Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Suhas Ambajipeta Marriage Band Received Impressive Response In Aha

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | ఓటీటీలో అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు వాచింగ్ టైం ఎంతో తెలుసా..?

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటించిన అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌ ఫిబ్రవరి 2న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాగా.. మంచి టాక్‌ తెచ్చుకుంది. ఈ మూవీ ప్రస్తుతం ఆహాలో స్ట్రీమింగ్ అవుతోంది.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | ఓటీటీలో అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు వాచింగ్ టైం ఎంతో తెలుసా..?

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి ఇటీవలే ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చిన చిత్రం అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌. దుశ్యంత్‌ కటికినేని డైరెక్ట్ చేసిన ఈ చిత్రం ఫిబ్రవరి 2న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాగా.. మంచి టాక్‌ తెచ్చుకుంది. ఈ మూవీ ప్రస్తుతం ఆహాలో స్ట్రీమింగ్ అవుతోంది. కాగా సుహాస్‌ సినిమా ఓటీటీలో కూడా తన స్టామినా ఏంటో చూపిస్తోంది. ఈ మూవీ ఆహాలో ఇంప్రెసివ్‌ మైల్‌ స్టోన్‌ చేరుకుంది. ఇప్పటివరకు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 100 మిలియన్ల నిమిషాలు వీక్షించారు.

తాజా అప్‌డేట్‌తో సినిమాకు స్పందన ఏ స్థాయిలో ఉందో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు. ఈ సినిమాతో శివానీ నగరం హీరోయిన్‌గా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల మధ్య సరదా లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌తో సాగుతున్న గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌తోపాటు మేకింగ్ వీడియో సుహాస్‌ స్టైల్‌ ఆఫ్ యాక్టింగ్‌ ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌, టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచడంలో కీ రోల్‌ పోషించాయి.

సుహాస్‌ హెయిర్ సెలూన్ నడిపిస్తూ.. మరోవైపు మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీంలో కలిసి పనిచేస్తూ.. శివానీతో లవ్‌లో పడే యువకుడిగా కనిపించాడు. ఈ మూవీలో పుష్ప ఫేం జగదీశ్‌ ప్రతాప్‌ బండారి, గోపరాజు రమణ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌ 2, మహాయణ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్‌, ధీరజ్‌ మొగిలినేని ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కించాయి.

 

గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ మేకింగ్ వీడియో…

గుమ్మా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌..

శివానీ నగరం స్టిల్స్‌..

 

అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీజర్‌..

టీజర్‌ లాంఛ్ స్టిల్స్‌..

గ్యాంగ్ ల్యాండ్ అయ్యింది…

ఇంక బ్యాండ్ మోగిపోతుంది 🎺🥁

Here’s the first look of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand 💥💥#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @GA2Official @Mahayana_MP pic.twitter.com/guIzq9UFu7

— BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 11, 2023

 

Read Today's Latest Cinema News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు