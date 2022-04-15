Apps:
అరుణాచల్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లో భూకంపం.. 5.3 తీవ్రత

న్యూఢిల్లీ: అరుణాచల్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లో (Arunachal Pradesh) భారీ భూకంపం సంభవించింది. శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 6.56 గంటల సమయంలో పాంజిన్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది. రిక్టర్‌ స్కేలుపై దీని తీవ్రత 5.3గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ తెలిపింది. భూకంప కేంద్రం పాంజిన్‌కు ఉత్తరాన 1176 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో ఉన్నదని పేర్కొన్నది. భూమి అంతర్భాగంలో 30 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో భూ ఫలకాలు కదిలాయని వెల్లడించింది. కాగా, భూకంపం వల్ల జరిగిన నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని అధికారులు చెప్పారు.

