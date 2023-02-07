Turkey Earthquake | టర్కీ, సిరియాలో ఎక్కడ చూసినా రోదనలే.. భూకంప శిథిలాల కింద వేల సంఖ్యలో మృతదేహాలు.. కొన ఊపిరితో కొట్టుమిట్టాడుతూ సహాయం కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్న పసి ప్రాణాలు ఎన్నో.. కళ్లెదుటే ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోతున్న చిన్నారులు.. వారిని చూసి తల్లడల్లిపోతున్న తల్లిదండ్రులు.. ఇలా టర్కీ, సిరియా అంతటా విషాద వాతావరణం నెలకొంది.
ఓ గర్భిణి భూకంప శిథిలాల కిందే తన బిడ్డకు జన్మనిచ్చింది. ఆ తర్వాత తల్లి ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయింది. శిథిలాలను తొలగిస్తుండగా, పాప ఏడుపు వినిపించడంతో.. అక్కడున్న వారు అప్రమత్తమయ్యారు. నెమ్మదిగా శిథిలాలను తొలగించి, ఆ మగ శిశువును చికిత్స నిమిత్తం ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. ఈ దృశ్యాలను చూస్తుంటే హృదయం తల్లడిల్లిపోతుంది.
The moment a child was born 👶 His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.
May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW
మరో ఘటనలో ఓ బిడ్డ తండ్రి కళ్లెదుటే ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయింది. దీంతో తండ్రి బోరున విలపించాడు. ఈ దృశ్యాలు అందరి మనసులను కలిచివేశాయి. పిల్లల డెడ్బాడీలను పేరెంట్స్ కన్నీటి పర్యంతం అవుతున్నారు.
Earthquake leaves over 4,300 Dead in Turkey and Syria…people have lost their entire families…#earthquake #earthquakeinturkey #Turkey #earthquaketurkey #Syria #syriaearthquake #Turkiye #Turkish pic.twitter.com/qDgoEWvXvq
A Syrian father weeps over the body of his lifeless infant, who was killed in the aftermath of the deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Türkiye and neighbouring countries pic.twitter.com/H8aiciA7On
