Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌. దుశ్యంత్‌ కటికినేని దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం నేడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. విడుదలైన అన్ని సెంటర్లలో పాజిటివ్‌ టాక్‌తో స్క్రీనింగ్ అవుతోంది. సుహాస్‌ స్టైల్‌ ఆఫ్ యాక్టింగ్‌ ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌, టీజర్‌, ట్రైలర్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచడంలో కీ రోల్‌ పోషించాయి. మరోవైపు గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ కూడా నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతూ.. సినిమాపై సూపర్ హైప్ క్రియేట్ చేసింది.

అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీం ఓ వైపు థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేస్తుండగా.. మరోవైపు డిజిటల్‌ స్ట్రీమింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ వచ్చింది. అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు డిజిటల్‌ స్ట్రీమింగ్ రైట్స్‌ను పాపులర్‌ తెలుగు ఓటీటీ ప్లాట్‌ఫాం దక్కించుకుంది. ఆహా భారీ మొత్తానికి రైట్స్‌ను దక్కించుకున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఇంకేంటి మరి త్వరలోనే ఆహాలో కూడా సినిమాను చూసి ఎంజాయ్ చేసేందుకు రెడీగా ఉండండి. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల మధ్య సరదా లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌తో సాగుతున్న గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ మ్యూజిక్ లవర్స్‌ ను ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తుండగా.. మేకింగ్ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతోంది.

సుహాస్‌ హెయిర్ సెలూన్ నడిపిస్తూ.. మరోవైపు మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీంలో కలిసి పనిచేస్తూ.. శివానీతో లవ్‌లో పడే యువకుడిగా కనిపించాడు.ఈ మూవీలో పుష్ప ఫేం జగదీశ్‌ ప్రతాప్‌ బండారి, గోపరాజు రమణ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌ 2, మహాయణ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్‌, ధీరజ్‌ మొగిలినేని ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కించాయి.

 

గుమ్మా సాంగ్‌ మేకింగ్ వీడియో…

గుమ్మా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌..

శివానీ నగరం స్టిల్స్‌..

 

అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీజర్‌..

టీజర్‌ లాంఛ్ స్టిల్స్‌..

గ్యాంగ్ ల్యాండ్ అయ్యింది…

ఇంక బ్యాండ్ మోగిపోతుంది 🎺🥁

Here’s the first look of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand 💥💥#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @GA2Official @Mahayana_MP pic.twitter.com/guIzq9UFu7

— BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 11, 2023

 

