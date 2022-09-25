Apps:
మధురైలో ఆర్‌ఎస్‌ఎస్‌ నేత ఇంటిపై పెట్రో బాంబు దాడి

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులో ఆర్‌ఎస్‌ఎస్‌, బీజేపీ నేతల ఇండ్లపై పెట్రో బాంబు దాడులు కొనసాగుతూనే ఉన్నాయి. శనివారం రాత్రి ముధురైలోని ఆర్‌ఎస్‌ఎస్‌ నేత ఎంఎస్‌ కృష్ణణ్‌ ఇంటిపై ఓ గుర్తుతెలియని వ్యక్తి మూడు పెట్రోల్ బాంబులను విసిరాడు. సాయంత్రం 7.30 గంటల సమయంలో బైక్‌ వచ్చిన వ్యక్తి.. ఒక దానివెంట ఒకటి మూడు పెట్రోల్‌ బాంబులను మెయిన్‌ గేటు పైనుంచి ఇంట్లోకి వేశాడు. అనంతరం బైక్‌పై ఎక్కి అక్కడి నుంచి పరారయ్యాడు. ఇదంతా అక్కడున్న సీసీటీవీలో రికార్డయ్యాయి.

ఉగ్రవాద కార్యాకలాపాలకు పాల్పడుతున్నారనే కోణంలో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా పాపులర్‌ ఫ్రంట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ఇండియా (పీఎఫ్‌ఐ)పై జాతీయ దర్యాప్తు సంస్థ (ఎన్‌ఐఏ) సోదాల తర్వాత ఈ దాడులు చోటుచేసుకోవడం గమనార్హం.

ఇదే తరహాలో సెప్టెంబర్ ​22న బీజేపీ కార్యాలయంపై దాడులు జరిగాయి. ఆ మరుసటిరోజే ఆపార్టీ నాయకుడు శరత్​ ఇంటిపై కూడా దుండగులు పెట్రోల్​బాంబ్‌తో దాడికి పాల్పడ్డారు. ఈ ఘటనలో ఆయన కారు ధ్వంసమయ్యింది.

సెప్టెంబర్ 24న ఉదయం తాంబరంలోని ఆర్ఎస్ఎస్ జిల్లా కోఆర్టినేటర్ సీతారామన్ ఇంటిపైన కూడా దాడులు చేశారు.

