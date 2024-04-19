Tamannah Aranmanai 4 Will Arrive On This New Date

Aranmanai 4 | తమన్నా అరణ్మనై 4 విడుదల తేదీ మారింది.. కొత్త డేట్‌ ఇదే

Aranmanai 4 | పాపులర్ కోలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ కమ్‌ డైరెక్టర్ సుందర్ సి (Sundar C) స్వీయదర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న సినిమా అరణ్మనై 4 (Aranmanai 4). మేకర్స్‌ ఏప్రిల్‌ 26న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకురానున్నట్టు ఇప్పటికే ప్రకటించారని తెలిసిందే.

Aranmanai 4| పాపులర్ కోలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ కమ్‌ డైరెక్టర్ సుందర్ సి (Sundar C) స్వీయదర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న సినిమా అరణ్మనై 4 (Aranmanai 4). హార్రర్ కామెడీ జోనర్‌లో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రం తెలుగులో బాక్ (BAAK) టైటిల్‌తో విడుదల కానుంది. కాగా మేకర్స్‌ ఏప్రిల్‌ 26న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకురానున్నట్టు ఇప్పటికే ప్రకటించారని తెలిసిందే. అయితే విడుదల వాయిదా పడింది. ఈ మూవీ మే 3న థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేయనుంది. ఈ విషయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ మేకర్స్‌ కొత్త లుక్‌ షేర్ చేశారు‌. నయా లుక్‌లో చిరునవ్వుతో తమన్నా, షాకింగ్‌ లుక్‌లో రాశీఖన్నా, సుందర్ కనిపిస్తున్నారు.

అరణ్మనై ఫ్రాంచైజీలో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీలో తమన్నా, రాశీఖన్నా ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్స్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే మేకర్స్ సుందర్‌ సి, తమన్నా ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్లను లాంఛ్ చేసి తెలుగు ప్రమోషన్స్‌ కూడా మొదలుపెట్టారు. ఇటీవలే సుందర్‌ సీ, రాశీఖన్నా, తమన్నా, వెన్నెల కిశోర్‌, శ్రీనివాసరెడ్డి పాత్రలతో డిజైన్‌ చేసిన పోస్టర్‌ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. తమన్నా శివాని లుక్‌లో.. సంప్రదాయ చీరకట్టులో చేతిలో హారతి పట్టుకొని కనిపిస్తోంది.

సుందర్‌ సి అరణ్మనై 4లో శివశంకర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. బాక్ స్పైన్ ఛిల్లింగ్‌ ఎలిమెంట్స్‌తో ఆద్యంతం సినిమా సాగనున్నట్టు ఇప్పటివరకు లాంఛ్ చేసిన పోస్టర్లు చెబుతున్నాయి. ఈ మూవీలో వెన్నెల కిశోర్‌, శ్రీనివాసరెడ్డి, ఢిల్లీ గణేశ్‌, కోవై సరళ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. హిప్ హాప్‌ తమిఝా మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ మూవీని Avni Cinemax, Benzz Media సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాయి. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన అరణ్మనై 4 ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌లో.. తల్లి తన కుమారుడు, కూతురును ఓ ఇంట్లోకి తీసుకెళ్తున్న లుక్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచుతోంది.

అరణ్మనై 4 కొత్త విడుదల తేదీ ఇదే..

Prepare for the true terror to begin 😨 The release of #BAAK 🦇 has been moved to a more chilling date, IN CINEMAS FROM MAY 3️⃣rd 🎥 A Film by #SundarC

A @hiphoptamizha Musical 🎶 Telugu Release by @asiansureshent ✨#Aranmanai4 @tamannaahspeaks #RaashiKhanna @ActorSanthosh… pic.twitter.com/95KdFipRIE — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) April 19, 2024

తమన్నా BAAK ‌లుక్‌ వైరల్‌..

దెయ్యం అవతారం ఎత్తడం గురించి ఎప్పుడైనా విన్నారా?

ఆ అవతారం పేరే BAAK… Meet @tamannaahspeaks as Shivani in the #Baak world 🦇 A Film by #SundarC

A @hiphoptamizha Musical 🎶 Telugu Release by Asian Suresh Entertainment ✨ In cinemas this April 🎥#Aranmanai4 #RaashiKhanna… pic.twitter.com/8gyX0jMe91 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 10, 2024

అరణ్మనై 4 నయా లుక్‌..

Some say this Mansion is very chill, and some say it is very chilling 👻 This April #Aranmanai4 is coming to give your summer a nice dose of laughter and a whole lot of chills and thrills… So are you ready? A Film by #SundarC

A @hiphoptamizha Musical@khushsundar… pic.twitter.com/jUXWUssujV — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 27, 2024

అరణ్మనై 4 ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌..

