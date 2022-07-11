Video: కుండ‌పోత వ‌ర్షాల‌తో స్తంభించిన గుజ‌రాత్‌!!

July 11, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

సూర‌త్‌: గుజ‌రాత్‌లో కుండ‌పోత వ‌ర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. భారీ వర్షాలు గుజరాత్‌లోని పలు జిల్లాలను అతలాకుతలం చేశాయి. రాష్ట్రంలోని చాలా ప్రాంతాలు, రోడ్లు, కార్యాలయాలు, రైల్వే ట్రాక్‌పై నీళ్లు నిలిచిపోయాయి. ఎడతెరిపి లేకుండా కురుస్తున్న వర్షాల కారణంగా కొన్ని నదుల నీటి మట్టం పెరిగి వివిధ లోతట్టు ప్రాంతాల్లోకి వరద చేరింది. దక్షిణ గుజరాత్‌లోని డాంగ్, నవ్‌సారి , వల్సాద్ జిల్లాల్లో రాబోయే ఐదు రోజుల్లో భారీ నుంచి అతి భారీ వర్షాలు కురుస్తాయని వాతావరణ శాఖ అంచనా వేసింది.

ఇప్పటివరకు ఎక్కువగా ప్రభావితమైన ప్రాంతాలు వల్సాద్, ఛోటా ఉడేపూర్, ఓల్పాడ్ పట్టణం, పంచమహల్ (మధ్య గుజరాత్‌లో రెండూ), డాంగ్ జిల్లా. ఉచ్, హెరాన్ నదులు ప్రమాదకర స్థాయికి చేరుకున్నాయి. అనేక రోడ్లు, వంతెనలు, కాజ్‌వేలు కూడా దెబ్బతిన్నాయి. ఇప్ప‌టివ‌ర‌కూ 3వేల మందిని అధికారులు సుర‌క్షిత‌ప్రాంతాల‌కు త‌ర‌లించారు. వివిధ ప్ర‌భుత్వ కార్యాల‌యాలు నీట‌మునిగాయి. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలో ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో చ‌క్క‌ర్లు కొడుతున్నాయి.

Gujarat is witnessing heavy rainfall in several districts of the state. A flood-like situation has also occurred in different areas of the affected districts.#GujaratRains #ahmedabad #Nadiad #Kheda #rain pic.twitter.com/UudTHbNwdN — India.com (@indiacom) July 11, 2022

A court premises in Gujarat’s Olpad, a town situated in the northwest of Surat can be seen flooded after heavy rains lashed the region. The most-affected areas of the state are the low-lying areas.#GujaratRains #SuratRains #Ahmedbadrains #rain pic.twitter.com/wBww0ZRsqg — India.com (@indiacom) July 11, 2022

Railway Update: Due to Heavy Rain, there is waterlogging on railway tracks between Chandod-Ekta Nagar section. Following trains have been affected: #Vadodara pic.twitter.com/4QNsgFP1r1 — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) July 11, 2022

#AhmedabadRain This is Makarba Underpass on Prahalad Nagar Extension Road. Avoid it. 🙏🏽 #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/yNGFlS0VRj — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) July 10, 2022

