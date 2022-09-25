September 25, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

చెన్నై: తమిళనాడులో ఆర్‌ఎస్‌ఎస్‌, బీజేపీ నేతల ఇండ్లపై పెట్రో బాంబు దాడులు కొనసాగుతూనే ఉన్నాయి. శనివారం రాత్రి ముధురైలోని ఆర్‌ఎస్‌ఎస్‌ నేత ఎంఎస్‌ కృష్ణణ్‌ ఇంటిపై ఓ గుర్తుతెలియని వ్యక్తి మూడు పెట్రోల్ బాంబులను విసిరాడు. సాయంత్రం 7.30 గంటల సమయంలో బైక్‌ వచ్చిన వ్యక్తి.. ఒక దానివెంట ఒకటి మూడు పెట్రోల్‌ బాంబులను మెయిన్‌ గేటు పైనుంచి ఇంట్లోకి వేశాడు. అనంతరం బైక్‌పై ఎక్కి అక్కడి నుంచి పరారయ్యాడు. ఇదంతా అక్కడున్న సీసీటీవీలో రికార్డయ్యాయి.

ఉగ్రవాద కార్యాకలాపాలకు పాల్పడుతున్నారనే కోణంలో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా పాపులర్‌ ఫ్రంట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ఇండియా (పీఎఫ్‌ఐ)పై జాతీయ దర్యాప్తు సంస్థ (ఎన్‌ఐఏ) సోదాల తర్వాత ఈ దాడులు చోటుచేసుకోవడం గమనార్హం.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident: Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner on petrol bomb hurled at the house of an RSS member in Madurai

ఇదే తరహాలో సెప్టెంబర్ ​22న బీజేపీ కార్యాలయంపై దాడులు జరిగాయి. ఆ మరుసటిరోజే ఆపార్టీ నాయకుడు శరత్​ ఇంటిపై కూడా దుండగులు పెట్రోల్​బాంబ్‌తో దాడికి పాల్పడ్డారు. ఈ ఘటనలో ఆయన కారు ధ్వంసమయ్యింది.

Petrol Bomb hurled on our Coimbatore @BJP4TamilNadu party office will not deter our brothers & sisters one bit.

This will only strengthen our resolve to fight hard against these very forces who are inimical to our society & country.

(1/3)

— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 23, 2022