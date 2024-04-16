Tillu Square | టాలీవుడ్లో కొన్ని ప్రాంఛైజీలకు సూపర్ క్రేజ్ ఉంటుంది. ఆ జాబితాలో ముందు వరుసలో ఉంటుంది టిల్లు ప్రాంఛైజీ. డీజే టిల్లుకు సీక్వెల్గా యువ హీరో సిద్దు జొన్నలగడ్డ (Siddu Jonnalagadda) నటించిన తాజా సినిమా టిల్లు 2 (Tillu Square). నరుడా డోనరుడా ఫేం మల్లిక్రామ్ (Mallik Ram) డైరెక్ట్ చేసిన ఈ మూవీ ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో మార్చి 29న విడుదలై సందడి చేస్తోంది. టిల్లు 2 వరల్డ్ వైడ్ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద తొలి రోజు నుంచి మంచి వసూళ్లతో దూసుకెళ్తుంది.
ఈ చిత్రం ఓపెనింగ్ వీకెండ్లో రూ.68.1 కోట్లు వసూళ్లు రాబట్టి టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలిచిన టిల్లు 2 రూ.100 కోట్ల క్లబ్ను దాటి హాట్ టాపిక్గా నిలుస్తోంది. స్టార్ భాయ్ టిల్లు అన్స్టాపబుల్ జర్నీతో రూ.125 కోట్లు వసూళ్లు రాబట్టాడు. తాజా వసూళ్లతో టిల్లు టీం ఫుల్ ఖుషీ అవుతోంది. సితార ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ ఫార్చూన్ ఫోర్ సినిమాస్ బ్యానర్తో అసోసియేట్ అవుతూ నిర్మించిన ఈ మూవీకి రామ్ మిర్యాల సంగీతం అందించాడు.
టిల్లు 2లో మురళీధర్ గౌడ్, ప్రణీత్ రెడ్డి ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. క్లైమాక్స్ షాకింగ్గా ఉండటమే కాదు.. ప్రేక్షకులంతా స్టన్ అవడం గ్యారంటీ అని సిద్దు ముందుగా చెప్పినట్టుగానే ఆ మ్యాజిక్ను రిపీట్ చేస్తూ.. మరోసారి టిల్లు 3తో వినోదాన్ని అందించేందుకు రెడీ అవుతున్నట్టు ప్రకటించి మూవీ లవర్స్లో జోష్ నింపుతున్నాడు.
టిల్లు 2కు రికార్డు కలెక్షన్లు..
The double Blockbuster #TilluSquare has reached a new landmark, grossing over 𝟏𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐑 at the worldwide box office! 🔥
Thanks to you all for giving us such a huge blockbuster success and the next one will be even bigger & better! ❤️🔥💥
STAR 🌟 BOY #Siddu @anupamahere… pic.twitter.com/ZK1mgwuoXD
— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 16, 2024
Tillanna’s Domination at the Box Office continues, Grosses over 𝟔𝟖.𝟏 𝐂𝐑 in 𝟑 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬, racing towards 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐂𝐑 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 🔥🤘
Our Starboy 🌟continues to shatter records all over! 😎💥
– https://t.co/vEd8ktSAEW #TilluSquare #Siddu @anupamahere @MallikRam99 pic.twitter.com/PLvCefITDz
— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) April 1, 2024
#TilluSquare is Fantastic fun , nonstop hilarious laugh riot
Never laughed so much in recent times
⭐ Boy Siddu 👌👌👌👌👌@anupamahere 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Magic repeats this time more bigger
Congratulations @vamsi84 & team @MallikRam99 @ram_miriyala @achurajamani #BheemsCeciroleo… pic.twitter.com/6j7KzxzE8b
— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) March 29, 2024
Reviews Are Crazy & Super Positive 🙌🏿#TilluSquare 🙌🏿 CONGRATULATIONS 🎯💥
Wishing Our Boys on #TilluSquare A Crazy Rideeeee at the Box Office 🔥💥 Go Enjoy the Film Folks it’s goona Be Super Fun
Wishing My Brother @vamsi84 #Blockbuster Outing #Siddhu boy and the Whole Team a… pic.twitter.com/N16Bti8ECT
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 29, 2024
టిల్లు 2 హోలీ పోస్టర్..
Poyina sari kanna esari gattiga thagiletattu undi debba tillanna ki!! 🕺🤘
4 Days to go… #TilluSquare at cinemas near you from March 29th! 🤩
Bookings Opened – https://t.co/dkXRFilwMm#Siddu @anupamahere @MallikRam99 @ram_miriyala pic.twitter.com/UBgFZ7fjB8
— Mallik Ram (@MallikRam99) March 25, 2024
Tillanna Mad Party Begins in 9 DAYS!! 😎🕺🤘#TilluSquare worldwide grand release at theatres near you on MARCH 29th! 🥳#TilluSquareTrailer – https://t.co/UQ9z4tlQ1C#Siddu @anupamahere @MallikRam99 @ram_miriyala @achurajamani #BheemsCeciroleo @kalyanshankar23 @NavinNooli… pic.twitter.com/hPRCt1wtds
— Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) March 20, 2024
OhMyLily సాంగ్..
టిల్లు 2 హాట్ లుక్..
No caption, Only action! In Theatres all around you from 29th March 2024 🤩#TilluSquareOnMarch29th 🤟#Siddu @anupamahere @MallikRam99 @ram_miriyala @achurajamani @NavinNooli #SaiPrakash @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/NoeqWCtvBx
— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) January 26, 2024
Attention Everybody! 🔊
Dropping a MAJOR update from our #TilluSquare tomorrow at 11:07am! 😎
Stay tuned & DON’T MISS IT! 🤩🕺#Siddu @anupamahere @MallikRam99 @ram_miriyala @NavinNooli #SaiPrakash @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios… pic.twitter.com/uhGDO8D5tK
— BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 26, 2023
టికెటే కొనకుండా సాంగ్..
టికెటే కొనకుండా ప్రోమో..
టిల్లు 2 ఫన్ ట్రాక్ వీడియో..