తుంద‌ని ఇంజినీర్ ఆర్తీ సేన్ తెలిపారు. మార్క్ 3 రాకెట్‌ను మ‌రింత శ‌క్తివంతంగా మార్చాల్సిన స‌మ‌యం ద‌గ్గ‌ర‌ప‌డింద‌న్నారు. గ‌గ‌న్‌యాన్‌కు కూడా ప్ర‌తి ఒక్క‌రి స‌పోర్టు కావాల‌ని ఆమె ఆకాంక్ష‌ను వ్య‌క్తం చేశారు.

మ‌న కండ్ల ముందు ఓ అద్భుతాన్ని చూశామ‌ని ఇంజినీర్ నిధి పోర్వాల్ తెలిపారు. ఇది చ‌రిత్రాత్మ‌క సంద‌ర్భ‌మ‌ని ప్రాజెక్టు మేనేజ‌ర్ సౌజ‌న్య చెప్పారు. మిష‌న్ స‌క్సెస్ కావ‌డం సంతోషంగా ఉంద‌ని జూనియ‌ర్ ఇంజినీర్ నిత్యా భార‌తి తెలిపారు.

ప్ర‌ధాని ప్ర‌సంగం ప్రేర‌ణాత్మ‌కంగా ఉంద‌ని ముత్తు సెల్వి చెప్పారు. శివ‌శ‌క్తి పేరు పెట్ట‌డం నారీ శ‌క్తిని ప్రోత్స‌హించ‌డ‌మే అని ఇస్రో శాస్త్ర‌వేత్త సావిత్రి తెలిపారు.

 

 

