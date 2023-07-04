న్యూఢిల్లీ: అమెరికాలోని శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్కోలో ఉన్న భారతీయ కాన్సులేట్(Indian Consulate)ను ఖలీస్తానీ వేర్పాటువాదులు ధ్వంసం చేశారు. ఈ ఘటనను అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వం ఖండించింది. దౌత్య కేంద్రాలను కానీ, విదేశీ దౌత్యవేత్తలపై అటాక్ చేయడం సరికాదు అని అమెరికా పేర్కొన్నది. విధ్వంసాన్ని, హింసను ఖండిస్తున్నట్లు ఆ దేశం తెలిపింది. కాన్సులేట్లో చెలరేగిన అగ్నిని శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్కో ఫైర్ డిపార్ట్మెంట్ ఆర్పివేసింది. అయితే ఎటువంటి డ్యామేజ్ జరగలేదు. ఎవరికీ గాయాలు కాలేదు.
The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense.
కాన్సులేట్ కాలిపోతున్న దృశ్యాలకు చెందిన ఓ వీడియోను దియా టీవీ షేర్ చేసింది. ఇటీవల కెనడాలో ఖలిస్తానీ నేత హర్దీప్ పోలీసుల కాల్పుల్లో హతమైన విషయం తెలిసిందే.
ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no… pic.twitter.com/bHXNPmqSVm
