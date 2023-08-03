Apps:
Farooq Abdullah: మందిర‌మైనా మ‌సీదైనా దేవుడొక్క‌డే అని ఫారూక్ అబ్దుల్లా అన్నారు. జ్ఞాన‌వాపి మ‌సీదులో స‌ర్వేకు అల‌హాబాద్ హైకోర్టు ఆదేశాలు ఇవ్వ‌డం ప‌ట్ల ఆయ‌న స్పందించారు. స‌ర్వేను ఆపాల‌ని ముస్లింలు వేసిన పిటీష‌న్‌ను హైకోర్టు కొట్టివేసిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే.

Farooq Abdullah: మందిర‌మైనా.. మ‌సీదైనా.. దేవుడొక్క‌డే : ఫారూక్ అబ్దుల్లా

న్యూఢిల్లీ: వార‌ణాసిలోని జ్ఞాన‌వాపి మ‌సీదులో శాస్త్రీయ స‌ర్వే చేప‌ట్టేందుకు ఇవాళ అల‌హాబాద్ హైకోర్టు పురావాస్తుశాఖ‌కు గ్రీన్ సిగ్న‌ల్ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ అంశంపై జ‌మ్మూక‌శ్మీర్ మాజీ సీఎం, నేష‌న‌ల్ కాన్ఫ‌రెన్స్ అధ్య‌క్షుడు ఫారూక్ అబ్దుల్లా(Farooq Abdullah) స్పందించారు. పార్ల‌మెంట్‌లో ఆయ‌న్ను మీడియా ప్ర‌శ్నించ‌గా.. మందిర‌మైనా.. మ‌సీదు అయినా.. దేవుడు ఒక్క‌డే అని, మందిరంలోనైనా.. మ‌సీదులోనైనా.. దేవుడిని చూడ‌వ‌చ్చు అని ఫారూక్ అబ్దుల్లా అన్నారు. స‌ర్వేను ఆపేయాల‌ని ముస్లిం వ‌ర్గం వేసిన పిటీష‌న్‌ను హైకోర్టు తిర‌స్క‌రించింది.

న్యాయం జ‌రుగుతుంద‌ని ఆశిస్తున్న‌ట్లు ఐఏఎంపీఎల్‌బీ స‌భ్యుడు మౌలానా ఖ‌లీద్ ర‌షీద్ ఫ‌రంగి మ‌హ‌లి తెలిపారు. అల‌హాబాద్ హైకోర్టు ఆదేశాల‌పై ఆయ‌న స్పందిస్తూ.. జ్ఞాన‌వాపి మ‌సీదు 600 ఏళ్ల నుంచి ఉంద‌న్నారు. అక్క‌డ ముస్లింలు 600 ఏళ్ల నుంచి న‌మాజ్ చేస్తున్న‌ట్లు చెప్పారు. అన్ని ప్రార్ధ‌న స్థ‌లాల్లో ప్ర‌త్యేక చట్టాన్ని అమ‌లు చేయాల‌న్నారు. అయితే అల‌హాబాద్ కోర్టు ఇచ్చిన ఆదేశాల‌ను స‌వాల్ చేసేందుకు తాము సుప్రీంకు వెళ్ల‌నున్న‌ట్లు ఆయ‌న చెప్పారు.

