Libya Floods | లిబియాలో జలప్రళయం.. వీడియోలు

Libya Floods | ఆఫ్రికా దేశమైన లిబియాలో డేనియల్‌ తుఫాను జలప్రళయం సృష్టించింది. తుఫాను కారణంగా కుండపోతగా కురుస్తున్న భారీ వర్షాలకు ఆకస్మిక వరదలు సంభవించాయి. ఈ ప్రకృతి ప్రకోపానికి 2 వేల మందికిపైగా చనిపోగా, 6 వేలకు పైగా ప్రజలు గల్లంతైనట్లు ఆ దేశ ప్రధాని ఒసామా హమద్‌ (Osama Hamad) తెలిపారు. భారీ వర్షానికి ఎగువన ఉన్న డ్యామ్‌లన్నీ నిండి ఉప్పొంగడంతో డెర్నా (Derna) నగరాన్ని వరద ఒక్కసారిగా ముంచెత్తినట్లు చెప్పారు. దీంతో నగరం పూర్తిగా ధ్వంసమైందని తెలిపారు. ఎత్తయిన భవనాలు కూడా నేలమట్టమయ్యాయని వెల్లడించారు.

డేనియల్‌ తుఫాను ప్రభావంతో డెర్నా, జబల్‌ అల్‌ అఖ్దర్‌, అల్‌-మార్జ్‌ శివారు ప్రాంతాల్లో కుండపోత వర్షాలు కురుస్తున్నాయని చెప్పారు. వందలాది మంది లోతట్టు ప్రాంతాల్లో చిక్కుకుపోయారని, వారిని రక్షించడానికి సైన్యం, సహాయక బృందాలు తీవ్రంగా శ్రమిస్తున్నాయన్నారు. కాగా, డెర్నా పట్టణంలోని నదిపై ఉన్న ఆనకట్ట వరదలతో కూలిపోవడంతో విపత్తు సంభవించిందని లిబియా నేషనల్ ఆర్మీ (LNA) ప్రతినిధి అహ్మద్ మిస్మారీ (Ahmad Mismari) చెప్పారు. కాగా, ఈ జల ప్రళయానికి సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు ప్రస్తుతం వైరల్‌ అవుతున్నాయి.

The water level rose several meters and reached the rooftops of Al-Marj suburb pic.twitter.com/9AYAnjLTxU

🛑 URGENT: Massive flooding in El Jabal El Akhdar, East of #Libya . Thousands trapped under rising waters. Urgent international aid and assistance needed. Please spread the word & let’s come together to help. @RedCross @UN @Top_Disaster @USEmbassyLibya @UKinLibya pic.twitter.com/qtKAJQJPjg

After devastating Greece in the country’s worst ever flood disaster, #medicane Daniel submerges East Libya under water. First estimate of 2,000 dead, many missing thought to have been washed out to sea. Apocalyptic. #ClimateCrisis #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/HTxgiTQbaz

Everyone in this part of the city of #Darna in eastern #Libya was taken by surprise as a #tsunami -like rushed down the valley. Police, using megaphones, rushed to warn them as flood was approaching shouting: “Guys get out of the valley…” But it was too late. pic.twitter.com/5sYiEabFz4

Thread of videos of the torrents and floods that occurred and are still occurring today in the eastern region of #Libya

The situation is catastrophic in the city of Al-Bayda in eastern Libya pic.twitter.com/ieLO3Idx7h

