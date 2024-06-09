Apps:
ప్రధానిగా నరేంద్ర మోదీ (PM Modi) మూడోసారి నేడు బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించనున్నారు. రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌లో ఆదివారం రాత్రి 7.15 గంటలకు ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఢిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో జాతిపిత మహాత్మా గాంధీకి నివాళులర్పించారు.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ప్రధానిగా నరేంద్ర మోదీ (PM Modi) మూడోసారి నేడు బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించనున్నారు. రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌లో ఆదివారం రాత్రి 7.15 గంటలకు ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఢిల్లీలోని రాజ్‌ఘాట్‌లో జాతిపిత మహాత్మా గాంధీకి నివాళులర్పించారు. అంతకుముందు వార్‌ మెమోరియల్‌ వద్ద అమరులకు, మాజీ ప్రధాని అటల్‌ బిహారీ వాజ్‌పేయికి పుష్పాంజలి ఘటించారు. ఆయన వెంట బీజేపీ సీనియర్‌ నేత, మాజీ రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ సీడీఎస్‌ జనరల్‌ అనీల్‌ చౌహాన్‌, ఆర్మీ చీఫ్‌ మనోజ్‌ పాండే, నేవీ చీఫ్‌ అడ్మిరల్‌ దినేశ్‌ త్రిపాఠి ఉన్నారు.

ప్రధాని ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌లో ఇప్పటికే ఏర్పాట్లు పూర్తయ్యాయి. ఢిల్లీలో భద్రతను కట్టుదిట్టం చేశారు. 8 వేల మంది అతిథులు మోదీ ప్రమాణాన్ని తిలకించనున్నారు. బంగ్లాదేశ్‌, శ్రీలంక, భూటాన్‌, నేపాల్‌, మారిషన్‌, సెషెల్స్‌తో పాటు మాల్దీవ్స్‌ దేశాధినేతలు ముఖ్య అతిథులుగా పాల్గొననున్నారు. మోదీ క్యాబినెట్‌లో 27-30 మంది ఉండే అవకాశం ఉంది.

