Earthquake | కాలిఫోర్నియాలో భారీ భూకంపం.. 5.1 తీవ్రత

August 21, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

వాషింగ్టన్‌: అమెరికాలోని కాలిఫోర్నియాలో (California) భారీ భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. ఆదివారం మధ్యాహ్నం 2.42 గంటలకు (అమెరికా కాలమానం) దక్షిణ కాలిఫోర్నియాలోని ఓజాయ్‌ సిటీకి (Ojai city) ఈశాన్యాన భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత రిక్టర్‌ స్కేలుపై 5.1గా నమోదయిందని యూఎస్‌ జియోలాజికల్‌ సర్వే (USGS) తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 4.8 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించినట్లు వెల్లడించింది. భూకంపం వల్ల జరిగిన నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

Good afternoon Southern CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.1

earthquake about 4 miles southeast of Ojai at 2:41 pm. #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/2JRvHxmuYN @Cal_OES @CalConservation @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/DusXYbwr81

— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) August 20, 2023