April 7th is celebrated as a…?

April 20, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST

Groups Special – Current Affairs Analysis

(1) Who among the following is the author of ‘Not Just a Night watchman: My innings in the BCCI’? (c)

a. Sachin Tendulkar

b. Rajiv Mehrishi

c. VinodRai

d. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Explanation: Former CAG Vinod Rai has come out with a new book titled “NOT JUST A NIGHT WATCHMAN: My Innings in the BCCI” has been released recently. In the book Rai has narrated his stint of 33 months at BCCI, when he was appointment as the head of the Supreme Court-mandated Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the BCCI

(2) Match the following (a)

1. Repo Rate a. 18%

2. Marginal Standing Facility Rate b. 3.35%

3. Reverse Repo rate c. 4.25%

4. SLR d. 4%

a. 1-d, 2-c, 3-b, 4-a

b. 1-d, 2-b, 3-c, 4-a

c. 1-d, 2-a, 3-b, 4-c

d. 1-d, 2-c, 3-a, 4-b

Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India conducted its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for 2022-23 between April 6- 8, 2022. Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0 percent

(3) AVSAR is in news in recent times, who launched this initiative? (c)

a. NITI Aayog

b. ISRO

c. Airport Authority of India

d. Khadi and Village Industries Commission

Explanation: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has launched an initiative “AVSAR” to enco urage the talent of women, artisans and craftsmen and provide them with the right opportunities.AVSAR stands for ‘Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans Of The Region’.Under AVSAR initiative, AAI will allocate space to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at its airports for selling/showcasing the self-made products of their region

(4) Sarhul, a tribal festival associated with which of the following state? (d)

a. Asom b. Nagaland

c. Meghalaya

d. Jharkhand

Explanation:Sarhul is the most popular tribal festivals cele brated across the Jharkhand region to mark the beginning of New Year. The festival is celebrated every year in the first month of the Hindu calendar, i.e. in the month of Chaitra, on three days after the appearance of the new moon. It is celebrated till the month of June or “Jeth”

(5) April 7th is celebrated as a….? (b)

1. International day for reflection on the 1994 Genocide

2. World health day

3. International day of victims of natural disasters

a. Only 2 and 3 are true

b. Only 1 and 2 are true

c. Only 2 is true

d. 1, 2, 3 are true

Explanation: The World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 since 1950 to commemorate the establishment of World Health Organization (WHO) on 7 April 1948. The Theme of 2022 World Health Day is ‘Our Planet, Our Health. The International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda is commemo rated by UNESCO on April 07, every year.

(6) Who among the following is the new foreign secretary of India? (c)

a. Venkat Mohan Prasad

b. AbhijitNathsen

c. Vinay Mohan Kwatra

d. Ranjan Kushta

Explanation: The Government of India has appointed IFS Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Foreign Secretary of India. Mr Kwatra is currently serving as India’s envoy to Nepal, from March 2020. He will replace current foreign secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who will superannuate on April 30, 2022

(7) Who among the following has been appointed as a first climate change expert? (a)

a. Ian Fry

b. Gilbert Houngbo

c. Robert Moltesa

d. Gyde ruder

Explanation: The United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) has appointed Dr Ian Fry as the world’s first independent expert for human rights and climate change.Dr Fry has been appointed for a period of three years. He holds dual citizenship of Tuvalu and Australia.The position of Special Rapporteur for human rights and climate change was created by UNHRC in October 2021

(8) Which of the following team has won 2022 ICC women’s cricket world cup? (d)

a. England b. New Zealand

c. India d. Australia

Explanation:In cricket, Australia beat England by 71 runs in finals to claim their seventh Women’s World Cup on April 03, 2022, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.The 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup was the 12th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup. The tournament was held in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April 2022

(9) Which of the following state’s living root bridges included on tentative list of UNESCO world’s heritage sites? (c)

a. Haryana b. West Bengal

c. Meghalaya d. Manipur

Explanation: The famous living root bridges found in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, have been included on the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites. The site has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list as ‘Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya

(10) FASTER is in news in recent times, it is related to which institution? (a)

a. Judiciary

b. Environment

c. Battery vehicles

d. None

Explanation: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana launched a software named as “Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records” (FASTER) on March 31, 2022. The objective of this FASTER software is to transmit court orders securely and swiftly through electronic mode, for quicker communication of judicial orders



(11) Varuna-2022 is the bilateral exercise between India and…? (d)

a. Indonesia b. Spain

c. Saudi Arabia d. France

Explanation: The 20th edition of the Bilateral Naval Exercise between Indian Navy and French Navy named ‘VARUNA’ is being conducted in the Arabian Sea from March 30 to April 03, 2022.The Bilateral Naval Exercises between the two Navies is being held since 1993 and the exercise was christened as ‘VARUNA’ in 2001.Various ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters of the two navies will be participating in the VARUNA-2022 exercise

(12) March 31st is celebrated as a….? (c)

1.International Transgender Day of Visibility

2. International Day of Drug Checking

a. Only 1 b. Only 2

c. 1, 2 d. None

(13) Who is the new Chairman of BARC India? (a)

a. Shashi Sinha

b. Aparajitha Sharma

c. Anand Mohan das

d. Pattabhi Ram

Explanation: The board of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) has elected Shashi Sinha as its new Chairman. Sinha will replace Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, who has been the chairman of BARC India since last three years. Sinha is the chief executive officer (CEO) at IPG Media brands India and also a representative and board member of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAI)

(14) India’s first ‘steel road’ was built in which city? (b)

a. Delhi b. Surat

c. Kanpur d. Puri

Explanation: India’s first-of-its kind road made out of steel waste has come up in Surat city of Gujarat at the Hazira Industrial Area.The road has been built by Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India in collaboration with CSIR India (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), CRRI (Central Road Research Institute) and NITI Aayog,The new experimental road project is 6-lane and 1-kilometre in length. It consists of 100 percent processed steel slag

(15) Who among the following has got TIME 100 Impact award? (c)

a. Maduri Dixit

b. Sushmitha sen

c. Deepika Padukone

d. Aishwarya Roy

Explanation: Veteran Bollywood actress DeepikaPadukone has been named as one of the awardees of the TIME100 Impact Awards 2022.The actress has got featured on the inaugural TIME100 Impact Awards list for her work in the mental health struggles and raise awareness, through her Live Love Laugh Foundation.The award recog nizes global leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries and the world forward

V Rajendra Sharma

Faculty

9849212411

550183