Vijay Deverakonda | టాలీవుడ్‌, కోలీవుడ్‌తోపాటు హిందీలో సూపర్ ఫాలోయింగ్‌ ఉన్న యాక్టర్లలో ఒకడు విజయ్ దేవరకొండ (Vijay Deverakonda). విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్‌ ఎక్కువే అని ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు.

Vijay Deverakonda | ప్రొఫైల్ పిక్ మార్చేసిన ఫ్యామిలీ స్టార్‌ విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ.. ఏంటో సంగతి

Vijay Deverakonda | టాలీవుడ్‌, కోలీవుడ్‌తోపాటు హిందీలో సూపర్ ఫాలోయింగ్‌ ఉన్న యాక్టర్లలో ఒకడు విజయ్ దేవరకొండ (Vijay Deverakonda). అర్జున్‌ రెడ్డి సూపర్ ఫేం సంపాదించిన ఈ క్రేజీ హీరో క్లాస్‌, మాస్‌, యాక్షన్‌, ఫ్యామిలీ బ్యాక్‌ డ్రాప్‌లో సినిమాలు చేస్తూ మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్నాడు. విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్‌ ఎక్కువే అని ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. ఈ ఫ్యామిలీ స్టార్ కుటుంబసమేతంగా సంప్రదాయ వస్త్రధారణలో సంక్రాంతి వేడుకలు జరుపుకున్న ఫొటోలు ఇప్పటికే నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

ఇదిలా ఉంటే ఇప్పుడు విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ తీసుకున్న డెసిషన్‌ ఒకటి ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది టౌన్‌గా మారింది. మొదట్లో రౌడీవేర్‌ బ్రాండ్‌తో యూత్‌కు ఐకాన్‌గా ఓ వెలుగు వెలిగిన ఈ స్టార్ హీరో కొంతకాలంగా ఇలా ఫ్యామిలీమ్యాన్‌గా మారిపోయి కనిపిస్తున్నాడు. తాజాగా తన సోషల్ మీడియా ఖాతాల్లో ప్రొఫైల్ పిక్‌ను మార్చేశాడు విజయ్‌ దేవరకొండ. ఫ్లోరల్ డిజైన్‌డ్‌ సల్వార్‌ కమీజ్‌లో దిగిన స్టిల్‌ను ప్రొఫైల్‌ పిక్‌గా పెట్టుకున్నాడు. ఇంతకీ ఇలా డీపీ మార్చడానికి ఏమైనా ప్రత్యేక కారణముందా..? లేదా మామూలుగానే మార్చేశాడా..? అంటూ తెగ చర్చించుకుంటున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్‌, ఫాలోవర్లు, ఫ్యాన్స్‌.

ప్రస్తుతం పరశురాం పేట్ల (Parasuram) దర్శకత్వంలో VD13గా వస్తోన్న ఫ్యామిలీ స్టార్‌లో నటిస్తున్నాడు. బాలీవుడ్ భామ మృణాళ్‌ ఠాకూర్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌ను షేర్ చేస్తూ లాంఛ్ చేసిన గ్లింప్స్ వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్‌చల్‌ చేస్తూ.. సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతోంది.ఈ చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై దిల్‌ రాజు తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్‌లో వస్తున్న 54వ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌.

 

