Apps:
Follow us on:
Home International Khalistan Supporters Vandalised Indian Consulate In San Francisco

Indian Consulate: శాన్‌ఫ్రాన్సిస్‌కోలో భార‌తీయ కాన్సులేట్‌పై ఖ‌లిస్తానీల అటాక్‌

Indian Consulate: భార‌తీయ కౌన్సులేట్‌పై ఖ‌లిస్తానీ వేర్పాటువాదులు అటాక్ చేశారు. శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్‌కోలో ఉన్న కార్యాల‌యాన్ని ధ్వంసం చేశారు. ఆ ఆఫీసుకు నిప్పుపెట్టారు. అయితే పెద్ద‌గా డ్యామేజ్ జ‌ర‌గ‌లేద‌ని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. ఎవ‌రికీ గాయాలు కూడా కాలేదు.

Indian Consulate: శాన్‌ఫ్రాన్సిస్‌కోలో భార‌తీయ కాన్సులేట్‌పై ఖ‌లిస్తానీల అటాక్‌

న్యూఢిల్లీ: అమెరికాలోని శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్‌కోలో ఉన్న భార‌తీయ కాన్సులేట్‌(Indian Consulate)ను ఖ‌లీస్తానీ వేర్పాటువాదులు ధ్వంసం చేశారు. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న‌ను అమెరికా ప్ర‌భుత్వం ఖండించింది. దౌత్య కేంద్రాలను కానీ, విదేశీ దౌత్య‌వేత్త‌ల‌పై అటాక్ చేయ‌డం స‌రికాదు అని అమెరికా పేర్కొన్న‌ది. విధ్వంసాన్ని, హింస‌ను ఖండిస్తున్న‌ట్లు ఆ దేశం తెలిపింది. కాన్సులేట్‌లో చెల‌రేగిన అగ్నిని శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్‌కో ఫైర్ డిపార్ట్‌మెంట్ ఆర్పివేసింది. అయితే ఎటువంటి డ్యామేజ్ జ‌ర‌గ‌లేదు. ఎవ‌రికీ గాయాలు కాలేదు.

కాన్సులేట్ కాలిపోతున్న దృశ్యాల‌కు చెందిన ఓ వీడియోను దియా టీవీ షేర్ చేసింది. ఇటీవ‌ల కెన‌డాలో ఖ‌లిస్తానీ నేత హ‌ర్దీప్ పోలీసుల కాల్పుల్లో హ‌త‌మైన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే.

Also Read:
lseg_tcs

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు