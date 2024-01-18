Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar Did Push Ups With Juliet Squadron Cadets Of National Defence Academy Watch Video

Navy Chief: ఎన్డీఏ క్యాడెట్స్‌తో నేవీ చీఫ్ పుష్-అప్స్.. వీడియో

Navy Chief: నేవీ చీఫ్ పుష్ అప్స్ చేశారు. 61 ఏళ్ల వ‌య‌సులోనూ ఆయ‌న చెలాకీగా త‌న ఫిట్‌నెస్ నిరూపించుకున్నారు. ఎన్డీఏ క్యాడెట్ల‌తో ఆయ‌న పుష్ అప్స్ చేశారు. దీనికి సంబంధించి నేవీ పోస్టు చేసిన ఆ వీడియో వైర‌ల్ అవుతోంది.

Navy Chief: ఎన్డీఏ క్యాడెట్స్‌తో నేవీ చీఫ్ పుష్-అప్స్.. వీడియో

ముంబై: భార‌త నౌకాద‌ళ చీఫ్(Navy Chief) అడ్మిర‌ల్ ఆర్ హ‌రి కుమార్‌.. నేష‌నల్ డిఫెన్స్ అకాడ‌మీలోని జూలియ‌ట్ స్క్వాడ్ర‌న్ క్యాడెట్ల‌తో పుష్ అప్స్ చేశారు. ఆ ఘ‌ట‌న‌కు చెందిన వీడియోను ఇండియ‌న్ నేవీ త‌న సోష‌ల్ మీడియా అకౌంట్‌లో పోస్టు చేసింది. ఆ వీడియో ఇప్పుడు వైర‌ల్ అవుతోంది. ఎన్డీఏ అల్మాకు హాజ‌రైన అడ్మిర‌ల్‌.. 61 ఏళ్ల వ‌య‌సులోనూ ఈజీగా పుష్ అప్స్ చేశారు. అడ్మిర‌ల్‌తో క‌లిసి క్యాడెట్లు కూడా సంతోషంగా పుష్ అప్స్ చేశారు. బుధ‌వారం ఆ వీడియోను నేవీ పోస్టు చేసింది. అయితే ఇప్ప‌టికే ఆ వీడియోకు 72 వేల లైక్లు వ‌చ్చాయి. సుమారు 1800 మంది లైక్ కొట్టారు.

మ‌రో వైపు ఇవాళ ఢిల్లీలో జ‌రిగిన ఓ కార్య‌క్ర‌మంలో నేవీ చీఫ్ అడ్మిర‌ల్ ఆర్ హ‌రికుమార్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఆర్టిఫిషియ‌ల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ వ‌ల్ల ప్రాచీన‌, కాలం చెల్లిన విధానాల‌కు చెక్ పెట్ట‌డం త‌ప్ప‌ద‌న్నారు. ఏఐ వ‌ల్ల కొత్త ఉద్యోగాల‌ను క్రియేట్ చేయ‌వ‌చ్చు అని తెలిపారు. ఏఐ కోసం కొత్త టెక్నాల‌జీ, మెషీన్లు, హైప‌ర్ కంప్యూటింగ్ అవ‌స‌ర‌మ‌న్నారు. డేటా అనాల‌సిస్ సెంట‌ర్ ఉంద‌ని, ఇండియ‌న్ నేవీ ఏఐ ఇంకుబేష‌న్ సెంట‌ర్‌ను కూడా బెంగుళూరులో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన‌ట్లు అడ్మిర‌ల్ ఆర్ హ‌రి కుమార్ తెలిపారు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు