January 26, 2024 / 03:55 PM IST

Chiranjeevi | టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్‌ కొణిదెల చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi)కి అరుదైన గౌరవం దక్కిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. 2024 పద్మపురస్కారాల్లో భాగంగా కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం దేశ రెండో అత్యున్నత పౌరపురస్కారం (Padma Vibhushan) పద్మవిభూషణ్‌కు చిరంజీవిని ఎంపిక చేసింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా చిరంజీవి తన సంతోషాన్ని ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా సందేశం రూపంలో అందరితో షేర్ చేసుకోగా.. వీడియో నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా చిరంజీవికి సెలబ్రిటీలు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.

యువ హీరో సత్యదేవ్‌ ఇవాళ చిరంజీవిని కలిశాడు. పద్మవిభూషణ్‌ అందుకోబోతున్న చిరుకు పుష్పగుచ్చం అందించి విషెస్‌ తెలియజేశాడు. మరోవైపు సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్‌ తన తల్లితో కలిసి చిరుకు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశాడు. అనంతరం చిరంజీవి ఆశీర్వాదం అందుకున్నాడు సాయిధరమ్‌.

మా మెగా ఎవరెస్ట్‌కు గొప్ప గౌరవం. కండ్లకు, చెవులకు, మనస్సుకు ఇది ఎంత గొప్ప సాఫల్యం. ఒక సామాన్యుడు సంకల్పం, కృషి, అభిరుచి, పట్టుదలతో ఏమి సాధించగలడో మరోసారి ఈ ప్రపంచానికి నిరూపించినందుకు మా ప్రియతమ మెగా స్టార్‌కు ధన్యవాదాలు అని డైరెక్టర్ సంపత్ నంది ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

భారతీయ సినిమాకు ఆయన చేసిన విశేష సేవలకు తగిన గుర్తింపు.. మా లెజెండరీ చిరంజీవి సార్‌కు శుభాకాంక్షలు అని మహేశ్‌ బాబు ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. చిరంజీవికి అక్కినేని నాగార్జున, వెంకటేశ్‌తోపాటు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు విషెస్‌ అందించారు.

చిరుకు తారల విషెస్‌ ఇలా..

