సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల (Lok Sabha Elections) తొలిదశ పోలింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతున్నది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకే 21 రాష్ట్రాల్లో 102 స్థానాల్లో పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభమైంది. దీంతో సాధారణ పౌరులతోపాటు ప్రముఖులు కూడా తమ ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల (Lok Sabha Elections) తొలిదశ పోలింగ్‌ కొనసాగుతున్నది. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకే 21 రాష్ట్రాల్లో 102 స్థానాల్లో పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభమైంది. దీంతో సాధారణ పౌరులతోపాటు ప్రముఖులు కూడా తమ ఓటు హక్కు వినియోగించుకుంటున్నారు. తమిళనాడులోని శివగంగలో కాంగ్రెస్‌పార్టీ సీనియర్‌ నాయకుడు, మాజీ మంత్రి పీ చిదంబరం, ఆయన కుమారుడు, కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ అభ్యర్థి కార్తి చిదంబరం ఓటువేశారు. సేలంలో తమిళనాడు మాజీ సీఎం, ఏఐఏడీఎంకే నేత ఎడప్పాడి పళనిస్వామి, చెన్నైలోని సాలిగ్రామంలో తమిళిసైసౌందర్‌రాజన్‌, సూపర్‌ స్టార్‌ రజనీకాంత్‌, తిరువన్మియూర్‌లో ప్రముఖ నటుడు అజిత్‌, తిరుచిరాపల్లిలో తమిళ మంత్రి కేఎన్‌ నెహ్రూ, ఉతుపట్టిలో తమిళనాడు బీజేపీ రాష్ట్ర అధ్యక్షుడు, కోయంబత్తూర్‌ అభ్యర్థి కే అన్నమళై, మేఘాలయాలోని వెస్ట్‌ గారో హిల్స్‌లో సీఎం కార్నాడ్‌ సంగ్మా, ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని పిలిభిత్‌లో బీజేపీ నేత జితిన్‌ ప్రసాద, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని ఛింద్వారాలో మాజీ సీఎం కమల్‌నాథ్‌, రాజస్థాన్‌లోని బికనీర్‌లో బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి, కేంద్ర మంత్రి అర్జున్‌ రామ్‌ మేఘావాల్‌ ఓటువేశారు.

ఇక మహారాష్ట్రలోని నాగ్‌పూర్‌లోఓటు హక్కువినియోగించుకున్న ఆర్‌ఎస్‌ఎస్‌ చీఫ్‌ మోహన్‌ భగ్‌వత్‌.. ఓటు మనందరి విధి అని, హక్కు అని చెప్పారు. తాను ఓటువేశానని, 100 పోలింగ్‌ జరగాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. కాగా, తొలి విడుత ఎన్నికల్లో 1625 మంది అభ్యర్థులు బరిలో ఉన్నారు. వీరిలో 1491 మంది పురుషులు ఉండగా, 134 మంది మహిళా అభ్యర్థులు. మొత్తం 16.63 కోట్ల మంది ఓటర్లు వీరి భవితవ్యాన్ని తేల్చనున్నారు.

