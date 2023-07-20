Apps:
Manipur Incident: మ‌ణిపూర్ ఘ‌ట‌న దుర‌దృష్ట‌క‌ర‌మ‌ని మాజీ సీజేఐ త‌రున్ గ‌గోయ్ అన్నారు. ఇద్ద‌రు మ‌హిళ‌ల్ని న‌గ్నంగా ఊరేగించిన ఘ‌ట‌న ప‌ట్ల ఆయ‌న స్పందించారు. ఆ వీడియో వైర‌ల్ కావ‌డంతో సుప్రీంకోర్టు ఆగ్రహం వ్య‌క్తం చేసిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. నిందితుల్ని ఎవ‌ర్నీ వ‌దిలేదిలేద‌ని, చ‌ట్టం చ‌ర్య‌లు తీసుకుంటుంద‌ని ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ అన్నారు.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: మ‌ణిపూర్‌లో ఇద్ద‌రు మ‌హిళ‌ల్ని(Manipur Women) న‌గ్నంగా ప‌రేడ్ చేయించిన ఘ‌ట‌న‌పై మాజీ సీజేఐ, రాజ్య‌స‌భ ఎంపీ రంజ‌న్ గ‌గోయ్ స్పందించారు. ఆ ఘ‌ట‌న చాలా బాధాక‌ర‌మ‌ని, అది దుర‌దృష్ట‌క‌ర సంఘ‌ట‌న అని ఆయ‌న అన్నారు. వ‌ర్షాకాల స‌మావేశాల ప్రారంభం నేప‌థ్యంలో ఇవాళ ఆయ‌న పార్ల‌మెంట్‌కు వ‌చ్చారు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా అడిగిన ప్ర‌శ్న‌కు బ‌దులిస్తూ ఆయ‌న ఈ వ్యాఖ్య‌లు చేశారు. మ‌ణిపూర్ ఘ‌ట‌న‌పై కామెంట్ చేయాల్సింది ఏమీలేద‌న్నారు.

ఖండించిన మ‌హిళా క‌మిష‌న్‌

జాతీయ మ‌హిళా క‌మీష‌న్ కూడా మ‌ణిపూర్ ఘ‌ట‌న‌ను ఖండించింది. న‌గ్నంగా ప‌రేడ్ చేయించిన ఘ‌ట‌న‌ను సుమోటోగా స్వీక‌రిస్తున్న‌ట్లు చెప్పింది. నిందితుల‌పై క‌ఠిన చ‌ర్య‌లు తీసుకోవాల‌ని మ‌ణిపూర్ డీజీపీని కోరిన‌ట్లు జాతీయ మ‌హిళా క‌మిష‌న్ పేర్కొన్న‌ది. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న‌కు చెందిన ఓ ప్ర‌ధాన నిందితుడిని అరెస్టు చేశార‌ని ఎన్‌సీడ‌బ్ల్యూ చీఫ్ రేఖా శ‌ర్మ తెలిపారు. ఇవాళ సాయంత్రం వ‌ర‌కు మ‌రికొంద‌ర్ని అదుపులోకి తీసుకోనున్నట్లు వెల్ల‌డించారు. ట్విట్ట‌ర్ సంస్థ‌కు కూడా నోటీసులు ఇచ్చామ‌ని, ఇలాంటి వీడియోల‌ను ఆపేయాల‌ని సూచించామ‌న్నారు.

ఊచ‌కోత జ‌రుగుతోంది..
మ‌ణిపూర్ ఘ‌ట‌న‌పై ఎంఐఎం ఎంపీ అస‌దుద్దీన్ ఓవైసీ కూడా స్పందించారు. వీడియో వైర‌ల్ కావ‌డం వ‌ల్లే ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ స్పందించార‌ని ఓవైసీ విమ‌ర్శించారు. మ‌ణిపూర్‌లో ఊచ‌కోత జ‌రుగుతోంద‌న్నారు. సీఎం బీరేన్‌సింగ్‌ను తొల‌గిస్తేనే అక్క‌డ న్యాయం జ‌రుగుతుంద‌ని, తెగ‌ల వైరంపై సీబీఐ విచార‌ణ‌కు ప్ర‌ధాని ఆదేశించాల‌ని ఓవైసీ డిమాండ్ చేశారు.

సుప్రీంకోర్టు చెబితేనే..
ఈ దేశంలో జ‌రుగుత‌న్న సంఘ‌ట‌న‌ల‌ను చూస్తుంటే సిగ్గుతో త‌ల వంచుకోవాల్సి వ‌స్తోంద‌ని రాజ్య‌స‌భ ఎంపీ క‌పిల్ సిబ‌ల్ తెలిపారు. సుప్రీంకోర్టు స్పందించాకే.. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న‌పై ప్ర‌ధాని నోరు విప్పార‌ని సిబ‌ల్ అన్నారు. హోంశాఖ మంత్రి ఎందుకు సైలెంట్‌గా ఉన్నార‌ని, బేటీ ప‌డావో.. బేటీ బ‌చావోకు ఏమైంద‌న్నారు. ఇలాంటి ఘ‌ట‌న‌లు జ‌రుగుతంటే, కూతుళ్ల‌ను ఎలా ర‌క్షిస్తార‌ని ఆయ‌న ప్ర‌శ్నించారు.

ఎవ‌ర్నీ క్ష‌మించం : ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ
మ‌ణిపూర్‌లో జ‌రుగుతున్న హింస గురించి ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ తొలిసారి స్పందించారు. ఇద్ద‌రు మ‌హిళ‌ల్ని న‌గ్నంగా ప‌రేడ్ చేయించిన ఘ‌ట‌న‌పై ఆయ‌న స్పందిస్తూ.. ఇలాంటి ఘ‌ట‌న‌ల్ని ఎప్ప‌టికీ క్ష‌మించబోమ‌న్నారు. చ‌ట్టం ప్ర‌కారం చ‌ర్య‌లు తీసుకుంటామ‌న్నారు. త‌ప్పుచేసిన వారిని వ‌దిలిపెట్టేదిలేద‌న్నారు. మ‌ణిపూర్ కూతుళ్ల‌కు జ‌రిగిన అకృత్యాల‌ను స‌హించ‌బోమ‌న్నారు. అన్ని రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంల‌కు అపీల్ చేస్తున్నాన‌ని, రాజ‌స్థాన్ అయినా, మ‌ణిపూర్ అయినా, చ‌త్తీస్‌ఘ‌డ్ అయినా.. మ‌హిళ‌ల్ని ర‌క్షించుకునేందుకు రాజ‌కీయాల్ని వీడాల‌న్నారు.

