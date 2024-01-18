January 18, 2024 / 12:50 PM IST

ముంబై: భార‌త నౌకాద‌ళ చీఫ్(Navy Chief) అడ్మిర‌ల్ ఆర్ హ‌రి కుమార్‌.. నేష‌నల్ డిఫెన్స్ అకాడ‌మీలోని జూలియ‌ట్ స్క్వాడ్ర‌న్ క్యాడెట్ల‌తో పుష్ అప్స్ చేశారు. ఆ ఘ‌ట‌న‌కు చెందిన వీడియోను ఇండియ‌న్ నేవీ త‌న సోష‌ల్ మీడియా అకౌంట్‌లో పోస్టు చేసింది. ఆ వీడియో ఇప్పుడు వైర‌ల్ అవుతోంది. ఎన్డీఏ అల్మాకు హాజ‌రైన అడ్మిర‌ల్‌.. 61 ఏళ్ల వ‌య‌సులోనూ ఈజీగా పుష్ అప్స్ చేశారు. అడ్మిర‌ల్‌తో క‌లిసి క్యాడెట్లు కూడా సంతోషంగా పుష్ అప్స్ చేశారు. బుధ‌వారం ఆ వీడియోను నేవీ పోస్టు చేసింది. అయితే ఇప్ప‌టికే ఆ వీడియోకు 72 వేల లైక్లు వ‌చ్చాయి. సుమారు 1800 మంది లైక్ కొట్టారు.

Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS , visited his alma mater, the Juliet Squadron of #NationalDefenceAcademy & joined the celebrations of winning the Champion Chiefs of Staff Banner. An exhilarating moment as #CNS joined the enthusiastic cadets marking their triumph with traditional push-ups.… pic.twitter.com/lDnuWjP4tg

మ‌రో వైపు ఇవాళ ఢిల్లీలో జ‌రిగిన ఓ కార్య‌క్ర‌మంలో నేవీ చీఫ్ అడ్మిర‌ల్ ఆర్ హ‌రికుమార్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఆర్టిఫిషియ‌ల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ వ‌ల్ల ప్రాచీన‌, కాలం చెల్లిన విధానాల‌కు చెక్ పెట్ట‌డం త‌ప్ప‌ద‌న్నారు. ఏఐ వ‌ల్ల కొత్త ఉద్యోగాల‌ను క్రియేట్ చేయ‌వ‌చ్చు అని తెలిపారు. ఏఐ కోసం కొత్త టెక్నాల‌జీ, మెషీన్లు, హైప‌ర్ కంప్యూటింగ్ అవ‌స‌ర‌మ‌న్నారు. డేటా అనాల‌సిస్ సెంట‌ర్ ఉంద‌ని, ఇండియ‌న్ నేవీ ఏఐ ఇంకుబేష‌న్ సెంట‌ర్‌ను కూడా బెంగుళూరులో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన‌ట్లు అడ్మిర‌ల్ ఆర్ హ‌రి కుమార్ తెలిపారు.

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar says “Artificial Intelligence may result in old, dull tasks getting abolished. New jobs will be created. AI requires a lot of new technologies, machines, hyper computing. We have a centre for Excellence for big data analytics… pic.twitter.com/7Jnas30fiM

— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024