Russian Vodka | ఓవైపు ఉక్రెయిన్‌లో యుద్ధం జ‌రుగుతుంటే.. ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో ట్రెండ్ అవుతున్న ర‌ష్య‌న్ వొడ్కా.. ఎందుకు?

February 27, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST

Russian Vodka | ప్ర‌స్తుతం ఉక్రెయిన్‌లో ప‌రిస్థితి ఎలా ఉందో అంద‌రికీ తెలుసు. ప్ర‌పంచ‌మంతా ఉక్రెయిన్ వైపు చూస్తోంది. ర‌ష్యా చేస్తున్న అరాచ‌కానికి ఉక్రెయిన్ బ‌ల‌వుతోంది. ఇప్ప‌టికే ఉక్రెయిన్‌లోని ప‌లు న‌గ‌రాల‌ను ర‌ష్యా అక్ర‌మించుకుంది. చాలామంది ఉక్రెయిన్ వాసులు దేశాన్ని వీడుతున్నారు. ఈనేప‌థ్యంలో ర‌ష్య‌న్ వొడ్కా సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో వైర‌ల్ అవుతోంది. దానికి కార‌ణం.. యూఎస్‌, కెనెడాలో ర‌ష్యాకు చెందిన ర‌ష్య‌న్ వొడ్కాను బ్యాన్ చేయ‌డ‌మే. అవును.. ఉక్రెయ‌న్‌కు మ‌ద్ద‌తుగా ప్ర‌పంచ దేశాలు ముందుకు వ‌చ్చిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే.

ఈనేప‌థ్యంలో యూఎస్‌, కెనెడాలో పాపుల‌ర్ అయిన ర‌ష్య‌న్ వొడ్కాను బ్యాన్ చేశారు. ర‌ష్య‌న్ వొడ్కాను ఇక అమ్మం అంటూ లిక్వ‌ర్ కంట్రోల్ బోర్డ్ ఆఫ్ ఒంటారియో ప్ర‌క‌టించింది. ప్ర‌పంచంలోనే ఆల్కాహాల్ ఇంపోర్ట్‌లో ఎల్‌సీబీవో అది పెద్ద సంస్థ‌. కెనెడాలో ఉంది. అది ర‌ష్య‌న్ వొడ్కాను ఇక ర‌ష్యా నుంచి ఇంపోర్ట్ చేసుకోమ‌ని ప్ర‌క‌టించింది. దీంతో నెటిజ‌న్లు కూడా దానికి మ‌ద్ద‌తు ప‌లికారు. వొడ్కా మాత్ర‌మే కాదు.. ర‌ష్యా నుంచి వ‌చ్చే అన్ని గూడ్స్‌ను అన్ని దేశాల్లో బ్యాన్ చేయాలి. అప్పుడే ర‌ష్యా తిక్క కుదురుతుంది అంటూ కామెంట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. దీంతో సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో ర‌ష్య‌న్ వొడ్కా మీద పెద్ద చ‌ర్చే న‌డుస్తోంది.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) will no longer sell Russian vodka. The LCBO in Canada is one of the largest, if not the largest, importers of alcohol in the world. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) February 26, 2022

Boycott all Russian vodka. It would be far more meaningful to boycott their oil and gas — but boycotting their vodka is something we can do right now, today. RT to spread the word. Talk to your bartenders and store managers. Tweet at your grocery stores and other retailers. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 26, 2022

We're boycotting Russian caviar, borscht and vodka, but still buying Russian oil. Make sense? This whole thing is a charade… — Brandt "Pureblood" Schnecken. 🇨🇦🇺🇲🇮🇱✝️🕎⚔🛡 (@BSnache) February 26, 2022

Some bars and liquor store owners have found a potent way to punish #Russia for invading #Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/RAv8QwEI9Z — IntelCube (@IntelCube) February 27, 2022

People in the USA are dumping their bottles of vodka down the sink to punish Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile their government imports 20 million barrels of Russian oil per month…… pic.twitter.com/1sYSl7Thu1 — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) February 27, 2022

Nice to see liquor stores in Canada and the United States refusing to sell Russian vodka. Let the world do the same. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 26, 2022

470914