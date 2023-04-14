April 14, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

న్యూయార్క్‌: ట్విట్ట‌ర్ సంస్థ ఓన‌ర్ ఎల‌న్ మ‌స్క్ త‌ల్లి మేయి మ‌స్క్‌(Maye Musk)ను గౌర‌వ డాక్ట‌రేట్ వ‌రించింది. సౌతాఫ్రికాలోని యూనివ‌ర్సిటీ ఆఫ్ ద ఫ్రీ స్టేట్(University of the free state) ఆమెకు ఆ డాక్ట‌రేట్‌ను ఇచ్చింది. న్యూట్రిష‌న్ ప‌రిశోధ‌న‌లో ఆమె చేసిన స్ట‌డీకి గాను ఈ డాక్ట‌రేట్‌ను అంద‌జేశారు. గౌర‌వ డాక్ట‌రేట్(Hon0rary Doctorate) ద‌క్కిన విష‌యాన్ని మేయి మ‌స్క్ త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో వెల్ల‌డించారు. డైయిటెటిక్స్ స‌బ్జెక్ట్‌లో త‌న‌కు డాక్ట‌రేట్ వ‌చ్చిన‌ట్లు ఆమె చెప్పారు. త‌న య‌వ్వ‌నాన్ని న్యూట్రిష‌న్ రీస‌ర్చ్ కోసం అంకితం చేశాన‌ని, డైటీషియ‌న్ల‌ను ప్ర‌మోట్ చేశాన‌ని, ఇది ఉత్త‌మైన గుర్తింపు అని డాక్ట‌రేట్ అందుకున్న త‌ర్వాత మేయి మ‌స్క్ తెలిపారు.

I am now Dr. Maye Musk PhD! 👩‍🎓🥰 Thank you the University of the Free State for honoring me with the Doctor of Dietetics. After dedicating my adult life to nutrition research and the promotion of dietitians, this is the best recognition ever! This ceremony brought me to tears. It… pic.twitter.com/KHaE40o3o6

— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) April 13, 2023