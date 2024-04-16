Apps:
Tillu Square | డీజే టిల్లుకు సీక్వెల్‌గా యువ హీరో సిద్దు జొన్నలగడ్డ (Siddu Jonnalagadda) నటించిన తాజా సినిమా టిల్లు 2 (Tillu Square). నరుడా డోనరుడా ఫేం మల్లిక్‌రామ్ (Mallik Ram) డైరెక్ట్‌ చేసిన ఈ మూవీ మార్చి 29న విడుద‌లై సందడి చేస్తోంది. టిల్లు 2 వ‌ర‌ల్డ్ వైడ్ బాక్సాఫీస్ వ‌ద్ద తొలి రోజు నుంచి మంచి వ‌సూళ్ల‌తో దూసుకెళ్తుంది.

Tillu Square | టాలీవుడ్‌లో కొన్ని ప్రాంఛైజీలకు సూపర్ క్రేజ్‌ ఉంటుంది. ఆ జాబితాలో ముందు వరుసలో ఉంటుంది టిల్లు ప్రాంఛైజీ. డీజే టిల్లుకు సీక్వెల్‌గా యువ హీరో సిద్దు జొన్నలగడ్డ (Siddu Jonnalagadda) నటించిన తాజా సినిమా టిల్లు 2 (Tillu Square). నరుడా డోనరుడా ఫేం మల్లిక్‌రామ్ (Mallik Ram) డైరెక్ట్‌ చేసిన ఈ మూవీ ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో మార్చి 29న విడుద‌లై సందడి చేస్తోంది. టిల్లు 2 వ‌ర‌ల్డ్ వైడ్ బాక్సాఫీస్ వ‌ద్ద తొలి రోజు నుంచి మంచి వ‌సూళ్ల‌తో దూసుకెళ్తుంది.

ఈ చిత్రం ఓపెనింగ్ వీకెండ్‌లో రూ.68.1 కోట్లు వ‌సూళ్లు రాబ‌ట్టి టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలిచిన టిల్లు 2 రూ.100 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌ను దాటి హాట్‌ టాపిక్‌గా నిలుస్తోంది. స్టార్ భాయ్‌ టిల్లు అన్‌స్టాపబుల్ జర్నీతో రూ.125 కోట్లు వసూళ్లు రాబట్టాడు. తాజా వసూళ్లతో టిల్లు టీం ఫుల్ ఖుషీ అవుతోంది. సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌ ఫార్చూన్‌ ఫోర్‌ సినిమాస్ బ్యానర్‌తో అసోసియేట్‌ అవుతూ నిర్మించిన ఈ మూవీకి రామ్‌ మిర్యాల సంగీతం అందించాడు.

టిల్లు 2లో మురళీధర్ గౌడ్‌, ప్రణీత్ రెడ్డి ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. క్లైమాక్స్‌ షాకింగ్‌గా ఉండటమే కాదు.. ప్రేక్షకులంతా స్టన్‌ అవడం గ్యారంటీ అని సిద్దు ముందుగా చెప్పిన‌ట్టుగానే ఆ మ్యాజిక్‌ను రిపీట్ చేస్తూ.. మరోసారి టిల్లు 3తో వినోదాన్ని అందించేందుకు రెడీ అవుతున్నట్టు ప్రకటించి మూవీ లవర్స్‌లో జోష్‌ నింపుతున్నాడు.

