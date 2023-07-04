July 4, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: అమెరికాలోని శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్‌కోలో ఉన్న భార‌తీయ కాన్సులేట్‌(Indian Consulate)ను ఖ‌లీస్తానీ వేర్పాటువాదులు ధ్వంసం చేశారు. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న‌ను అమెరికా ప్ర‌భుత్వం ఖండించింది. దౌత్య కేంద్రాలను కానీ, విదేశీ దౌత్య‌వేత్త‌ల‌పై అటాక్ చేయ‌డం స‌రికాదు అని అమెరికా పేర్కొన్న‌ది. విధ్వంసాన్ని, హింస‌ను ఖండిస్తున్న‌ట్లు ఆ దేశం తెలిపింది. కాన్సులేట్‌లో చెల‌రేగిన అగ్నిని శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్‌కో ఫైర్ డిపార్ట్‌మెంట్ ఆర్పివేసింది. అయితే ఎటువంటి డ్యామేజ్ జ‌ర‌గ‌లేదు. ఎవ‌రికీ గాయాలు కాలేదు.

The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense.

— Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) July 3, 2023