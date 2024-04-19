Lok Sabha Elections | లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికలు.. ఓటుహక్కు వినియోగించుకున్న సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ రజనీకాంత్‌

సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల (Lok Sabha Elections) తొలిదశ పోలింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతున్నది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకే 21 రాష్ట్రాల్లో 102 స్థానాల్లో పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభమైంది. దీంతో సాధారణ పౌరులతోపాటు ప్రముఖులు కూడా తమ ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు.

April 19, 2024 / 08:32 AM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల (Lok Sabha Elections) తొలిదశ పోలింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతున్నది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకే 21 రాష్ట్రాల్లో 102 స్థానాల్లో పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభమైంది. దీంతో సాధారణ పౌరులతోపాటు ప్రముఖులు కూడా తమ ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు. తమిళనాడులోని శివగంగలో కాంగ్రెస్‌పార్టీ సీనియర్‌ నాయకుడు, మాజీ మంత్రి పీ చిదంబరం, ఆయన కుమారుడు, కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ అభ్యర్థి కార్తి చిదంబరం ఓటువేశారు. సేలంలో తమిళనాడు మాజీ సీఎం, ఏఐఏడీఎంకే నేత ఎడప్పాడి పళనిస్వామి, చెన్నైలోని సాలిగ్రామంలో తమిళిసైసౌందర్‌రాజన్‌, సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ రజనీకాంత్‌, తిరువన్మియూర్‌లో ప్రముఖ నటుడు అజిత్‌, తిరుచిరాపల్లిలో తమిళ మంత్రి కేఎన్‌ నెహ్రూ, ఉతుపట్టిలో తమిళనాడు బీజేపీ రాష్ట్ర అధ్యక్షుడు, కోయంబత్తూర్‌ అభ్యర్థి కే అన్నమళై, మేఘాలయాలోని వెస్ట్‌ గారో హిల్స్‌లో సీఎం కార్నాడ్‌ సంగ్మా, ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని పిలిభిత్‌లో బీజేపీ నేత జితిన్‌ ప్రసాద, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని ఛింద్వారాలో మాజీ సీఎం కమల్‌నాథ్‌, రాజస్థాన్‌లోని బికనీర్‌లో బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి, కేంద్ర మంత్రి అర్జున్‌ రామ్‌ మేఘావాల్‌ ఓటువేశారు.

ఇక మహారాష్ట్రలోని నాగ్‌పూర్‌లోఓటు హక్కువినియోగించుకున్న ఆర్‌ఎస్‌ఎస్‌ చీఫ్‌ మోహన్‌ భగ్‌వత్‌.. ఓటు మనందరి విధి అని, హక్కు అని చెప్పారు. తాను ఓటువేశానని, 100 పోలింగ్‌ జరగాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. కాగా, తొలి విడుత ఎన్నికల్లో 1625 మంది అభ్యర్థులు బరిలో ఉన్నారు. వీరిలో 1491 మంది పురుషులు ఉండగా, 134 మంది మహిళా అభ్యర్థులు. మొత్తం 16.63 కోట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు వీరి భవితవ్యాన్ని తేల్చనున్నారు.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling booth in Sivaganga.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/9Aq8IfY5cT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Actor Rajnikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/6Ukwayi5sv — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Ajith Kumar arrives at a polling Booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast his vote in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/WtX1er0u0j — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: BJP’s South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan arrives at a polling booth in Saligramam, Chennai to cast her vote.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/9PGQiaH23d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Chhindwara | Congress leader & former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024📷 His son and Congress leader Nakul Nath is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat pic.twitter.com/XpDqSqr7oG — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/rqZ2Fn0ZU1 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami casts his vote at a polling booth in Salem. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/NT6zdXtFiE — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Congress leader and candidate from Sivaganga constituency, Karti P Chidambaram, says, “People are very unhappy with the BJP-led central government and people will vote out the BJP government and they will overwhelmingly vote for the INDIA alliance in Tamil… pic.twitter.com/taTIcPu8oc — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Tura, West Garo Hills: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma says “…When I reached the polling station around 6:30 AM, there were around 200 people present at the polling station, which is a good message that people are participating in the voting process enthusiastically…A… pic.twitter.com/3IOiNvmQ4H — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat, Arjun Ram Meghwal leaves from his residence to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections. #LokSabhaElections2024📷 pic.twitter.com/47Oq9cFSLh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party’s candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai casts his vote at a polling booth in Uthupatti, Karur. He faces DMK’s Ganapathy P. Rajkumar in the constituency. pic.twitter.com/n3VCoyFkWE — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Chhindwara | Nakul Nath- Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat and son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says, “I have full faith in that people of Chhindwara that they will stand with the truth. We have worked for the people of Chhindwara for 44 years.… pic.twitter.com/IyLAbsoZ2k — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

