అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో భారీ భూకంపం.. 6.1 తీవ్రత

September 24, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో భారీ భూకంపం సంభవించింది. శనివారం తెల్లవారుజామున క్యాంప్‌బెల్‌ బే తీరంలో భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 6.1గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ తెలిపింది. క్యాంప్‌బెల్‌ బే తీరానికి 431 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రం ఉన్నదని వెల్లడించింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 75 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూమి కంపించిందని పేర్కొన్నది. భూకంపం వల్ల జరిగిన ఆస్తి, ప్రాణ నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని చెప్పింది.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 24-09-2022, 02:23:00 IST, Lat: 3.71 & Long: 95.96, Depth: 75 Km ,Location: 431km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/PJYQlgnKjb@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/0KDwlSs07w

— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 23, 2022