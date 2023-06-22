Pm Narendra Modi Gifts A Copy Of The First Edition Print Of The Book The Ten Principal Upanishads To Us President Biden

PM Modi: బైడెన్‌కు ఉప‌నిష‌త్తుల‌ పుస్త‌కాన్ని గిఫ్ట్ ఇచ్చిన‌ మోదీ

PM Modi: ఆంగ్ల ర‌చ‌యిత డ‌బ్ల్యూబీ యేట్స్ ఉప‌నిష‌తుల‌ను త‌ర్జుమా చేశారు. ఆ పుస్త‌కాన్ని ఫేబ‌ర్ కంపెనీ ప్రింట్ చేసింది. ఆ ఉప‌నిష‌తుల‌కు చెందిన ఓ కాపీని అమెరికా అధ్య‌క్షుడు బైడెన్‌కు మోదీ గిఫ్ట్ ఇచ్చారు. వైట్‌హౌజ్‌లో డిన్న‌ర్‌కు వెళ్లిన ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ ఆ కానుక‌ల‌ను అంద‌జేశారు.

June 22, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

వాషింగ్ట‌న్‌: ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ(PM Modi) అమెరికా ప‌ర్య‌ట‌న‌లో ఉన్న విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. వాషింగ్ట‌న్ డీసీలో ఉన్న శ్వేత‌సౌధంలో ఆ దేశ అధ్య‌క్షుడు జో బైడెన్ .. ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీకి విందు ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ నేప‌థ్యంలో బైడెన్ దంప‌తుల‌కు అరుదైన కానుక‌ల‌ను మోదీ అంద‌జేశారు. అనేక అంశాల‌పై బైడెన్ దంపతుల‌తో సంభాష‌ణ‌లు జ‌రిపిన‌ట్లు మోదీ తెలిపారు.

PM Narendra Modi gifts a copy of the first edition print of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow to President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/95kKhQS267 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

లండ‌న్‌కు చెందిన ఫేబ‌ర్ అండ్ ఫేబ‌ర్ లిమిటెడ్ కంపెనీ ప్ర‌చురించిన ద టెన్ ప్రిన్సిప‌ల్ ఉప‌నిష‌ద్స్ అన్న పుస్త‌కానికి చెందిన కాపీని బైడెన్‌కు గిఫ్ట్‌గా ఇచ్చారు. గ్లాస్‌గోవ్ ప్రెస్ యూనివ‌ర్సిటీలో తొలిసారి ఈ పుస్త‌కాన్ని అచ్చు వేశారు. 1937లో ఆంగ్ల ర‌చ‌యిత డ‌బ్ల్యూబీ యేట్స్ .. భార‌తీయ ఉప‌నిష‌తుల‌ను త‌ర్జుమా చేసి ఓ పుస్త‌కాన్ని ప్ర‌చురించారు. పురోహిత్ స్వామితో క‌లిసి ఆయ‌న ఆ పుస్త‌కాన్ని రాశారు. 1930 ద‌శ‌కంలో ఆ పుస్త‌క ర‌చ‌న సాగింది. యేట్స్ చివ‌రి ర‌చ‌న అదే. ఫేబ‌ర్ సంస్థ దీన్ని ప‌బ్లిష్ చేసింది.

In 1937, WB Yeats published an English translation of the Indian Upanishads, co-authored with Shri Purohit Swami. The translation and collaboration between the two authors occurred throughout 1930s and it was one of the final works of Yeats.



A copy of the first edition print… pic.twitter.com/yIi9QW290r — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

ప‌రిశోధ‌న‌శాల‌లో అభివృద్ధి చేసిన 7.5 క్యారెట్ల గ్రీన్ డైమండ్‌ను అమెరికా ఫ‌స్ట్ లేడీ డాక్ట‌ర్ జిల్ బైడెన్‌కు మోదీ గిఫ్ట్‌గా ఇచ్చారు. భూమి నుంచి వ‌చ్చిన వ‌జ్రం త‌ర‌హాలోనే ఆ గ్రీన్ డైమండ్ ల‌క్ష‌ణాలు ఉంటాయ‌ట‌. ఆ వ‌జ్రం ఎకో ఫ్రెండ్లీ. సౌర‌, ప‌వ‌న విద్యుత్తు ద్వారా ఆ వ‌జ్రాన్ని త‌యారు చేశారు.

The box gifted by PM Modi to US President Joe Biden contains ten donations- a delicately handcrafted silver coconut by the skilled artisans of West Bengal is offered in place of a Cow for Gaudaan (donation of cow). A fragrant piece of sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/I8ujKCoiK1 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

ప్ర‌త్యేక‌మైన చంద‌న‌పు బాక్సును కూడా బైడెన్‌కు గిఫ్ట్‌గా ఇచ్చారు. జైపూర్‌కు చెందిన వ‌డ్రంగి దీన్ని త‌యారు చేశాడు. క‌ర్నాట‌క‌లోని మైసూర్ నుంచి ఆ శ్యాండ‌ల్‌వుడ్‌ను తీసుకువ‌చ్చారు. ఆ బాక్సుపై అంద‌మైన బొమ్మ‌లు వేశారు. హిందువుల ఆరాధించే గణేశుడి ప్ర‌తిమ ఉన్న మ‌రో బాక్సును కూడా బైడెన్‌కు ప్ర‌జెంట్ చేశారు. కోల్‌క‌తాకు చెందిన వెండి ఆభ‌ర‌ణాల నిపుణులు దీన్ని తయారు చేశారు. ఆ బాక్సులో వెండి దీపం కూడా ఉంది.

PM Narendra Modi gifts a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making. pic.twitter.com/5A7EzTcpeL — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington DC and exchanged gifts with them. pic.twitter.com/EKoFU6FGhd — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023