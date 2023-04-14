Apps:
Follow us on:
Home International Elon Musks Mother Maye Musk Gets Honorary Doctorate From University Of The Free State In Dietetics Subject

Maye Musk: ఎల‌న్ మ‌స్క్ త‌ల్లికి గౌర‌వ డాక్ట‌రేట్

Maye Musk: ఎల‌న్ మ‌స్క్ త‌ల్లికి సౌతాఫ్రికా యూనివ‌ర్సిటీ గౌర‌వ డాక్ట‌రేట్‌ను అంద‌జేసింది. ఆ డాక్ట‌రేట్‌ను అందుకున్న మేయి మ‌స్క్ త‌న సంతోషాన్ని వ్య‌క్తం చేశారు. న్యూట్రిష‌న్ రీస‌ర్చ్‌లో ఆమె ఎన్నో ఏళ్లుగా ప‌నిచేస్తున్నారు. ఎంతో మంది డైటీషియ‌న్ల‌ను ఆమె ప్రోత్స‌హించారు.

Maye Musk: ఎల‌న్ మ‌స్క్ త‌ల్లికి గౌర‌వ డాక్ట‌రేట్

న్యూయార్క్‌: ట్విట్ట‌ర్ సంస్థ ఓన‌ర్ ఎల‌న్ మ‌స్క్ త‌ల్లి మేయి మ‌స్క్‌(Maye Musk)ను గౌర‌వ డాక్ట‌రేట్ వ‌రించింది. సౌతాఫ్రికాలోని యూనివ‌ర్సిటీ ఆఫ్ ద ఫ్రీ స్టేట్(University of the free state) ఆమెకు ఆ డాక్ట‌రేట్‌ను ఇచ్చింది. న్యూట్రిష‌న్ ప‌రిశోధ‌న‌లో ఆమె చేసిన స్ట‌డీకి గాను ఈ డాక్ట‌రేట్‌ను అంద‌జేశారు. గౌర‌వ డాక్ట‌రేట్(Hon0rary Doctorate) ద‌క్కిన విష‌యాన్ని మేయి మ‌స్క్ త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో వెల్ల‌డించారు. డైయిటెటిక్స్ స‌బ్జెక్ట్‌లో త‌న‌కు డాక్ట‌రేట్ వ‌చ్చిన‌ట్లు ఆమె చెప్పారు. త‌న య‌వ్వ‌నాన్ని న్యూట్రిష‌న్ రీస‌ర్చ్ కోసం అంకితం చేశాన‌ని, డైటీషియ‌న్ల‌ను ప్ర‌మోట్ చేశాన‌ని, ఇది ఉత్త‌మైన గుర్తింపు అని డాక్ట‌రేట్ అందుకున్న త‌ర్వాత మేయి మ‌స్క్ తెలిపారు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు