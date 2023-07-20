న్యూఢిల్లీ: మణిపూర్లో ఇద్దరు మహిళల్ని(Manipur Women) నగ్నంగా పరేడ్ చేయించిన ఘటనపై మాజీ సీజేఐ, రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీ రంజన్ గగోయ్ స్పందించారు. ఆ ఘటన చాలా బాధాకరమని, అది దురదృష్టకర సంఘటన అని ఆయన అన్నారు. వర్షాకాల సమావేశాల ప్రారంభం నేపథ్యంలో ఇవాళ ఆయన పార్లమెంట్కు వచ్చారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అడిగిన ప్రశ్నకు బదులిస్తూ ఆయన ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. మణిపూర్ ఘటనపై కామెంట్ చేయాల్సింది ఏమీలేదన్నారు.
#WATCH | "There is nothing to comment. It is very sad…Of course, it is very unfortunate," says former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi on viral video from Manipur pic.twitter.com/ik3e3qfnjS
ఖండించిన మహిళా కమిషన్
జాతీయ మహిళా కమీషన్ కూడా మణిపూర్ ఘటనను ఖండించింది. నగ్నంగా పరేడ్ చేయించిన ఘటనను సుమోటోగా స్వీకరిస్తున్నట్లు చెప్పింది. నిందితులపై కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని మణిపూర్ డీజీపీని కోరినట్లు జాతీయ మహిళా కమిషన్ పేర్కొన్నది. ఈ ఘటనకు చెందిన ఓ ప్రధాన నిందితుడిని అరెస్టు చేశారని ఎన్సీడబ్ల్యూ చీఫ్ రేఖా శర్మ తెలిపారు. ఇవాళ సాయంత్రం వరకు మరికొందర్ని అదుపులోకి తీసుకోనున్నట్లు వెల్లడించారు. ట్విట్టర్ సంస్థకు కూడా నోటీసులు ఇచ్చామని, ఇలాంటి వీడియోలను ఆపేయాలని సూచించామన్నారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: One main accused in the incident has been arrested and by the evening more culprits are likely to be arrested. We have also given a notice to Twitter against allowing the circulation of such videos on their platform. This is indeed shocking and the NCW has taken… pic.twitter.com/9qbnnErouF
ఊచకోత జరుగుతోంది..
మణిపూర్ ఘటనపై ఎంఐఎం ఎంపీ అసదుద్దీన్ ఓవైసీ కూడా స్పందించారు. వీడియో వైరల్ కావడం వల్లే ప్రధాని మోదీ స్పందించారని ఓవైసీ విమర్శించారు. మణిపూర్లో ఊచకోత జరుగుతోందన్నారు. సీఎం బీరేన్సింగ్ను తొలగిస్తేనే అక్కడ న్యాయం జరుగుతుందని, తెగల వైరంపై సీబీఐ విచారణకు ప్రధాని ఆదేశించాలని ఓవైసీ డిమాండ్ చేశారు.
#WATCH | Speaking on Manipur, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "…PM was compelled to react on the video because it has become viral now…Genocide is going on there…Justice will prevail only when the CM is removed and the PM orders CBI inquiry." pic.twitter.com/L2ZZTpBALe
సుప్రీంకోర్టు చెబితేనే..
ఈ దేశంలో జరుగుతన్న సంఘటనలను చూస్తుంటే సిగ్గుతో తల వంచుకోవాల్సి వస్తోందని రాజ్యసభ ఎంపీ కపిల్ సిబల్ తెలిపారు. సుప్రీంకోర్టు స్పందించాకే.. ఈ ఘటనపై ప్రధాని నోరు విప్పారని సిబల్ అన్నారు. హోంశాఖ మంత్రి ఎందుకు సైలెంట్గా ఉన్నారని, బేటీ పడావో.. బేటీ బచావోకు ఏమైందన్నారు. ఇలాంటి ఘటనలు జరుగుతంటే, కూతుళ్లను ఎలా రక్షిస్తారని ఆయన ప్రశ్నించారు.
#WATCH | Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, "We should hang our heads in shame that this is happening in our country. Today, after the remarks of the Supreme Court, the PM gave a statement. Why is the Home Minister silent? What happened to 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao'? Will you save… pic.twitter.com/qzcWL6aj0X
ఎవర్నీ క్షమించం : ప్రధాని మోదీ
మణిపూర్లో జరుగుతున్న హింస గురించి ప్రధాని మోదీ తొలిసారి స్పందించారు. ఇద్దరు మహిళల్ని నగ్నంగా పరేడ్ చేయించిన ఘటనపై ఆయన స్పందిస్తూ.. ఇలాంటి ఘటనల్ని ఎప్పటికీ క్షమించబోమన్నారు. చట్టం ప్రకారం చర్యలు తీసుకుంటామన్నారు. తప్పుచేసిన వారిని వదిలిపెట్టేదిలేదన్నారు. మణిపూర్ కూతుళ్లకు జరిగిన అకృత్యాలను సహించబోమన్నారు. అన్ని రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలకు అపీల్ చేస్తున్నానని, రాజస్థాన్ అయినా, మణిపూర్ అయినా, చత్తీస్ఘడ్ అయినా.. మహిళల్ని రక్షించుకునేందుకు రాజకీయాల్ని వీడాలన్నారు.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "…I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV
